Member Login
Home » Investing » 3 Stocks to Buy Now That Could Help You Retire a Millionaire

3 Stocks to Buy Now That Could Help You Retire a Millionaire

These three stocks are all reliable and have years of growth potential, making them some of the best stocks to buy now and hold for years.

Daniel Da Costa
Latest posts by Daniel Da Costa (see all)
Published
| More on:
financial freedom sign

Image source: Getty Images

It’s no secret that investing is essential to help grow your hard-earned money for your retirement. However, as important as it is to buy high-quality stocks now that can grow your money fast enough to retire a millionaire, you also want to buy safe stocks to avoid losing money.

There’s no question that the better the stocks you buy, the faster your money will grow and the more capital you’ll have for retirement. However, at the same time, avoiding underperforming stocks that can lose money and set you back years is arguably even more important.

That’s why it’s essential to focus on stocks with incredible growth potential and find high-quality businesses that can consistently expand their operations and grow the value of your investments for years to come.

So, with that in mind, if you’re looking for top Canadian stocks to buy now that can help you retire a millionaire, here are three of the best on the TSX.

One of the largest dividend-growth stocks in Canada

When looking for high-quality companies that you can buy now and have confidence in holding for the long haul, Enbridge (TSX:ENB), the massive $100 billion energy infrastructure stock, is certainly among the best.

Enbridge’s size, essential operations and competitive advantages are three of the main reasons why it’s such an incredible long-term investment.

Because of all the oil and gas that it transports across North America, it’s crucial to the economy. Furthermore, the fact that it owns long-life assets, and that there are significant barriers to entry in its industry, Enbridge is a cash cow with considerable competitive advantages that allows it to consistently generate billions in cash flow.

This enables Enbridge to pay a significant dividend, which it increases yearly. Plus, it can retain some of that cash flow to invest in expanding its operations and growing its value for shareholders well into the future.

In fact, even with Enbridge trading just off its 52-week high, it still offers a yield of more than 7.2%. Plus, that dividend has been increased every year for more than a quarter century now.

And with the stock consistently investing in the future, such as its rapidly growing renewable energy portfolio, not only will that significant dividend lead to major returns over the long haul, you can also expect to see attractive capital gains as well.

One of the best long-term growth stocks to buy now

Speaking of a rapidly growing renewable energy portfolio, another top Canadian stock to buy right now is Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSX:BEP.UN), the largest green energy stock in Canada.

The transition to cleaner energy is well underway in countries worldwide. Yet, even with the commitment from countries all over the world, it will still take decades to continue lowering our emissions and reversing the effects of climate change. Therefore, this transition is giving stocks like Brookfield a massive opportunity for long-term growth.

So, while there are plenty of green energy stocks to consider for your portfolio, Brookfield, with its size, expert management, and global diversification, is certainly one of the best Canadian stocks you can buy now.

Plus, in addition to its industry’s natural growth potential, Brookfield is consistently looking at how it can recycle capital and take advantage of new opportunities, investing in projects it believes are undervalued.

A top Canadian real estate stock

Last but not least, there’s no question that some of the top long-term investments are in residential real estate, one of the most defensive industries on the TSX. That’s why Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSX:CAR.UN) is one of the best stocks to buy now.

Not only are residential REITs highly defensive, but they also have significant growth potential over the long haul. Furthermore, with interest rates now declining in Canada, the industry economics are becoming even more favourable.

Plus, just like the two stocks above, CAPREIT offers investors a mix of both dividend growth and capital gains growth, making it an ideal stock to buy and hold for years to come.

So, if you’re looking to build a high-quality and reliable portfolio to help you retire a millionaire, there’s no question that CAPREIT is one of the best stocks to buy now.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Daniel Da Costa has positions in Enbridge. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Renewable Partners and Enbridge. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Growing plant shoots on coins
Dividend Stocks

Better Buy in August: Passive-Income or Growth Stocks?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

With a steady mix of passive-income and growth stocks, investors can create a prime portfolio even during market volatility.

Read more »

a person prepares to fight by taping their knuckles
Dividend Stocks

3 Defensive TSX Stocks for Lower-Risk Investors

| Daniel Da Costa

These three TSX stocks are all high-quality companies with defensive businesses, making them ideal for low-risk investors.

Read more »

ETF chart stocks
Dividend Stocks

2 Canadian ETFs to Buy and Hold Forever in Your TFSA

| Andrew Button

ETFs like iShares Canadian Quality Dividend ETF (TSX:DIV) have delivered admirable total returns.

Read more »

TFSA and coins
Dividend Stocks

How to Use Your TFSA to Earn $5,000 Per Year in Tax-Free Income

| Andrew Button

Canadian stocks like Canadian National Railway (TSX:CNR) can pay substantial amounts of dividends.

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

Beat the TSX With This Cash-Gushing Dividend Stock

| Jitendra Parashar

Here are some key reasons why this top Canadian dividend stock could continue to outperform the TSX Composite benchmark in…

Read more »

Target. Stand out from the crowd
Dividend Stocks

This 4.1 Percent-Yielding Dividend Stock Remains a Top Choice for Passive Income

| Aditya Raghunath

Canadian Natural Resources offers shareholders a tasty dividend yield of over 4% and has grown its dividends by 21% over…

Read more »

dividends grow over time
Dividend Stocks

1 Magnificent Dividend Stock That’s Down 10% and Trading at a Once-in-a-Decade Valuation

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This dividend stock may be down around 10%, but there is a huge future opportunity for those wanting growth as…

Read more »

Canada national flag waving in wind on clear day
Dividend Stocks

RRSP Must-Haves: 2 Canadian Stocks to Secure Your Future

| Christopher Liew, CFA

The TSX’s dividend pioneer and first Dividend King are must-haves in an RRSP to ensure financial security in retirement.

Read more »