Member Login
Home » Investing » Got $500 to Invest in Stocks? Put it in This Index Fund

Got $500 to Invest in Stocks? Put it in This Index Fund

Here’s why I like this index fund.

Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®
Latest posts by Tony Dong, MSc, CETF® (see all)
Published
| More on:
Index funds

Image source: Getty Images

Got $500 to start your investing journey? You might be tempted to dive into stock picking, possibly using fractional shares to spread your investment across a few different companies.

However, this approach often lacks true diversification, especially if you’re limited to a small number of stocks. Moreover, if you’re considering international stocks beyond Canadian borders, you’ll have to grapple with the additional hassle of currency conversion.

Instead of navigating these complexities with just $500, I recommend turning to a more straightforward and efficient investment solution: an index fund, particularly a low-cost exchange-traded fund (ETF).

Investing in an ETF allows you to achieve broad market exposure, ensuring your investment is both diversified and manageable. Here’s why this strategy makes sense and my top pick for where to place your $500 for optimal growth potential.

You gain maximum diversification

Diversification isn’t merely about owning a handful of different stocks—it’s about creating a robust portfolio that can withstand market fluctuations and capitalize on growth opportunities across various sectors and regions.

True diversification means your investments include

  1. Stocks from all 11 market sectors, ensuring you’re not overly exposed to the ups and downs of any single industry;
  2. A mix of small-, mid-, and large-cap stocks, which allows you to benefit from the growth potential of smaller companies and the stability of larger, established corporations; and
  3. International exposure, with stocks from countries around the globe, to take advantage of global economic growth and mitigate risks that may affect individual markets.

With just $500, achieving this level of diversification through individual stock selection isn’t just challenging—it’s practically impossible.

However, an index fund can provide this broad exposure with a single purchase, simplifying your investment strategy while maximizing potential growth.

The index fund to buy

I recommend iShares MSCI World Index ETF (TSX:XWD) for those looking to invest $500 effectively.

By investing in XWD, you’re buying into over 1,300 stocks, with about 70% of these from the U.S. and the remaining 30% spread across other developed markets like Japan, the U.K., France, Switzerland, and Canada.

Purchasing one share of XWD, which currently costs around $88, allows your investment to be spread across all these different stocks, providing you with immediate and extensive diversification.

Moreover, XWD offers a cost advantage over actively managed mutual funds; it passively tracks an index and charges a management expense ratio of only 0.48%.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Tony Dong has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

Hands holding trophy cup on sky background
Dividend Stocks

3 of the Top Dividend Stocks in Canada

| Andrew Walker

Top TSX dividend stocks are still on sale.

Read more »

A colourful firework display
Tech Stocks

3 TFSA Stock Picks With Explosive Potential

| Robin Brown

Want some explosive growth in your TFSA. These small-cap stocks have risks, but they could also have some massive reward.

Read more »

Dollar symbol and Canadian flag on keyboard
Investing

1 Canadian Stock to Buy and Hold Forever in Your TFSA

| Joey Frenette

Shopify (TSX:SHOP) stock is back on the retreat, but it's still a top tech buy for TFSA investors seeking value…

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Thursday, July 25

| Jitendra Parashar

The U.S. GDP quarterly growth numbers will remain on TSX investors’ radar today as they continue to assess the Bank…

Read more »

Family relationship with bond and care
Retirement

Retiring Soon? Add These Dividend-Paying Stocks to Your Portfolio

| Jitendra Parashar

Here are two of the best TSX dividend stocks you can add to your retirement portfolio today and hold for…

Read more »

man touches brain to show a good idea
Dividend Stocks

Pembina Vs. Brookfield Renewable: Which High-Yield Dividend Stock Is Better?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Both Pembina Pipeline (TSX:PPL) and Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSX:BEP.UN) look like strong dividend stocks, but is one better?

Read more »

Road signs rerouting traffic
Tech Stocks

Forget Nvidia Stock: 2 Tech Stocks to Buy Instead

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

There are clear winners, and then there are popular choices. And Nvidia stock (NASDAQ:NVDA) has erred towards simply popular.

Read more »

Technology
Stock Market

Here Are My Top 2 Stocks to Buy in July 2024

| Aditya Raghunath

Here's why top TSX stocks such as Cameco are positioned to deliver outsized gains to shareholders in the upcoming decade.

Read more »