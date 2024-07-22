Member Login
Home » Investing » Stocks for Beginners » Why Canadian Investors Should Consider Investing in U.S. Stocks

Why Canadian Investors Should Consider Investing in U.S. Stocks

In my opinion, U.S. stocks should be a large component of a Canadian investment portfolio.

Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®
Latest posts by Tony Dong, MSc, CETF® (see all)
Published
| More on:
Woman has an idea

Image source: Getty Images

Having a strong preference for Canadian stocks isn’t uncommon among local investors, and, in some cases, it’s perfectly rational.

For instance, avoiding currency conversion fees and benefiting from the tax efficiencies offered by Canadian dividends makes sense.

However, if your portfolio leans heavily towards Canadian stocks simply out of patriotism or familiarity, you might be missing out on broader opportunities.

Despite the comfort of investing at home, there are compelling reasons to diversify your investments, especially towards the U.S. market, which is the largest and most liquid in the world.

Here’s a deeper look at why expanding your investment horizon to include U.S. stocks is a strategic move, along with an exchange-traded fund (ETF) that I personally like for easy access to the U.S. market.

Sector diversification

Sector diversification is a significant issue when comparing the Canadian stock market to its U.S. counterpart, primarily due to the outdated composition of our local market.

In Canada, the predominant sectors are energy and financials—specifically, oil companies and banks. Unfortunately, our energy sector often struggles under restrictive governmental policies, and our banking sector, despite its size and stability, shows little innovation and remains largely unchanged over the years.

In contrast, the U.S. market is a breeding ground for innovative companies, particularly in technology and healthcare. Even the American financial institutions dwarf Canadian banks in terms of their balance sheets and scope of services.

If you limit your investments to Canada, you’re essentially playing monopoly—betting on property, railways, banks, and utilities. It’s a strategy that may seem safer but is painfully antiquated.

60% of the world’s stock market

Another compelling reason to consider diversifying into U.S. stocks is the sheer scale of opportunity you miss by focusing too heavily on Canada.

When we look at global market capitalization, Canada represents a meagre 3% of the MSCI World Index. This pales in comparison to the U.S., which makes up a staggering 70% of the index.

This disparity is crucial for understanding market exposure. If, for instance, your portfolio has 60% of its assets in Canadian stocks, you’re over-weighting Canada nearly 20 times relative to its global market presence.

While having a 30% allocation (approximately 10 times its global weight) might be more reasonable, excessively concentrating on Canadian stocks can severely limit your investment opportunities and potential returns.

The ETF to use

For affordable and broad U.S. market exposure, I like Vanguard U.S. Total Market Index ETF (TSX:VUN).

This ETF encapsulates what its name promises—it holds an extensive portfolio of over 3,500 U.S. stocks across all market caps: small, mid, and large. This includes stocks from all 11 sectors, offering a comprehensive slice of the American market.

In terms of fees, VUN is competitively priced with a management expense ratio of only 0.16%.

This means that for every $10,000 you invest in the ETF, the annual fees would be just about $16—a small price to pay for such extensive diversification across the top-performing U.S. market.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Tony Dong has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Stocks for Beginners

Aerial view of a wind farm
Energy Stocks

Is There Any Hope for Brookfield Renewable Stock?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Brookfield Renewable stock (TSX:BEP.UN) may be going through a rough patch, but recent moves suggest more is yet to come.

Read more »

Hand arranging wood block stacking as step stair with arrow up.
Stocks for Beginners

Is it Safe to Invest With the S&P 500 Hitting Record Highs?

| Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®

Here's why I personally continue to invest steadily even as the market hits all-time highs.

Read more »

Dial moving from 4G to 5G
Dividend Stocks

This Undervalued Dividend Stock is Worth Buying Right Now

| Demetris Afxentiou

Want an undervalued dividend stock with long-term potential and a juicy yield? Here's an option you may regret not buying…

Read more »

Piggy bank next to a financial report
Stocks for Beginners

Is It Finally the Right Time to Buy Bank Stocks?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Canadian bank stocks are some of the most secure investments out there, but of them all, this bank stock is…

Read more »

Man data analyze
Tech Stocks

Is Shopify Stock’s Growth Sustainable?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

There's a reason Shopify stock (TSX:SHOP) has been getting analyst upgrades, and investors should be paying attention.

Read more »

sale discount best price
Stocks for Beginners

2 Bargain Stocks You Can Buy Today and Hold Forever

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

When it comes to bargain stocks, investors want a solid mixture of current stability and future growth, and that's what…

Read more »

data analytics, chart and graph icons with female hands typing on laptop in background
Stocks for Beginners

Saputo Stock Rose 24% in 90 Days: Here’s Why It’s Still Undervalued

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Saputo (TSX:SAP) stock is still on the rise, but that doesn't mean this stock isn't full of value.

Read more »

grow dividends
Top TSX Stocks

Enbridge Stock Pays a Massive 7 Percent Dividend and Now is a Great Time to Buy  

| Demetris Afxentiou

Have you considered buying Enbridge stock lately? If not, you may want to buy this long-term gem to start earning…

Read more »