Member Login
Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » 3 Monthly-Paying Dividend Stocks to Earn a Stable Passive Income

3 Monthly-Paying Dividend Stocks to Earn a Stable Passive Income

These three monthly-paying dividend stocks with high yields can boost your passive income.

Rajiv Nanjapla
Latest posts by Rajiv Nanjapla (see all)
Published
| More on:
Payday ringed on a calendar

Image source: Getty Images

Last month, Statistics Canada announced that the annual inflation rate stood at 2.9% in May, higher than 2.7% in April. The increase in fresh fruit and vegetables, meat, and non-alcoholic beverages drove grocery prices by 1.5%. Meanwhile, shelter inflation rose 6.4%. With the rising prices eating into your pockets, investors should look to earn a secondary or passive income that can lower the impact of rising prices.

Investing in high-yielding, monthly-paying dividend stocks would be an excellent strategy for earning a stable passive income. Meanwhile, here are three top monthly-paying dividend stocks you can buy now.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:SRU.UN) is an integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) with a diversified portfolio of 193 properties and a gross leasable area of 35.1 million square feet. The company enjoys healthy occupancy and collection rates due to its strategically located properties, higher retention rate, and high-quality tenant base. The company’s lease-up activities and lease renewals at improved rental rates could also boost its financials in the coming quarters.

Further, SRU.UN has a solid pipeline of developmental projects, with 56 million square feet of mixed-use development permissions. Of these permissions, around 0.9 million square feet of area is under construction. Given these growth initiatives, the company is well-positioned to support its future dividend payouts. Meanwhile, it currently pays a monthly dividend of $0.1542/share, translating into a forward yield of 8.16% based on its July 10th closing price. It trades at an attractive NTM (next-12-month) price-to-earnings multiple of 18.3, making it an excellent buy for income-seeking investors.

Extendicare

Extendicare (TSX:EXE) offers care and services for senior citizens across Canada. It operates 123 long-term-care (LTC) homes and annually delivers 10.2 million hours of home healthcare services. The company’s operating metrics are improving, with home healthcare average daily volume growing by 11.4% in the March-ending quarter. The LTC average occupancy rate increased by 90 basis points to 97.5%.

The demand for home health and LTC services is rising amid the aging population. Meanwhile, Extendicare has formed a joint venture to redevelop five LTC projects in Ontario, which would replace 1,121 Class C beds with 1,280 new beds. Further, it is working on 15 redevelopment projects in Ontario, which would replace 2,211 Class C beds with 3,032 new beds. The company has also strengthened its balance sheet by divesting a 256-bed LTC redevelopment project in Orleans, Ontario. It has also sold assets of a former Class C LTC home in Sudbury.

Given its growth prospects and improving operating metrics, I believe Exendicare’s future dividend payouts are safe. Meanwhile, it offers a healthy forward dividend yield of 7.28%, making it an ideal buy.

Pizza Pizza Royalty

Pizza Pizza Royalty (TSX:PZA) would be another top monthly-paying dividend stock to have in your portfolio due to its asset-light business model and stable cash flows. It operates 776 Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73 brand restaurants through franchisees while collecting royalties based on their sales. So, the company’s financials are immune to rising prices, thus delivering stable and predictable cash flows. Further, the company’s strong value messaging and promotional brand activities have resonated with its customers, as it has posted positive same-store sales growth for 12 consecutive quarters.

Further, PZA focuses on expanding its footprint and expects to increase its store count by 3-4% this year. New restaurant openings and same-store sales growth could boost its royalty income in the coming quarters. Considering its healthy growth prospects and stable cash flows, PZA is well-positioned to continue rewarding its shareholders with healthy dividends. With a monthly dividend of $0.0775/share, it offers a forward yield of 7.19%.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Rajiv Nanjapla has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Solar panels and windmills
Dividend Stocks

1 Renewable Energy Stock to Buy and Hold

| Christopher Liew, CFA

A high-yield stock with diversified renewable energy assets and multiple growth drivers is an excellent option for long-term investors.

Read more »

A worker uses a double monitor computer screen in an office.
Dividend Stocks

2 Top Value Stocks I’d Happily Scoop Up This Month

| Aditya Raghunath

Investing in undervalued TSX stocks such as Propel Holdings should help you beat the broader markets in 2024.

Read more »

A close up color image of a small green plant sprouting out of a pile of Canadian dollar coins "loonies."
Dividend Stocks

3 Growth Stocks That Could Make You Richer in 2024

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These three growth stocks are climbing higher and higher, but there is certainly more to come for these companies.

Read more »

Supermarket aisle with empty green shopping cart
Dividend Stocks

It’s Currently 10.68%, But Is Slate Grocery REIT’s Dividend Safe?    

| Puja Tayal

Slate Grocery REIT is down 33% from its March 2022 level, which inflated its yield to 10.68%. Is this an…

Read more »

Happy shoppers look at a cellphone.
Dividend Stocks

Here’s Why I Might Change My Mind and Buy BCE Stock

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This dividend stock offers a high yield, but that's not necessarily worth it if it can't achieve this one thing.…

Read more »

financial freedom sign
Dividend Stocks

Income Stocks: A Once in-a-Decade Chance to Get Rich

| Aditya Raghunath

Investing in quality, high yield dividend stocks such as Brookfield Infrastructure Partners is a good strategy in 2024.

Read more »

A plant grows from coins.
Dividend Stocks

2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy as They Bounce

| Rajiv Nanjapla

These two high-yielding dividend stocks are an excellent addition to your portfolio at these discounted stock prices.

Read more »

Pixelated acronym REIT made from cubes, mosaic pattern
Dividend Stocks

This 8% Dividend Stock Pays Cash Every Month

| Sneha Nahata

Investors can earn $154 in monthly cash by investing in this 8% dividend stock.

Read more »