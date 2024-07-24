Member Login
Home » Investing » How to Turn Your TFSA Into a Gold Mine Starting With $10,000

How to Turn Your TFSA Into a Gold Mine Starting With $10,000

Here’s how I would personally maximize growth in a TFSA via ETFs.

Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®
Latest posts by Tony Dong, MSc, CETF® (see all)
Published
| More on:
grow dividends

Image source: Getty Images

Normally, I’d suggest that investment decisions hinge on personal circumstances, but there’s one standout exception: maxing out your Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) as soon as possible and consistently.

Why? Because it’s completely tax-free, yet you’re given limited contribution room each year—this presents a massive opportunity for compounding.

Sure, you might be tempted to use your TFSA for immediate income, but for most young investors, focusing on growth is a far smarter move. Here’s how I would invest a $10,000 TFSA to maximize growth potential.

Why focus on growth?

While income investing has its merits, particularly for those in the withdrawal phase of their financial life who rely on steady cash flow, it’s less optimal for young investors not yet needing monthly income to cover living expenses.

Consider this: if you find an asset offering an 8-10% yield, your $10,000 TFSA investment could generate between $66 and $83 monthly.

However, if this income isn’t needed immediately for expenses and is merely reinvested, it becomes an unnecessary step.

Although receiving these payments might be psychologically satisfying, it doesn’t add mathematical value if the goal is wealth accumulation.

Therefore, with a $10,000 investment in your TFSA, a smarter approach would be to aim for total returns, which include both capital appreciation and the reinvestment of income.

What to buy

Consider investing in BMO NASDAQ 100 Equity Hedged to CAD Index ETF (TSX:ZQQ) as a prime example for a growth-focused investment in your TFSA.

This ETF tracks the largest 100 non-financial NASDAQ-listed stocks, with about 50% of its portfolio in technology sectors.

While ZQQ may not offer high dividends—currently yielding just 0.27% as of the end of June—it excels in total returns.

Over the last decade, ZQQ has delivered an impressive annualized return of 17.26% despite its modest dividend yield. This highlights the potential of growth investing, especially when considering the compounding effect of a TFSA.

If your strategy focused solely on generating income with your $10,000 TFSA investment, you might overlook potent growth opportunities like ZQQ.

The takeaway here is clear: prioritize total returns, not just dividends, to truly capitalize on your TFSA’s potential for wealth accumulation.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Tony Dong has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

Growth from coins
Dividend Stocks

1 Dividend-Growth Stock to Buy and Hold for the Next 15 Years

| Joey Frenette

CN Rail (TSX:CNR) is a dividend-growth giant worth buying on weakness in July.

Read more »

analyze data
Dividend Stocks

The 5.11% Dividend Stock Set to Dominate the TSX

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Brookfield Infrastructure (TSX:BIP.UN) has already been dominating the TSX, but more is certainly on the way.

Read more »

stock analysis
Investing

3 TSX Stocks You Can Confidently Buy Now and Hold Forever

| Daniel Da Costa

These three companies are some of the top stocks on the TSX, giving you the confidence to buy now and…

Read more »

sale discount best price
Dividend Stocks

3 Remarkably Cheap TSX Stocks to Buy Right Now

| Aditya Raghunath

Investing in undervalued TSX stocks such as Eldorado Gold should help Canadians derive steady gains in 2024 and beyond.

Read more »

Piggy bank with word TFSA for tax-free savings accounts.
Retirement

2 Magnificent Dividend Stocks I Plan to Add to My TFSA in August

| Chris MacDonald

Here are two magnificent dividend stocks long-term investors may certainly want to hone in on before the next bull cycle…

Read more »

A red umbrella stands higher than a crowd of black umbrellas.
Dividend Stocks

1 TSX Stock That Could Help Set You Up for Life

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Early investors in Intact Financial (TSX:IFC) stock could earn a 17% dividend yield in 2024. Here's how IFC stock could…

Read more »

Canadian Dollars
Dividend Stocks

2 Magnificent Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in July

| Jitendra Parashar

These two top Canadian dividend stocks offer over 8% annualized dividend yield in July, making them really attractive to buy…

Read more »

Gold bullion on a chart
Metals and Mining Stocks

Gold Price Plummets: 2 Gold Stocks to Keep an Eye On

| Adam Othman

Stable as it is in the long term, even gold is not immune to price fluctuations and slumps. This is…

Read more »