Member Login
Home » Investing » Loblaw Stock: Buy, Sell, or Hold?

Loblaw Stock: Buy, Sell, or Hold?

Loblaw (TSX:L) stock received multiple upgrades after earnings, but is it still worth your time as a long-term investment?

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Latest posts by Amy Legate-Wolfe (see all)
Published
| More on:
Supermarket aisle with empty green shopping cart

Image source: Getty Images

Earnings season continues, and one stock continuing to demonstrate strength is Loblaw Companies (TSX:L). Loblaw stock recently reported its earnings for the second quarter (Q2) of 2024. The company demonstrated strong financial performance, driven by robust sales growth, effective cost management, and strategic investments in digital transformation and retail innovation.

Today, let’s examine whether the report really means Loblaw stock is a buy or whether the best has already come and gone.

What happened?

Loblaw stock is Canada’s largest food retailer, with operations spanning grocery stores, pharmacies, and financial services. Loblaw operates under various banners, including Loblaws, No Frills, and Shoppers Drug Mart, catering to a wide demographic range.

During its most recent second quarter 2024 earnings, there were many key points. Revenue hit $14.8 billion, up 6.5% compared to the same time last year. Net income also increased 8.2% to $515 million. Furthermore, earnings per share (EPS) came in at $1.45, up from $1.34 the year before. Its gross margin remained stable at 29.4%, with its operating margin up 5.9% to 6.2% year over year.

Overall, Loblaw’s revenue growth of 6.5% year over year shows strong consumer demand and successful promotional strategies. The increase in net income and EPS reflects effective cost management and operational efficiency. Stable gross margins coupled with improved operating margins highlight the company’s ability to maintain profitability despite inflationary pressures.

More to come?

That’s the question. And to discover the answer, we’ll have to look at strategic moves by Loblaw stock. Loblaw continues to invest in its digital infrastructure, enhancing its e-commerce platform, PC Optimum loyalty program, and supply chain capabilities. These investments are expected to drive long-term growth and improve customer experience.

The company’s pharmacy segment, led by Shoppers Drug Mart, has shown robust growth. The company’s emphasis on health and wellness, including its expanding range of health services and products, positions it well in a growing market segment.

Even so, Loblaw faces competition from other major Canadian retailers. Yet despite this competitive environment, Loblaw’s extensive network, strong brand portfolio, and diversified operations provide a significant competitive edge.

Valuation

So, is value there? Loblaw stock is currently trading at a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.2, which is a bit higher than the industry average. This suggests that the stock may be overvalued relative to its peers. However, the company’s finances paint another picture. Loblaw stock trades at 0.89 times sales, with an enterprise value over earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization of 10.13. This would suggest the stock might be undervalued.

Furthermore, Loblaw stock also offers a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is well supported by a payout ratio of about 27%. So, considering Loblaw’s solid financial performance, strategic initiatives, and market position, the current valuation might present a potential buying opportunity for investors.

Bottom line

Overall, Loblaw stock has demonstrated strong financial performance and strategic foresight in addressing market trends and challenges. The company’s investments in digital transformation, sustainability, and health and wellness position it well for future growth. Given its solid fundamentals, competitive advantages, and attractive valuation, the stock still looks like a buy, especially considering recent analyst upgrades.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Businessperson's Hand Putting Coin In Piggybank
Dividend Stocks

A 30% Discount on a Magnificent Dividend Stock You Don’t Want to Miss

| Puja Tayal

A 30% discount is too attractive to miss, especially when you are getting a 7% annual payout from this magnificent…

Read more »

Printing canadian dollar bills on a print machine
Dividend Stocks

How Much to Invest to Get $500 in Dividends Every Month

| Daniel Da Costa

These three dividend stocks are some of the best passive-income generators on the TSX, making them ideal stocks for long-term…

Read more »

A close up image of Canadian $20 Dollar bills
Dividend Stocks

1 Passive-Income Stocks to Buy and Hold for a Lifetime

| Joey Frenette

SmartCentres REIT (TSX:SRU.UN) won't make you rich, but it's a fantastic income play for the extremely long run.

Read more »

value for money
Dividend Stocks

4 Bargain Canadian Stocks With up to 5.7% Dividend Yields

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you're out looking for a bargain, these are certainly the four best Canadian dividend stocks out there to add…

Read more »

Increasing yield
Dividend Stocks

3 Top TSX Dividend Stocks With 7% Yields

| Sneha Nahata

These TSX stocks offer at least 7% yields and have durable payouts.

Read more »

Payday ringed on a calendar
Dividend Stocks

2 Dividend Stocks That Pay Me More Than $14.37 Per Month

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Both of these dividend stocks are down. And yet, there is no way I'm going to start selling them anytime…

Read more »

Various Canadian dollars in gray pants pocket
Dividend Stocks

This 8.98% Dividend Stock Pays Cash Every Month

| Puja Tayal

This 8.98% dividend yield stock can boost your passive-income portfolio if you are closer to retirement. It can give you…

Read more »

Paper Canadian currency of various denominations
Dividend Stocks

Income Stocks: A Once-in-a-Decade Change to Get Rich

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you can grab a bargain or two and see returns and dividends on deck, then riches are certainly within…

Read more »