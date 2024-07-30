Member Login
Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » Want to Earn $2,000 in Annual Dividend Income? Invest $27,297 in These 3 Stocks

Want to Earn $2,000 in Annual Dividend Income? Invest $27,297 in These 3 Stocks

Here are three reliable Canadian dividend stocks you may consider buying now to generate $2,000 in annual income for years to come.

Jitendra Parashar
Latest posts by Jitendra Parashar (see all)
Published
| More on:
Various Canadian dollars in gray pants pocket

Image source: Getty Images

Having a reliable source of passive income could not only provide financial security but also offer the freedom to pursue other interests or even meet your retirement goals earlier than expected. Dividend investing is one of the most popular strategies to generate this kind of passive income.

In this article, I’ll give you a breakdown of how you could earn $2,000 annually in dividends by investing $27,297 in three top Canadian dividend stocks.

Bank of Nova Scotia stock

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS), or Scotiabank, is the first dividend stock you may want to hold in your long-term investment portfolio. The bank is currently Canada’s fourth largest with a market capitalization of $78.2 billion as its stock trades at $63.63 per share after rallying by around 15% over the last nine months. At this market price, Scotiabank offers an attractive 6.7% annualized dividend yield.

In addition to Canada, Scotiabank has a strong presence in international markets, with a notable portion of its international revenue coming from the United States, Mexico, and Chile. Its diversified revenue streams and geographic diversification help to mitigate the risks of operating in a single business segment or region. Moreover, its ongoing investments in digital transformation and innovation could help it maintain strong financial growth in the long run.

Enbridge stock

Enbridge (TSX:ENB) is also among the top Canadian dividend stocks to hold for the long term. This Calgary-headquartered company currently has a market cap of $110.8 billion as its stock trades at $50.84 per share with 6.6% year-to-date gains. ENB stock has an impressive 7.2% annualized dividend yield at the current market price.

The company owns a large network of energy transportation and distribution assets, which helped it generate largely predictable cash flows and reward its investors with increasing dividends each year. As a result, Enbridge has been increasing dividends for 29 consecutive years, making it one of the Canadian Dividend Aristocrats. In addition, the firm’s gradually growing interest in crude oil exports and renewable energy segments is likely to help it continue its growth trajectory and sustain its dividend payments.

BCE stock

BCE (TSX:BCE) could be another reliable dividend stock to bet on right now. After sliding by nearly 12% so far in 2024, the Verdun-based telecom giant’s annualized dividend yield looks even more impressive, which currently stands at 8.7%. It currently has a market cap of $42.1 billion as the stock trades at $46.10 per share.

Notably, many of BCE’s services are essential for everyday communication and entertainment, which ensure a consistent demand and stable revenue. Moreover, its resilience to economic fluctuations and continued focus on investing in superior infrastructure make it a high-quality dividend stock to hold for years to come.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDENDTOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCY
Bank of Nova Scotia$63.63170$1.06$180Quarterly
Enbridge$50.84170$0.915$156Quarterly
BCE$46.10170$0.9975$170Quarterly
Total Yearly Payout$2,021.30
Prices as of July 29, 2024

Bottom line

If you buy 170 shares each of Scotiabank, Enbridge, and BCE with a total investment of around $27,297 right now, you could expect to earn more than $2,000 in annual dividend income based on their current yield percentages. In addition, this investment strategy spreads your risk across three solid sectors, banking, energy, and telecom, which could protect your portfolio against sector-specific downturns and market volatility.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool recommends Bank Of Nova Scotia and Enbridge. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Dividend Stocks

Senior Man Sitting On Sofa At Home With Pet Labrador Dog
Dividend Stocks

Retirees: 2 Dividend-Growth Stocks for Passive Income

| Andrew Walker

These stocks still look oversold and offer great dividend yields.

Read more »

A stock price graph showing growth over time
Dividend Stocks

Goeasy Stock: Easily the Most Undervalued Stock on the TSX Today

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Goeasy stock (TSX:GSY) could be the most undervalued stock on the market, and yet investors continue to ignore it!

Read more »

calculate and analyze stock
Dividend Stocks

Here’s Why Great-West Lifeco Is a No-Brainer Dividend Stock

| Jitendra Parashar

These top fundamental factors make Great-West Lifeco (TSX:GWO) a no-brainer Canadian dividend stock to buy now and hold for the…

Read more »

thinking
Dividend Stocks

Is Now the Time to Buy McDonald’s Stock?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) stock may have seen a decline in sales, but this didn't stop investors from jumping on a growth…

Read more »

Increasing yield
Dividend Stocks

3 High-Yielding Dividend Stocks to Buy Under $20

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given its stable cash flows and healthy dividend yields, these three under-$20 stocks could boost your passive income.

Read more »

Where to Invest?
Dividend Stocks

3 Top TSX Stocks I’m Buying in August

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

TSX stocks can offer up some great opportunities in earnings season. And among them all, these three look like strong…

Read more »

Hour glass and calendar concept for time slipping away for important appointment date, schedule and deadline
Dividend Stocks

Buy 649 Shares of This Top Dividend Stock for $100/Month in Passive Income

| Jitendra Parashar

This top Canadian monthly dividend stock could help you earn reliable passive income each month for decades.

Read more »

Burning gas and electric cooker rings
Dividend Stocks

The Smartest Stocks to Buy With $20 Right Now and Hold Forever

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Want in on the dividend action? These two smart stocks offer a stable growth model while also producing incredible dividends…

Read more »