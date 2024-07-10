Member Login
Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » 2 Stocks I’ll Be Adding to My RRSP – Even With the S&P 500 at All-Time Highs

2 Stocks I’ll Be Adding to My RRSP – Even With the S&P 500 at All-Time Highs

Canadian stocks like the Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD) are looking cheap in 2024.

Andrew Button
Latest posts by Andrew Button (see all)
Published
| More on:
RRSP Canadian Registered Retirement Savings Plan concept

Source: Getty Images

I’m always looking for quality stocks to add to my RRSP. When searching, I usually start with the short list of stocks I already have. In fact, I haven’t added a fresh new stock to my portfolio since JD.com at the start of the year – and I sold that one in relatively short order after realizing a quick capital gain on it. So for the most part, my short lists of stocks to invest in isn’t changing. Nevertheless, the stocks I prioritize for buying sometimes change. In this article, I will explore two Canadian stocks that I will likely add to my RRSP in 2024.

TD Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD) is a Canadian bank stock that I have been adding all year long, and will continue adding if it remains as cheap as it is now, or gets cheaper. It currently trades at $75.88, which is far below the three-year average. TD stock trades at 9.6 times earnings, 2.6 times sales, and 1.2 times book value. All of these metrics are below the TSX Index averages.

Why is TD Bank stock so cheap? Because the company is currently exposed to considerable legal risk. TD Bank is being investigated by the U.S. Department of Justice (DoJ) for money laundering. Allegedly, a TD teller in New Jersey laundered money for fentanyl cartels. This inspired the DoJ to launch an investigation into TD Bank. Later, bank employees were allegedly found engaged in similar activities in New York and Florida.

TD has already booked $615 million in fines related to the DoJ investigation it is under. Canadian bank analysts think that TD will ultimately pay out $2 billion in fines related to this DoJ investigation, future state-level investigations, and other actions.

The risks are real. However, if the fines stop at $2 billion, then TD is one of the best bargains in banking right now. It’s only if the fines and penalties spiral widely out of control into a Wells Fargo-style calamity costing $10 billion over several years that investors will lose out long term. Personally, this is a risk I’m willing to take – though I should say that TD stock is not suitable for the most risk-averse investors.

Brookfield

Brookfield Corp (TSX:BN) is a diversified Canadian financial conglomerate with operations in asset management, real estate, renewables, and insurance. This company has many things going for it. Its asset management business – Brookfield Asset Management – is considered a world-class manager. Its insurance business is growing quickly. Its renewables business is doing historic deals.

Brookfield stock is fairly cheap based on the best estimate of next year’s earnings, trading at 12 times that estimate. Of course, forward earnings are always just estimates, so don’t take that to mean too much. The stock undeniably has a low price/sales ratio, trading at just 0.7 times sales.

Brookfield has had some major successes lately. Its funds have concluded several multi-billion dollar fund raises in the last year, and one of its subsidiaries scored history’s biggest-ever clean energy deal, supplying 10.5 gigawatts of power to Microsoft. This is one stock I’ll definitely be adding if it doesn’t run up in price too much.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Wells Fargo is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. Fool contributor Andrew Button has positions in Brookfield and Toronto-Dominion Bank. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Brookfield. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Asset Management, Brookfield Corporation, JD.com, and Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

A bull outlined against a field
Dividend Stocks

3 Beaten-Down Stocks That Could Take Off in the New Bull Market

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Three beaten-down stocks could stage a comeback in the new and coming bull market.

Read more »

edit Business accounting concept, Business man using calculator with computer laptop, budget and loan paper in office.
Dividend Stocks

A Dividend Giant I’d Buy Over Fortis Stock

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you look up dividend stocks, the top stock likely to come your way as a recommendation is Fortis stock…

Read more »

Person holds banknotes of Canadian dollars
Dividend Stocks

The Best Stocks to Invest $2,000 in Right Now

| Adam Othman

Investors seeking the best stocks to buy right now to generate significant wealth, here are two TSX stocks you should…

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

3 Top Canadian Stocks to Safeguard Your Retirement

| Adam Othman

These three TSX stocks can be your best friend if you want to build a retirement-focused portfolio and enjoy financial…

Read more »

Value for money
Dividend Stocks

3 Canadian Value Stocks to Buy Right Now

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Three large-cap value stocks are buying opportunities right now and should be worth more in the future.

Read more »

Dollar symbol and Canadian flag on keyboard
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Blueprint: 4 Canadian Stocks to Secure Your Future

| Andrew Button

Dividend stocks like Fortis Inc (TSX:FTS) can help you secure a wealthy retirement.

Read more »

edit Safe pig, protect money
Dividend Stocks

3 Blue-Chip Stocks So Safe That Canadians Can Hold Them Until They Die

| Adam Othman

These blue-chip stocks can be good buy-and-forget investments to hold for decades in your self-directed investment portfolio.

Read more »

edit Person using calculator next to charts and graphs
Dividend Stocks

Invest $7,000 in This Dividend Stock for $1,810 in Passive Income

| Aditya Raghunath

Investing in cheap TSX dividend stocks such as Enghouse can help you derive outsized gains over time.

Read more »