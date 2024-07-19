Member Login
Home » Investing » Saputo Stock Rose 24% in 90 Days: Here’s Why It’s Still Undervalued

Saputo Stock Rose 24% in 90 Days: Here’s Why It’s Still Undervalued

Saputo (TSX:SAP) stock is still on the rise, but that doesn’t mean this stock isn’t full of value.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Latest posts by Amy Legate-Wolfe (see all)
Published
| More on:
data analytics, chart and graph icons with female hands typing on laptop in background

Image source: Getty Images

It’s not often that investors can find companies that have provided growth in the past and will provide even more in the future. Usually, the growth is done. Over. Finished. We are then treated to a more stable outlook.

Yet that hasn’t been the case Saputo (TSX:SAP). Saputo stock may have climbed 24% in the last three months. But it still looks undervalued. Let’s get into why.

Why the climb?

Despite the climb, value remains for Saputo stock. Saputo’s strategic divestiture of two Australian milk processing facilities reflects its focus on higher-margin businesses and operational efficiency. This move is expected to boost profitability and streamline operations, positioning the company for better financial performance in the future.

Saputo’s fourth-quarter (Q4) 2024 earnings report highlighted earnings per share (EPS) of $0.37, meeting analyst expectations, with revenues of $4.55 billion, surpassing the estimated $4.25 billion. This consistent financial strength demonstrates the company’s solid market position and efficient operations.

Investors should look forward to Saputo’s upcoming earnings release in August 2024, which could provide further evidence of its undervaluation. Additionally, the planned chief executive officer transition to executive chair is expected to bring fresh strategic insights while maintaining leadership stability.

Value remains

While investors may believe the best is over, there are still reasons to buy. Saputo’s attractive dividend yield remains a significant draw for income-focused investors. The company declared an annual dividend of $0.74 per share, which translates to an annual yield of approximately 2.37%. The ability to sustain and potentially grow dividends is a testament to Saputo’s solid cash flow and financial stability.

Significant insider buying has also contributed to the positive sentiment around Saputo’s stock. Senior officers within the company have purchased substantial amounts of stock in recent months, signalling their confidence in the company’s future prospects. Insider buying is often viewed as a strong indicator of a company’s health and potential for growth.

What’s more, analysts continue to upgrade the stock. It’s now rated as a “Buy,” with recent price targets changing upwards. As of writing, the consensus price target is now at about $35. That’s a potential upside of about 13% at the time of writing this article.

Granted, the company does trade at 49.62 times earnings as of writing. However, it also offers value in other areas. For instance, it trades at just 0.76 times sales and 1.88 times book value. So, with shares up, and a strong bottom line, it continues to be a strong option.

Bottom line

Saputo’s stock has climbed over the last three months due to its impressive financial performance, strategic divestitures, positive analyst recommendations, attractive dividend yield, and significant insider buying. However, the company still offers value to come — especially as cash flows in, inflation drops, and the company provides more investment opportunities.

These factors collectively paint a picture of a company that is not only performing well but is also positioned for continued growth, making it an attractive option for investors. So, if you’re looking for a dividend stock that could certainly bring in dividends and growth, consider Saputo stock on the TSX today.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Stocks for Beginners

grow dividends
Top TSX Stocks

Enbridge Stock Pays a Massive 7 Percent Dividend and Now is a Great Time to Buy  

| Demetris Afxentiou

Have you considered buying Enbridge stock lately? If not, you may want to buy this long-term gem to start earning…

Read more »

Metals
Stocks for Beginners

Why Shares of Stelco Stock Surged 78% This Week

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Stelco stock (TSX:STLC) surged this week on news from the company that it would be bought up. And there's still…

Read more »

grow money, wealth build
Dividend Stocks

How $250 per Month Can Create $193.20 in Annual Dividend Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you want a lot of dividend income, you want the right dividend stock. This one offers high monthly income…

Read more »

Person uses a tablet in a blurred warehouse as background
Tech Stocks

Check Out This Soaring Stock, Up 29% From 52-Week Lows, With More Gains Likely to Come

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This top tech stock is now up 29% from lows, but still down 12% in the last year. And it…

Read more »

Dollar symbol and Canadian flag on keyboard
Tech Stocks

2 Canadian Stocks to Watch While They’re Still Dirt Cheap

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These two Canadian stocks offer ample opportunities as the world shifts into not just AI but cybersecurity needs.

Read more »

Cogs turning against each other
Dividend Stocks

How Interest Rate Cuts Affect REITs

| Kay Ng

Now is a good time to investigate Canadian REITs and take a position in the form of stocks or exchange…

Read more »

Stocks for Beginners

The Best Stocks to Invest $2,000 in Right Now

| Demetris Afxentiou

Looking for the best stocks to buy now and hold for decades? Here's a trio that can provide growth and…

Read more »

dividends grow over time
Stocks for Beginners

3 Under-$10 TSX Stocks to Buy in July

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These three stocks are cheaper than cheap, and could produce incredible returns as they continue to climb in the next…

Read more »