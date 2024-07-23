The Best Canadian ETFs $100 Can Buy on the TSX Today

ETF investing doesn’t have to be expensive. Here are two highly affordable picks.

Believe it or not, with just $100, you can actually purchase shares in hundreds, even thousands of companies. No, I’m not talking about fractional shares—I’m referring to exchange-traded funds (ETFs).

These investment vehicles are similar to mutual funds but trade on exchanges like stocks, making them easily accessible through any brokerage app. Most ETFs hold highly diversified baskets of stocks, providing broad market exposure.

The variety of ETFs available is vast, and one of the best parts is that many of these funds have share prices under $100. Here are two of my favourite TSX-listed ETFs that you should consider.

Global exposure minus Canada

If you read the Motley Fool, you’re likely already managing a handpicked portfolio of Canadian dividend stocks.

While these stocks are tax-efficient and excellent for generating steady income, it’s crucial not to overlook the benefits of global diversification. Beyond just the U.S., this includes markets in Europe and Asia as well.

To complement your Canadian holdings, consider iShares Core MSCI All Country World ex Canada Index ETF (TSX:XAW).

This ETF provides exposure to a vast array of over 8,700 global stocks from virtually every sector except Canada. It’s an excellent way to diversify your investment portfolio while maintaining a focus on international markets.

With a modest management expense ratio (MER) of 0.22%, and a share price around $40, XAW is both accessible and affordable.

Canadian dividend stocks

If you haven’t ventured into Canadian dividend stocks yet, a smart starting point could be Vanguard FTSE Canadian High Dividend Yield Index ETF (TSX:VDY).

This ETF encapsulates a broad range of familiar sectors—banks, insurance companies, telecommunications, and pipelines.

But instead of juggling multiple stock holdings, you can simplify your investment approach with this single ETF, priced at around $40 per share. Additionally, it’s relatively economical, with a management expense ratio (MER) of only 0.22%.

Finally, unlike many individual Canadian dividend stocks that typically distribute dividends quarterly, VDY offers the convenience of monthly payouts.

As of July 10, according to Wealthsimple, it boasts a yield of 4.76%, making it an attractive option for those seeking steady income from their investments.