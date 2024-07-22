Member Login
Home » Investing » Bull Market Buys: 1 Top Tech Stock to Own Right Now

Bull Market Buys: 1 Top Tech Stock to Own Right Now

Down 40% from all-time highs, Datadog stock trades at a discount to consensus price target estimates in 2024.

Aditya Raghunath
Latest posts by Aditya Raghunath (see all)
Published
| More on:
A bull and bear face off.

Source: Getty Images

With interest rate cuts set to begin this September in the U.S., the time is ripe to increase exposure to quality tech stocks. The bull market that began in early 2023 was primarily driven by mega-cap stocks in the artificial intelligence segment. This means several other growth stocks trade at a discount to their all-time highs and should generate outsized gains if the bull market continues to extend.

One such tech stock that trades south of the border is Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG). Valued at US$40 billion by market cap, Datadog trades 40% below all-time highs. Canadians should consider investing in quality U.S. stocks, given the country is the world’s largest economy. Moreover, the strategy offers you portfolio diversification, reducing overall risk.

An overview of Datadog

Datadog offers a cloud-based observability and security platform for enterprises. It is a SaaS (software-as-a-service) entity that provides companies with a portfolio of solutions that include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, database monitoring, application security management, and much more.

Datadog stock went public in September 2019 and has more than tripled investor returns in the last five years.

A growing addressable market

Datadog is part of a rapidly expanding addressable market, which should allow it to grow revenue, earnings, and free cash flow at a steady rate in the upcoming decade. It expects cloud IT spending to surpass US$1 trillion by 2027, accounting for 18% of total IT spending. In 2023, cloud-based IT spending was less than US$600 billion.

According to a report from market research company Gartner, the public cloud services market is estimated to grow by 20% annually through 2027. Gartner also expects the cloud observability market to expand by 11% and the cloud security market to rise by 16% annually between 2023 and 2027.

Datadog’s strong financials

In addition to an expanding market, Datadog will benefit from multiple secular tailwinds, including enterprise digital transformation and cloud migration. Further, the increased penetration of cloud and next-generation customers, as well as expanding use cases, should drive revenue growth in the future.

Datadog reported sales of US$363 million in 2019 and is forecast to report revenue of US$2.6 billion this year, indicating an annual growth rate of 48%. Its customer base has grown from 10,536 in 2019 to 28,000 in the first quarter (Q1) of 2024.

Generally, SaaS companies increase sales by focusing on expanding the customer base and increasing customer spending over time.

Between 2019 and 2023, the number of customers spending at least US$1 million in annual sales on the Datadog platform rose from 54 to 396. Additionally, 35% of customers used at least four products in Q1 of 2022, and this number has risen to 47% in Q1 of 2024. In the last two years, the percentage of customers using at least eight products has risen from 2% to 10%.

Finally, Datadog ended Q1 with a net-dollar-based retention rate of 110%, which means existing customers increased spending by 10% in the last 12 months.

Datadog’s free cash flow in the last 12 months stood at US$668 million, indicating a margin of 30%. This shows that Datadog is generating enough cash to reinvest in innovation, organic growth, and acquisitions. Analysts, too, remain bullish on DDOG stock and expect it to surge over 20% in the next 12 months.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Aditya Raghunath has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Datadog and Gartner. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Tech Stocks

Money growing in soil , Business success concept.
Tech Stocks

The Smartest TSX Growth Stocks to Buy in July 2024

| Robin Brown

If you are looking for some smart growth stocks, here are four to look at right now.

Read more »

Man data analyze
Tech Stocks

Is Shopify Stock’s Growth Sustainable?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

There's a reason Shopify stock (TSX:SHOP) has been getting analyst upgrades, and investors should be paying attention.

Read more »

Shopping and e-commerce
Tech Stocks

3 Reasons to Buy Shopify Stock Like There’s No Tomorrow

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Shopify (TSX:SHOP) stock jumped in share price from a stellar upgrade, but more is certainly on the way for the…

Read more »

Person uses a tablet in a blurred warehouse as background
Tech Stocks

Check Out This Soaring Stock, Up 29% From 52-Week Lows, With More Gains Likely to Come

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This top tech stock is now up 29% from lows, but still down 12% in the last year. And it…

Read more »

A shopper makes purchases from an online store.
Tech Stocks

Up 50% From its 52-Week Low, Is Shopify Stock Still a Buy?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Shopify (TSX:SHOP) stock has been both a winner and loser on the TSX, but after a recent upgrade, could it…

Read more »

Dollar symbol and Canadian flag on keyboard
Tech Stocks

2 Canadian Stocks to Watch While They’re Still Dirt Cheap

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These two Canadian stocks offer ample opportunities as the world shifts into not just AI but cybersecurity needs.

Read more »

A stock price graph showing growth over time
Tech Stocks

1 Hidden Catalyst That Could Ignite Dye & Durham Stock 

| Puja Tayal

Dye & Durham stock surged more than 15% in the last two weeks. What is igniting the growth after a…

Read more »

a person searches for information on the internet
Tech Stocks

Before You Buy Nvidia: Here’s An AI Stock I’d Buy First 

| Puja Tayal

Nvidia is the first stock that comes to your mind for AI. However, consider diversifying your AI stocks across the…

Read more »