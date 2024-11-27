Member Login
Home » Investing » Maximize Your Monthly OAS Benefit With These Tips

Maximize Your Monthly OAS Benefit With These Tips

Supplement retirement benefits such as the OAS and CPP by holding dividend stocks such as Brookfield Infrastructure.

Posted by
Aditya Raghunath
Aditya Raghunath joined the Motley Fool Canada team in 2019 and has close to seven years of experience in covering publicly-listed companies. With a post-graduate degree in finance, Aditya aims to educate and engage Canadians by writing extensively about growth, dividend, and value stocks. If you are considering investing in the stock market, he recommends reading The Intelligent Investor by Benjamin Graham before taking the plunge.
Published
| More on:
senior man smiles next to a light-filled window

Source: Getty Images

Old Age Security, or OAS, is a taxable retirement benefit offered to Canadians. In 2024, the maximum OAS benefit for those between the ages of 65 and 74 is $727.67. This number rises to $800.44 for those over the age of 75.

The exact OAS amount a retiree may get is based on factors such as income level, residency status, and the length of time the individual has lived in Canada over the age of 18.

How to maximize the OAS benefit?

Canadians looking to maximize the OAS benefit payout should primarily aim to meet residency requirements. For example, living in Canada for at least 40 years after turning 18 is essential. For individuals unable to meet the threshold, the OAS amount will be reduced on a pro-rated basis.

Canadians can also delay OAS payments to receive a higher monthly payout in later years. Once you reach the age of 65, the OAS increases by 0.6% for every month it is deferred, which can add up to a substantial amount over time.

Now, it’s evident that even if you receive the maximum OAS benefit of $727.67, it is not sufficient for retirees to lead a comfortable life. Moreover, if we include the maximum amount received by the Canada Pension Plan, the maximum monthly retirement benefit is close to $2,100.

These retirement benefits might not cover all living expenses in high-cost regions such as Toronto and Vancouver, highlighting the need for additional investments and savings.

Supplement the OAS with dividend stocks

Supplementing the OAS and CPP retirement benefits by building a diverse investment portfolio that includes stocks, bonds, gold, real estate, and even cryptocurrency is essential. A diversified portfolio can help Canadians create additional income streams in retirement and boost cash flows over time.

One low-cost way to begin a passive-income stream is to invest in quality dividend stocks with a growing payout. One such TSX dividend stock is Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSX:BIP.UN). With a market cap of $22.6 billion, Brookfield pays shareholders a forward yield of 4.6%, given its annual dividend of US$1.62 per share.

Notably, Brookfield has increased its dividend per share from US$0.47 in February 2008, indicating a compounded annual growth rate of 8%. Analysts tracking BIP expect the company to end 2025 with adjusted funds from operations per share of US$2.61, up from US$2.20 per share in 2022. So, investors can expect additional dividend hikes in the next 12 months.

Brookfield Infrastructure is a diversified giant with businesses across sectors such as utilities, transportation, midstream, and data centers. In the third quarter (Q3) of 2024, Brookfield advanced its capital backlog and delivered on its capital-recycling objectives.

Its funds from operations rose by 7% year over year to US$599 million, driven by contributions from new investments completed last year and three accretive acquisitions it closed in 2024. It also benefitted from organic growth, capturing annual rate increases from inflation, stronger transportation volumes, and the commissioning of more than US$1 billion from its capital backlog.

Brookfield ended Q3 with more than US$4 billion in incremental organic growth opportunities related to the projects it is advancing. Further, it completed US$3 billion in non-recourse financings in Q3, with the goal of efficiently financing its business by extending maturities and reducing the cost of capital.

Related Topics:

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Aditya Raghunath has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Infrastructure Partners. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Retirement

Hand Protecting Senior Couple
Retirement

2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks for Canadian Retirees

| Andrew Walker

These stocks still offer attractive yields for investors seeking passive income.

Read more »

A Canada Pension Plan Statement of Contributions with a 100 dollar banknote and dollar coins.
Retirement

Want the Maximum $1,346.60 CPP? Here’s the Income You Need

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Most CPP users receive the average pension but have ways to boost their retirement income.

Read more »

Man in fedora smiles into camera
Retirement

The Case for Waiting Until Age 70 to Take CPP

| Andrew Button

You can get more CPP by delaying benefits until age 70. You can also supplement your benefits by holding ETFs…

Read more »

a man relaxes with his feet on a pile of books
Dividend Stocks

CPP Pensioners: Watch for These Important Updates

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

The CPP is an excellent tool for retirees, but be sure to stay on top of important updates like these.

Read more »

TFSA (Tax free savings account) acronym on wooden cubes on the background of stacks of coins
Retirement

The Average TFSA at Age 50: Where Do You Stack Up?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

The TFSA is a great way to save for retirement and during it, but what if you're still short of…

Read more »

Senior uses a laptop computer
Retirement

Here’s Why the Average RRSP for Canadians Age 65 Isn’t Enough

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

The RRSP is an excellent way to save for retirement. Yet most Canadians don't have enough! Here's how to catch…

Read more »

Senior uses a laptop computer
Retirement

Dividend Fortunes: 2 Canadian Stocks Leading the Way to Retirement

| Rajiv Nanjapla

These two TSX stocks with an excellent track record of dividend growth are ideal for your retirement portfolio.

Read more »

Canada day banner background design of flag
Retirement

RRSP Wealth: 2 Great Canadian Dividend Stocks to Buy in November

| Andrew Walker

Investors in these stocks have received annual dividend increases for decades.

Read more »