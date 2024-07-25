Member Login
Home » Investing » Stock Market » TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Thursday, July 25

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Thursday, July 25

The U.S. GDP quarterly growth numbers will remain on TSX investors’ radar today as they continue to assess the Bank of Canada’s latest monetary policy report.

Jitendra Parashar
Latest posts by Jitendra Parashar (see all)
Published
| More on:
tsx today

Canadian stocks fell for the second session in a row on Wednesday even though the Bank of Canada (BoC) announced a 25 basis point cut in the policy interest rate to 4.5%, pointing to easing inflation and economic conditions. The S&P/TSX Composite Index dived by 174 points, or 0.8%, to settle at 22,640 — its lowest closing level in over a week.

While most key sectors ended the session with losses, healthcare, consumer cyclical, and tech stocks led the market selloff, dragging the TSX benchmark lower as disappointing tech earnings from the United States weighed on investors’ sentiments.

During his monetary policy report press conference, BoC governor Tiff Macklem noted that Canada’s economic growth is expected to rise in late 2024 and 2025, with inflation gradually stabilizing. The central bank’s focus remains on balancing growth without creating excessive inflation, he added.

Top TSX Composite movers and active stocks

Shares of Bausch Health (TSX:BHC) nosedived by nearly 23% to $8.02 per share, making it the worst-performing TSX stock for the day. This massive selloff in BHC stock started after the New York-headquartered credit intelligence firm Reorg cited unnamed sources to claim that “Bausch Health is negotiating a potential prepackaged chapter 11 bankruptcy filing.”

Later during the day, Bausch addressed these rumours suggesting potential bankruptcy or insolvency proceedings by formally denying these claims and stating it has not been involved in such discussions with creditors. However, the news still seemingly took a toll on investors’ sentiments, leading to a crash in BHC stock.

Celestica, Tilray Brands, and Shopify were also among the bottom performers on the Toronto Stock Exchange, sliding by at least 5.2% each.

On the flip side, TransAlta, Atco, Spin Master, and First Quantum Minerals climbed by at least 2.6% each, making them the day’s top-performing TSX stocks.

Based on their daily trade volume, Royal Bank of Canada, Toronto-Dominion Bank, Manulife Financial, Enbridge, and Suncor Energy were the five most active stocks on the exchange.

TSX today

Most commodity prices were trading with big losses early Thursday morning, pointing to a lower opening for the resource-heavy main TSX index today.

While no major domestic economic releases are due, Canadian investors will closely monitor the U.S. GDP (gross domestic product) quarterly growth numbers this morning. Any surprising changes in the GDP growth data could give further direction to TSX stocks as investors also continue to assess the BoC’s latest monetary policy report.

On the corporate events front, several TSX-listed companies, including TFI International, Baytex Energy, Eldorado Gold, MEG Energy, Loblaw Companies, Bombardier, FirstService, Veren, Advantage Energy, Winpak, and Mullen Group, are likely to announce their latest quarterly financial results on July 25.

Market movers on the TSX today

Financial Market Data copyright © 2024 QuoteMedia. Data delayed 15 minutes unless otherwise indicated (view delay times for all exchanges). RT=Real-Time, EOD=End of Day, PD=Previous Day. Market Data powered by QuoteMedia. Terms of Use.

Related Topics:

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Mullen Group and Shopify. The Motley Fool recommends Enbridge, FirstService, Spin Master, and Winpak. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Stock Market

Technology
Stock Market

Here Are My Top 2 Stocks to Buy in July 2024

| Aditya Raghunath

Here's why top TSX stocks such as Cameco are positioned to deliver outsized gains to shareholders in the upcoming decade.

Read more »

Aircraft wing plane
Stock Market

Air Canada vs. Southwest Airlines: Which Stock Is a Better Buy?

| Aditya Raghunath

Air Canada and Southwest Airlines trade significantly below all-time highs. But which airline stock should you buy right now?

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Wednesday, July 24

| Jitendra Parashar

In addition to the Bank of Canada’s rate decision and press conference, TSX investors will closely watch important economic data…

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Tuesday, July 23

| Jitendra Parashar

TSX stocks may remain volatile today as investors look forward to the second-quarter earnings season and the Bank of Canada’s…

Read more »

Nurse talks with a teenager about medication
Stock Market

Could Well Health Stock Double in 2024?

| Aditya Raghunath

Down almost 50% from all-time highs, Well Health stock trades at a significant discount to consensus price targets.

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Monday, July 22

| Jitendra Parashar

Weakening commodity prices could continue to pressure the main TSX index at the open today.

Read more »

stock analysis
Stock Market

Canadian Investors: Yes, You Should Buy U.S. Stocks

| Aditya Raghunath

Canadian investors should consider increasing exposure to the U.S. markets due to the opportunity to benefit from higher returns.

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Friday, July 19

| Jitendra Parashar

Sharp overnight declines in gold and silver prices could pressure the resource-heavy main TSX index at the open today.

Read more »