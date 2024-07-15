Member Login
What’s Going on With Brookfield Renewable Stock?

BEP stock (TSX:BEP.UN) has been stagnating in share price, but there are still many catalysts that should drive the price higher.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Question marks in a pile

Image source: Getty Images

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (TSX:BEP.UN) stands as a prominent player in the renewable energy sector, with a diverse portfolio spanning hydroelectric, wind, solar, and storage facilities. Though you wouldn’t think it looking at its share price.

Shares have climbed, only to stagnant at around the $40 range if not lower. And yet, as the global transition to cleaner energy sources accelerates, Brookfield Renewable is positioned to benefit significantly. So, what’s going on?

Recent performance

BEP stock has experienced a mixed performance over the past year, influenced by broader market trends and sector-specific challenges. Despite these fluctuations, the stock remains a favourite among investors seeking long-term growth in the renewable energy sector. As of the latest closing, BEP stock is trading at approximately $36.00, showing moderate year-to-date growth.

Part of the growth comes from solid earnings for Q1 2024. The company posted revenues of $1.07 billion, a slight increase from the previous quarter, driven by higher generation from its diversified asset base and favourable pricing conditions. Net income for the quarter was $79 million, significantly up from the $36 million reported in Q1 2023, attributed to better operational performance and cost management. 

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) reached $579 million, marking a 7% year-over-year increase. The company’s balance sheet remains strong, with total assets of $54 billion and a manageable debt load. BEP stock also maintains a healthy liquidity position, with $2.3 billion in available liquidity, providing ample room for future investments and acquisitions.

Partnerships

The company has also seen ongoing success through its expansion of its portfolio and enhancing its operational efficiency through strategic partnerships. Two notable collaborations are with Cameco (TSX:CCO) and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), which are expected to drive future growth and innovation.

BEP stock has entered into a strategic partnership with Cameco, a leading supplier of uranium. This collaboration aims to explore synergies between nuclear and renewable energy sources, enhancing grid reliability and sustainability. The partnership includes potential joint ventures in developing new energy projects and integrating nuclear energy with renewable sources. This integration is expected to provide a more stable and reliable energy supply, addressing one of the key challenges in the renewable energy sector.

BEP stock has also forged a significant partnership with Microsoft, aimed at accelerating the transition to renewable energy. Under this agreement, Brookfield will supply renewable energy to Microsoft’s data centres, supporting the tech giant’s commitment to becoming carbon negative by 2030. This partnership not only provides a stable revenue stream for Brookfield but also underscores its capability to secure long-term contracts with major corporations, enhancing its market position and credibility.

Now, and in the future

Now for what you get in the present. BEP stock has a strong track record of delivering consistent returns to its shareholders. The company declared a quarterly distribution of $0.3375 per unit, reflecting an annualized yield of approximately 5.4%. This distribution is supported by the company’s stable cash flows and disciplined capital allocation strategy.

Meanwhile, the future looks promising for Brookfield Renewable Partners. This should be driven by favourable industry trends, strategic partnerships, and the company’s robust growth initiatives. The global push towards renewable energy is expected to accelerate, providing ample growth opportunities.

The strategic partnerships with Cameco and Microsoft are particularly noteworthy. The collaboration with Cameco opens new avenues for integrating nuclear and renewable energy, potentially revolutionizing the energy sector. Meanwhile, the partnership with Microsoft underscores Brookfield’s ability to secure long-term contracts with major corporations. This will provide stable revenue and enhance market credibility. So while the company may be stagnating, it’s certainly a good time to get in on it today.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has positions in Brookfield Renewable Partners and Microsoft. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Renewable Partners, Cameco, and Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

