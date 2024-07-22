Member Login
Home » Investing » Stock Market » TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Monday, July 22

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Monday, July 22

Weakening commodity prices could continue to pressure the main TSX index at the open today.

Jitendra Parashar
Latest posts by Jitendra Parashar (see all)
Published
| More on:
tsx today

The Canadian stock market traded on a weak note for the third consecutive session on Friday as sharp declines in commodity prices and notably weaker-than-expected domestic retail sales numbers weighed on investors’ sentiments. The S&P/TSX Composite Index slipped by 36 points, or 0.2%, during the session to settle at 22,690 but still managed to end the fourth straight week in the green territory.

Despite positive movement in consumer noncyclical and real estate stocks, heavy losses in other sectors like mining, energy, and consumer staples pressured the main TSX index.

Top TSX Composite movers and active stocks

Ballard Power Systems, Algoma Steel, Magna International, and Mattr were the worst-performing TSX stocks for the day, falling at least 3.4% each.

In contrast, shares of Bausch Health Companies, goeasy, Ivanhoe Mines, and Cargojet inched up by at least 3.1% each, making them the day’s top performers on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Based on their daily trade volume, Royal Bank of Canada, Enbridge, TC Energy, Baytex Energy, and Canadian Natural Resources were the five most active stocks on the exchange.

Before the market opening bell on Monday, Air Canada (TSX:AC) announced its preliminary second-quarter results. During the quarter, the largest Canadian passenger airline company’s operating revenue rose 1.7% from a year ago to $5.52 billion but fell short of Street analyst expectations of $5.65 billion.

According to preliminary results, Air Canada’s operating profit dived by around 42% year over year last quarter to $466 million, which was also significantly worse than analysts’ expectations of $590.3 million. Moreover, a lower yield environment, lower load factors, and competitive pressures forced Air Canada to cut its 2024 guidance. Given that, I expect Air Canada stock to remain under pressure today.

TSX today

Most commodity prices, especially crude oil, silver, and copper, were bearish early Monday morning, which could pressure the main TSX index at the open today.

While no major economic releases are due this morning, stocks may still remain volatile as investors look forward to the second-quarter corporate earnings season, which will kick off later this week.

Market movers on the TSX today

Financial Market Data copyright © 2024 QuoteMedia. Data delayed 15 minutes unless otherwise indicated (view delay times for all exchanges). RT=Real-Time, EOD=End of Day, PD=Previous Day. Market Data powered by QuoteMedia. Terms of Use.

Related Topics:

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Cargojet. The Motley Fool recommends Canadian Natural Resources, Enbridge, and Magna International. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Stock Market

stock analysis
Stock Market

Canadian Investors: Yes, You Should Buy U.S. Stocks

| Aditya Raghunath

Canadian investors should consider increasing exposure to the U.S. markets due to the opportunity to benefit from higher returns.

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Friday, July 19

| Jitendra Parashar

Sharp overnight declines in gold and silver prices could pressure the resource-heavy main TSX index at the open today.

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Thursday, July 18

| Jitendra Parashar

Despite yesterday’s negative reversal, the TSX Composite benchmark still trades with solid 4.5% month-to-date gains.

Read more »

Stock Market

Here Are My Top 3 TSX Stocks to Buy Right Now

| Robin Brown

Looking for some businesses that could have upside from here today? Check out these three top TSX stocks.

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Wednesday, July 17

| Jitendra Parashar

Trading just below the key psychological level of 23,000, the TSX Composite has been posting fresh record highs for four…

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Tuesday, July 16

| Jitendra Parashar

The TSX Composite Index has notched new record highs for three consecutive sessions, showcasing its upward momentum.

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Monday, July 15

| Jitendra Parashar

The TSX Composite benchmark just posted its best weekly performance in over eight months, taking it to a fresh all-time…

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Friday, July 12

| Jitendra Parashar

Strengthening commodity prices and growing rate cut hopes in the United States are helping the TSX Composite benchmark touch new…

Read more »