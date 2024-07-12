Member Login
Home » Investing » RRSP Wealth: 2 Great Canadian Dividend Stocks to Buy in July 2024

RRSP Wealth: 2 Great Canadian Dividend Stocks to Buy in July 2024

Choosing the right dividend stocks for your RRSP may require a different approach and vetting methods than choosing dividend stocks for a TFSA.

Adam Othman
Latest posts by Adam Othman (see all)
Published
| More on:
RRSP Canadian Registered Retirement Savings Plan concept

Source: Getty Images

There are a lot of healthy dividend stocks trading in the TSX at any given time, and a significant proportion of them are Aristocrats: stocks that have raised their payouts for more than five consecutive years.

Thanks to their stellar dividend histories, these stocks offer more credibility and peace of mind than other dividend stocks. Some stocks stand out even among investors for their compelling histories, financial stability, or sector affiliations.

There are two great dividend stocks that you can buy and stash in your Registered Retirement Savings Plan (RRSP), one of the two most prominently used tax-sheltered accounts in Canada for building your retirement nest eggs.

This is particularly true for the RRSP because the dividend income you produce within this account cannot be cashed out and serves as passive income. However, it can be invested within RRSP to enhance your nest egg’s size and growth pace.

The oldest Aristocrat in Canada

Canadian Utilities (TSX:CU) has become the first Dividend King in Canada — the stock has raised its payout for more than 50 consecutive years. This makes it unique, especially in terms of dividend safety and long-term sustainability. The sustainability factor is further augmented by the nature of its business—utility, which is among the most low-volatility stocks (and businesses) with safe/reliable revenues.

The dividends aren’t just safe; they are also pretty healthy, thanks to a generous 6% yield the stock is now offering. If you park about $20,000 of your RRSP savings into this account, it can generate a monthly income of about $100, which you can use to invest in other stocks or keep as cash in your RRSP.

A price slump is the reason behind this generous yield, and it has also made the stock’s valuation relatively attractive.

A banking Aristocrat

Bank stocks are easily among Canada’s best and most trusted dividend payers, and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSX:CM) is no exception. It’s one of the five largest banking institutions in the country and currently offers a healthy yield of about 5.4%, which is neither too high nor too low compared to the rest of the banking sector.

However, it’s also among the most attractively valued Canadian banks right now, and the stock is relatively stable thanks to the strong earnings it posted a few weeks ago. While capital appreciation potential is not the strongest suit of this bank stock, it did rise about 20% in the last 12 months, and if it keeps to this pace, it may double the capital of its investors in the next five years.

Foolish takeaway

Choosing the right dividend stocks for an RRSP can differ from choosing dividend stocks for a Tax-Free Savings Account — the other tax-sheltered account in Canada. However, the core conventions of a good dividend stock still hold, and these two stocks fit the bill.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Adam Othman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Retirement

TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) on wooden blocks and Canadian one hundred dollar bills.
Retirement

TFSA: 2 Canadian Dividend Stocks to Buy for a Self-Directed Retirement Portfolio

| Andrew Walker

Top TSX dividend stocks look oversold and offer attractive yields.

Read more »

Close up shot of senior couple holding hand. Loving couple sitting together and holding hands. Focus on hands.
Retirement

Pensioners: 2 High-Yield Stocks With Great Dividend Growth

| Andrew Walker

These top TSX dividend stocks look oversold.

Read more »

Close up shot of senior couple holding hand. Loving couple sitting together and holding hands. Focus on hands.
Retirement

Investors: Here’s How to Make $1,000 Each Month in Retirement

| Kay Ng

Real estate investing is a great way to make income in retirement. Investing in Canadian REITs is a passive way…

Read more »

Senior Couple Walking With Pet Bulldog In Countryside
Retirement

Create a Pension Passive-Income Stream With This TSX Stock

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Here's why Choice Properties REIT (TSX:CHP.UN) could be your top choice for monthly passive income in during retirement

Read more »

Path to retirement
Retirement

Discover the Best TFSA Stocks for a Worry-Free Retirement

| Andrew Button

Canadian dividend stocks like Canadian National Railway (TSX:CNR) can make good TFSA holdings.

Read more »

Senior Man Sitting On Sofa At Home With Pet Labrador Dog
Retirement

New Retirees: How to Average $435 Per Month in Extra Tax-Free Passive Income

| Andrew Walker

This strategy can help people meet their retirement goals.

Read more »

Two seniors walk in the forest
Retirement

Pensioners: 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks With Growing Distributions

| Andrew Walker

These top TSX dividend stocks now offer high yields for investors seeking passive income.

Read more »

A Canada Pension Plan Statement of Contributions with a 100 dollar banknote and dollar coins.
Retirement

Want the $1,937.73 Maximum CPP Benefit? Here’s the Salary You Need

| Aditya Raghunath

The maximum CPP payout for a 70-year-old starting a pension in 2024 is $1,937.73. But how can you receive the…

Read more »