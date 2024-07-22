Member Login
Home » Investing » Cautious Investor? These ETFs Are a Safer Way to Invest in the AI Boom

Cautious Investor? These ETFs Are a Safer Way to Invest in the AI Boom

ETFs can offer AI investors greater diversification.

Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®
Latest posts by Tony Dong, MSc, CETF® (see all)
Published
| More on:
exchange-traded funds

Image source: Getty Images

For the record, I’m not one to chase hype, and currently, there’s no buzz bigger than artificial intelligence (AI). Honestly, I’m quite content with the AI exposure already baked into my S&P 500 index funds.

However, if you’re intent on tapping into the AI sector more directly, diving headfirst into individual semiconductor or software stocks might not be the safest approach.

Instead, consider the strategic use of thematic exchange-traded funds (ETFs). These can provide targeted AI exposure while mitigating risks associated with single-company volatility.

Today, I’ll introduce a solid AI-focused ETF from CI Global Asset Management that’s caught my eye, but I’ll also suggest a more conservative ETF to help balance out the inherent risks of sector-specific investing.

The AI ETF

Creating your own AI-themed portfolio involves a lot of work. You need to look into each company’s revenues to figure out just how much of their business is tied to or supports AI, not to mention the regular due diligence of stock picking.

Alternatively, you can simplify this task by investing in a thematic ETF like the CI Global Artificial Intelligence ETF (TSX:CIAI).

This ETF is actively managed by two finance experts who handle the stock picking and portfolio rebalancing for you. But despite being actively managed, CIAI is quite affordable with a management fee of just 0.20%.

The ETF is relatively new, so the Management Expense Ratio (MER) is still to be determined, but it has already gathered significant investor interest with $582 billion in assets under management – a strong start for a thematic ETF.

Here’s a snapshot of its top holdings as of July:

The safe ETF

While CIAI offers exciting exposure to the AI sector, it’s also rated as “high” risk by the fund manager. This indicates that its share price could experience significant fluctuations.

To counterbalance this volatility, it’s wise to maintain a portion of your portfolio in safer assets that can help you take advantage of any major dips in the market. While holding cash is one option, it doesn’t offer growth potential.

A strategic choice for keeping your funds secure while still earning returns is the CI High Interest Savings ETF (TSX:CSAV).

This ETF functions like a high-interest savings account but in ETF form, providing a net yield of 4.6% as of July 9th, with monthly distributions. It has a MER of 0.16%.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Tony Dong has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

Increasing yield
Investing

Forget BCE Stock: These 2 Canadian High-Yielders Are Better Bets

| Joey Frenette

Buy Restaurant Brands International (TSX:QSR) and another dividend stock over BCE stock and hold for the long run.

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

Meta Is Now a Dividend Stock, but This TSX Stock Is a Better Buy

| Andrew Button

TSX dividend stock Brookfield Asset Management (TSX:BAM) has a higher yield than Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META).

Read more »

A bull and bear face off.
Tech Stocks

Bull Market Buys: 1 Top Tech Stock to Own Right Now

| Aditya Raghunath

Down 40% from all-time highs, Datadog stock trades at a discount to consensus price target estimates in 2024.

Read more »

bulb idea thinking
Stocks for Beginners

4 Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

When it comes to long-term winners, look at these four stocks first and foremost. They provide long-term gains and short-term…

Read more »

Happy Retirement” on a road
Dividend Stocks

3 TSX Stocks That Can Turn Retirement Dreams Into Reality

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Looking for income that lasts right through retirement? These three TSX stocks are the best to make your retirement dreams…

Read more »

Aerial view of a wind farm
Energy Stocks

Is There Any Hope for Brookfield Renewable Stock?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Brookfield Renewable stock (TSX:BEP.UN) may be going through a rough patch, but recent moves suggest more is yet to come.

Read more »

Growing plant shoots on coins
Dividend Stocks

Better Buy in August: Passive-Income or Growth Stocks?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

With a steady mix of passive-income and growth stocks, investors can create a prime portfolio even during market volatility.

Read more »

Woman has an idea
Stocks for Beginners

Why Canadian Investors Should Consider Investing in U.S. Stocks

| Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®

In my opinion, U.S. stocks should be a large component of a Canadian investment portfolio.

Read more »