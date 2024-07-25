1 Ridiculously Undervalued Growth Stock Down 23% to Buy Hand Over Fist

OpenText (TSX:OTEX) stock could be one of the best buys out there, with the company down 23% in the last year, and earnings coming up.

Earnings season continues across the world, with eyes on Big Tech over in the United States. As well they should be! However, there are Canadian companies that could be affected by these earnings as well. In fact, some already have.

One such stock is OpenText (TSX:OTEX). The cloud company and cybersecurity provider saw shares fall by 23% year to date. But that doesn’t mean investors should give up on this stock — especially not when it has partnerships with some of the biggest names out there.

So, let’s look at what makes this company so compelling for today’s investors.

Earnings

OpenText has demonstrated strong financial performance in recent quarters. In the third quarter of fiscal year 2024, the company reported revenues of $1.45 billion, slightly beating analyst expectations. Moreover, their earnings per share (EPS) reached $0.84, surpassing the consensus estimate of $0.81 . This performance highlights OpenText’s ability to generate consistent revenue and earnings growth despite broader market challenges.

What’s more, OpenText has implemented significant cost-saving measures, including a reduction of 1,200 jobs as part of a broader business optimization plan. This initiative aims to streamline operations and enhance profitability, potentially leading to better margins in the future.

Additionally, OpenText completed the divestiture of its Application Modernization and Connectivity business for $2.275 billion. The proceeds from this sale were used to reduce debt by $2 billion, strengthening the company’s balance sheet and reducing financial risk.

Additionally, the company has been expanding its artificial intelligence (AI) operations. Not only will this make it more efficient, it will reduce costs on AI-powered positions. All together, the company has been setting itself up for success.

Looking ahead

OpenText continues to expand its footprint in critical areas such as cybersecurity and cloud services. The company’s recent acquisition of a Managed Detection and Response (MDR) platform enhances its cybersecurity offerings, addressing a growing demand for comprehensive security solutions . Moreover, OpenText’s cloud solutions, which include AI-powered and data-driven insights, are increasingly adopted by enterprises, further driving revenue growth.

Earnings continue, and one that should certainly be on the radar of investors is OpenText stock. The company is set to deliver earnings results on Aug. 1. Investors will want to continue seeing cuts to manage debt after acquisitions. They will also want to see an increase in revenue across the board.

And, of course, OpenText’s growth in cloud and subscription services is a significant focus. Investors will be looking at how well the company continues to transition to and expand its cloud offerings, which have been a substantial growth area in recent quarters .

Analysts are also keen to see the progress of integrating recent acquisitions, such as Micro Focus International. The effectiveness of these integrations can significantly impact overall performance and future growth prospects.

Bottom line

Despite the current “Hold” consensus rating, the anticipated growth in earnings and strategic business moves suggest a favourable long-term outlook. OpenText’s strong financial performance, strategic cost optimization, expansion in high-growth segments, and positive analyst outlook make it a compelling buy for investors. With the stock currently down 23% year to date, it presents a potential opportunity for value investors looking to capitalize on the company’s long-term growth prospects and operational strengths.