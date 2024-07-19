Member Login
3 Blue-Chip Stocks Every Canadian Should Own

Want some reliable blue-chip Canadian stocks to buy and hold for the next 10 years? These three stocks are worth your effort.

Every Canadian investor should have a couple of blue-chip stocks in their portfolio. Blue-chip stocks are attractive because they are large, established businesses that are not likely to disappear anytime soon.

They may not be the fastest-growing companies, but they tend to steadily deliver for shareholders. If you are looking for some top blue-chip stocks to own, here are three Canadian stocks.

These two blue-chip stocks are some of Canada’s oldest companies

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSX:CP) and Canadian National Railway (TSX:CNR) are some of Canada’s longest-running businesses. Even after 100 years, their transportation networks remain crucial to the Canadian and North American economy. This makes them ideal blue-chip stocks.

CP: A faster-than-average growth rate

Canadian Pacific is a unique railroad stock because of its above-industry growth potential. Last year, it acquired the Kansas City Southern network. The railway has expanded its network from Canada, across the U.S. and Mexico.

Nearshoring and localized manufacturing are new trends that should support CP’s network. Despite a short-term freight/transport recession, CP continues to focus on annualized mid-teens growth for the next four to five years.

This isn’t the cheapest blue-chip stock. However, if it can hit its long-term targets, shareholders will be pleased they owned this stock.

CN: Cheaper but growing slower

Canadian National stock is almost five multiples cheaper than CP. Its 2% dividend yield is substantially larger. CNR also has a better dividend growth track record. Its dividend per share has grown by a 13% compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) over the past decade. If you want a growing stream of dividends, Canadian National is the stock to own.

While it has a strong network across Canada and the U.S., the CP merger does weaken its position to an extent. The good news is that CN has an industry-leading balance sheet. While it may push solid single-digit revenue growth, it can use tactical share buybacks to elevate earnings per share growth.

CN has an intelligent management team working to maximize its network velocity and capacity. If this blue-chip company can continue improving operating results, shareholders will continue to do well holding this stock.

ATD: A retail blue-chip stock

Another great Canadian blue-chip stock is Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSX:ATD). It is hardly an exciting business. It owns and operates convenience stores and gas stations around the world.

Gas stations are not fast-growing businesses. However, Couche-Tard has been an expert at maximizing profitability from the locations it has (or is building out). Smart acquisitions have been a key to its success. The convenience and gas retailer just added a major retail portfolio in northern Europe.

Couche-Tard is temporarily getting hit by a slowing economy. This blue-chip stock has underperformed the market this year. However, the company has traditionally used slow markets to aggressively buy back stock.

Likewise, it has consistently been growing its dividend by a 20%-plus rate. If you can look past a couple more quarters of weaker-than-normal results, this stock should continue to perform well long term.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Robin Brown has positions in Alimentation Couche-Tard. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alimentation Couche-Tard. The Motley Fool recommends Canadian National Railway and Canadian Pacific Kansas City. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

