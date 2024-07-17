Member Login
Home » Investing » 1 Dividend Superstar I’d Buy Over TD Bank Stock

1 Dividend Superstar I’d Buy Over TD Bank Stock

TD (TSX:TD) stock may look undervalued, but there are reasons for the price drop. Meanwhile, this dividend superstar has more to come.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Latest posts by Amy Legate-Wolfe (see all)
Published
| More on:
stock analysis

Image source: Getty Images

Investors looking for reliable dividend stocks often turn to Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD) due to its long-standing reputation and substantial market presence. However, recent developments have cast a shadow over TD. This has led to another major recommendation for investors — one that offers not just dividends but growth as well!

TD troubles

While TD Bank has been a popular choice for dividend investors, recent issues related to money laundering have raised significant concerns. TD Bank is currently embroiled in a major money laundering scandal, with potential fines exceeding US$4 billion. The U.S. Department of Justice is investigating the bank’s involvement in laundering illicit fentanyl profits, casting a long shadow over its operations and financial stability.

The ongoing investigations and potential penalties pose severe operational risks for TD Bank, particularly in its U.S. operations. Additionally, the scandal has damaged the bank’s reputation, leading to a loss of investor confidence and downgrades from financial analysts and credit rating agencies.

TD Bank is also facing class-action lawsuits from shareholders alleging misrepresentation of its anti-money-laundering controls. These legal challenges add to the financial and reputation risks the bank is currently grappling with. So, despite a dividend yield of 5.27%, shares may go down before they climb back up.

Another to consider

So, where should investors look instead? How about a top stock offering a recent dip: goeasy (TSX:GSY)? goeasy has demonstrated an impressive track record of dividend growth. Over the past decade, the company has increased its dividend by an average of 27% per year. This remarkable growth rate highlights the company’s commitment to rewarding shareholders and underscores its financial health.

The sustainability of goeasy’s dividend is supported by its healthy payout ratio. With a current payout ratio of approximately 31.47%, the company pays out a sustainable portion of its earnings as dividends, ensuring that it retains enough capital for growth and operational needs.

What’s more, goeasy’s financial performance has been stellar. From August 2013 to the present, the company has delivered annualized returns of 29%, transforming a $10,000 investment into about $156,488. This exceptional return is a testament to the company’s robust business model and effective management.

Finally, goeasy serves a significant portion of the non-prime lending market in Canada, catering to over nine million non-prime consumers. This market segment remains in constant demand, providing a steady revenue stream and supporting the company’s long-term growth prospects.

Bottom line

Given the current landscape, goeasy stands out as a more attractive investment option compared to TD Bank. Goeasy’s consistent dividend growth, sustainable payout ratio, strong financial performance, and market leadership in non-prime lending make it a reliable choice for dividend-focused investors. In contrast, TD Bank’s ongoing money laundering scandal, coupled with the associated financial and reputation risks, makes it a less appealing option at this time.

So, despite being on the lower end with a dividend yield of 2.56% and a recent dip in share price, now is the time to buy because goeasy stock is certain to prove during its next earnings report why it’s worth the buy.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has positions in Goeasy and Toronto-Dominion Bank. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

A steel grain silo storage tank with solar panel in a yellow canola field in bloom in Alberta, Canada.
Dividend Stocks

The Ultimate TSX Stock to Buy With $1,000 Right Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Once at triple-digit prices, Nutrien stock (TSX:NTR) now offers a steal of a deal for long-term growth as well as…

Read more »

Paper Canadian currency of various denominations
Dividend Stocks

Set and Forget: 1 Dividend Stock That Could Create $1,000 in Tax-Free Passive Income in 10 Years

| Aditya Raghunath

Enbridge operates a low-risk business that has allowed the TSX dividend giant to raise its payout by 10% annually since…

Read more »

A close up image of Canadian $20 Dollar bills
Dividend Stocks

Passive Income: How to Make $106 Per Month Tax Free

| Aditya Raghunath

Holding quality, high-yield dividend stocks such as Freehold Royalties in a TFSA can help you earn tax-free income for life.

Read more »

TFSA (Tax free savings account) acronym on wooden cubes on the background of stacks of coins
Dividend Stocks

How to Earn a TFSA Paycheque Every Month and Pay No Taxes on it

| Andrew Button

Stocks like First National Financial (TSX:FN) pay you monthly. You can also earn monthly dividends through portfolio diversification.

Read more »

A steel grain silo storage tank with solar panel in a yellow canola field in bloom in Alberta, Canada.
Dividend Stocks

Down by 26.77%: Now Might Be the Perfect Time to Buy Nutrien Stock

| Adam Othman

This TSX stock has seen share prices fall by over 26% from its 52-week highs, but it might be the…

Read more »

Woman has an idea
Dividend Stocks

2 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy Now With $7,000

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Two relatively cheap cash cows are no-brainer buys for investors with $7,000 to invest.

Read more »

dividends grow over time
Dividend Stocks

Buy This High-Yield Dividend Stock in July 2024

| Adam Othman

Buy this high-yielding dividend stock to lock in inflated yield into your portfolio to generate solid passive income for years.

Read more »

Double exposure of a businessman and stairs - Business Success Concept
Dividend Stocks

Where Will Dollarama Stock Be in 3 Years?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Dollarama stock has done incredibly well during economic uncertainty, but what about when the markets recover in the next three…

Read more »