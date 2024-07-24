Forget Nvidia Stock: 2 Tech Stocks to Buy Instead

There are clear winners, and then there are popular choices. And Nvidia stock (NASDAQ:NVDA) has erred towards simply popular.

Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) has been a darling of the stock market, particularly due to its dominance in the artificial intelligence (AI) sector and impressive stock performance. However, there are several reasons why now might not be the best time to invest in Nvidia stock. Today, let’s go into those reasons as the tech stock has recently dropped. Consider two other stocks to pick up instead.

Nvidia falls

Nvidia’s stock has surged dramatically, up 2,636% over the past five years. Such rapid appreciation raises concerns about the stock being overvalued. While Nvidia’s technology and market position remain strong, its high valuation could mean that future gains are limited, and the stock might be due for a correction.

Market experts warn that putting all your investment in such a high-flying stock might not be prudent, especially given the potential for increased competition and market saturation, which happened recently, of course.

Another red flag is the significant insider selling by Nvidia’s chief executive officer, Jensen Huang. Over a span of less than a month, Huang sold 2.04 million shares. Insider selling can sometimes indicate that those closest to the company believe the stock has reached a peak or at least that it won’t see substantial gains in the near future. This action suggests that even those within the company may have doubts about the stock’s continued upward trajectory . So, what should you buy instead?

Topicus

Topicus.com (TSXV:TOI) has demonstrated robust financial health and growth. In the first quarter of 2024, the company reported earnings per share (EPS) of €0.22, up from €0.17 in the same period in 2023. This consistent growth in earnings reflects the company’s ability to increase profitability and manage its operations efficiently. With a market capitalization of approximately $9.76 billion, Topicus.com is well-positioned to continue its upward trajectory.

One of the key drivers of Topicus.com’s growth is its strategic acquisitions. The company, a spinoff from Constellation Software, follows a similar playbook of acquiring and nurturing smaller software companies. This strategy not only broadens Topicus.com’s product offerings but also allows it to enter new markets and strengthen its competitive position. Recently, Topicus announced new leadership roles and additional external positions, indicating a focus on expanding its operational capacity and leadership team.

The market sentiment around Topicus.com is optimistic. Analysts predict that the company will continue to experience significant growth. For 2024, sales are projected to reach $1.98 billion, with an expected increase to $2.46 billion by 2025. Investors should also also keep an eye on the upcoming earnings report scheduled for early August 2024.

CGI

Finally, CGI (TSX:GIB.A), a leading global IT and business consulting services firm, offers several compelling reasons for investors to consider adding it to their portfolios. CGI has consistently demonstrated robust financial performance. For the second quarter of fiscal 2024, CGI reported earnings per share (EPS) of $1.46, beating analysts’ expectations. The company generated $2.77 billion in revenue for the quarter, showcasing its ability to maintain strong financial health even amidst challenging market conditions .

CGI continues to expand its service offerings and market presence through strategic acquisitions. Recently, CGI acquired Celero’s business serving credit unions across Canada, significantly expanding its managed service offerings to more than 90 credit unions nationwide. Such acquisitions not only enhance CGI’s service portfolio but also strengthen its market position and client base.

Finally, investors should also look forward to CGI’s upcoming earnings report, scheduled for July 31, 2024. Positive earnings results can act as a catalyst for the stock, potentially driving up its price. With a market capitalization of $33.95 billion and a strong balance sheet, CGI is well-positioned for future growth and continued success.