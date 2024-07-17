Member Login
Home » Investing » Stock Market » Here Are My Top 3 TSX Stocks to Buy Right Now

Here Are My Top 3 TSX Stocks to Buy Right Now

Looking for some businesses that could have upside from here today? Check out these three top TSX stocks.

Robin Brown
Latest posts by Robin Brown (see all)
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

TSX stocks have been performing relatively well with the TSX Index up 9.7% in 2024. However, I’m still convinced you need to be a stockpicker in Canada.

There are some excellent companies in the Index, but there are many more poor-to-just-okay businesses. If you want to be a stockpicker, here are three high-quality businesses to buy right now.

A top-quality TSX energy stock

Tourmaline Oil (TSX:TOU) is the largest natural gas producer in Canada and a major oil producer as well. Natural gas has been in the doldrums. The energy commodity is trading just above 52-week and 5-year lows.

Certainly, that doesn’t bode well for Tourmaline. However, it may bode well for shareholders long term. Anytime natural gas hits the bottom, it tends to bounce back up. Often with commodity stocks, you want to buy them at the bottom. Then you need to be patient waiting for them to charge up as pricing starts to improve.

Tourmaline has access to top-priced markets, so pricing is not quite as crucial as for other gas producers. New LNG facilities will help to improve pricing in Canada.

Tourmaline is a low-cost producer with a leading balance sheet. This TSX stock is distributing almost 100% of its spare cash to shareholders in base dividend increases and special dividends.

Any incremental increase in gas prices will translate to excess cash going to shareholders. Things aren’t likely to get much worse from here. However, if natural gas prices turn upward, this TSX stock could really charge upward.

A top TSX real estate services stock

Another TSX stock to check out right now is Colliers International Group (TSX:CIGI). This has been a long-term compounder delivering high teens returns for more than 20 years.

However, this TSX stock has stalled in the past few years. Elevated interest rates have all but stalled the real estate transaction business. While that is now a smaller part of its overall real estate services business, it can be extremely profitable when average real estate activity normalizes.

Colliers now has a wider array of recurring services/revenues across its business. It has a substantial consulting/engineering business and growing asset management division. Its overall business is less cyclical than ever before.

The company has a CEO who is also a major shareholder. If this TSX stock can maintain its high-teens growth rate over the long term, its price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 20 looks reasonable.

A diversified business at a reasonable price

A final TSX stock to buy today is Calian Group (TSX:CGY). It may not be the most exciting business in Canada, but its fundamentals are solid. Calian has a diversified business across healthcare, specialized technologies, IT/cyber, and training.

This is useful because when one business slows, another tends to pick up, and vice versa. It is a major vendor to the Canadian military, government agencies, and institutions. These are very reliable contracts. With its diverse mix of businesses, it can win multi-service contracts that other vendors can’t.

While this TSX stock is experiencing solid organic growth in 2024, new acquisitions have started to move the needle. It expects to grow earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) by 30% in 2024. The acquisitions should expand its geographic presence and help increase margins.

Calian is one of the cheapest growth stocks you will find on the TSX. It trades with a dividend yield of 2% and a P/E ratio of 11 (despite the company growing by three times that). Given the nice valuation, the company has used its solid balance sheet to buy back stock.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Robin Brown has positions in Calian Group, Colliers International Group, and Tourmaline Oil. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Colliers International Group. The Motley Fool recommends Calian Group and Tourmaline Oil. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Stock Market

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Wednesday, July 17

| Jitendra Parashar

Trading just below the key psychological level of 23,000, the TSX Composite has been posting fresh record highs for four…

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Tuesday, July 16

| Jitendra Parashar

The TSX Composite Index has notched new record highs for three consecutive sessions, showcasing its upward momentum.

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Monday, July 15

| Jitendra Parashar

The TSX Composite benchmark just posted its best weekly performance in over eight months, taking it to a fresh all-time…

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Friday, July 12

| Jitendra Parashar

Strengthening commodity prices and growing rate cut hopes in the United States are helping the TSX Composite benchmark touch new…

Read more »

calculate and analyze stock
Stock Market

Is it Too Late to Buy Dollarama Stock in July 2024?

| Aditya Raghunath

Dollarama is a TSX stock that has crushed broader returns since its IPO in 2009. Is the growth stock still…

Read more »

edit Sale sign, value, discount
Stock Market

2 Absurdly Undervalued TSX Stocks to Buy in July 2024

| Aditya Raghunath

Here's why investing in undervalued stocks such as Barrick Gold should help you deliver outsized gains going forward.

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Thursday, July 11

| Jitendra Parashar

In addition to corporate earnings, TSX investors will focus on the important U.S. consumer inflation report today.

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Wednesday, July 10

| Jitendra Parashar

TSX investors today will focus on Powell’s comments on the second day of his testimony before the U.S. Senate Committee.

Read more »