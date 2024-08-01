Member Login
Home » Investing » Why Oil Stocks Jumped This Week

Why Oil Stocks Jumped This Week

Oil prices rose after the assassination of a Hamas leader. The price jump brought to light the importance of Canadian oil stocks.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Latest posts by Amy Legate-Wolfe (see all)
Published
| More on:
Oil industry worker works in oilfield

Source: Getty Images

Oil prices surged this week after Hamas announced that an Israeli airstrike killed Ismail Haniyeh, their political leader, in Iran. The assassination heightened geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, a region responsible for about one-third of the world’s crude oil production.

What happened

In response to the assassination, West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil rose by as much as 3.8%, exceeding US$77 per barrel. The conflict’s escalation included a Hezbollah attack in the Golan Heights, controlled by Israel, which resulted in 12 deaths. It also threatened ongoing cease-fire negotiations between Israel and Hamas. Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei warned of severe repercussions for Israel.

Oil prices across the board rose from the increase in political tension. Brent crude reached $80.73 per barrel, RBOB gasoline hit $2.44 per gallon, and natural gas climbed to $2.08 per thousand cubic feet. Analysts highlighted that while the assassination could drive up prices, the impact would likely be short-lived unless there are clear threats to physical oil supplies.

Furthermore, the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC+) technical committee is set to meet. This would be to review member compliance with production quotas, potentially influencing future oil market strategies. This development coincides with earnings reports from major oil companies around the world.

How Canadian stocks are affected

The heightened geopolitical tensions and threats of retaliation against Israel can lead to fears of supply disruptions in the Middle East, a key oil-producing region. As global oil prices rise due to these fears, Canadian oil prices, which are often influenced by global benchmarks like Brent and WTI, increased as well.

In the short term, at least, higher oil prices can benefit the Canadian economy, particularly in oil-producing provinces like Alberta. Increased revenue from oil exports can boost provincial economies and contribute to federal revenues. However, it can also lead to higher fuel prices domestically, impacting consumers and businesses.

With global oil prices rising, investment in Canadian oil sands and other oil production projects might increase as they become more economically viable. This can lead to growth in the Canadian oil sector and increased production capacity.

One stock to buy

Several Canadian oil and gas companies are likely to benefit the most from the increase in global oil prices due to the geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. Yet above them all, Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNRL) (TSX:CNQ) looks the most likely.

CNRL is one of the largest independent natural gas and heavy crude oil producers in Canada. The company has a diverse portfolio, including oil sands, conventional heavy oil, light oil, synthetic oil, and natural gas. The rise in oil prices boosts the profitability of these assets, especially the oil sands and heavy crude oil. These often have higher production costs but generate substantial revenue when prices are high.

Beyond the fluctuation and oil prices, CNRL has a strong track record of operational efficiency and cost management. The company continuously works on optimizing its production processes to reduce costs and improve margins. With a strong balance sheet and liquidity position, CNRL is well-positioned to take advantage of market opportunities arising from higher oil prices.

Shares are now up 2.3% after the recent news. Yet the company continues to trade at a reasonable 14.3 times earnings. Add to this a 4.2% dividend yield, and it looks like a great time to buy. We all hope for peace in the Middle East. Yet it does bring to light the importance of Canadian oil for the global economy.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Canadian Natural Resources. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Energy Stocks

Gas pipelines
Energy Stocks

Buy, Sell, or Hold Enbridge Stock?

| Andrew Walker

Enbridge is on an upward trend. How high could the stock go?

Read more »

green power renewable energy
Energy Stocks

Best Dividend Stock to Buy for Passive Income Investors: Capital Power vs. TC Energy

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Both of these energy stocks offer substantial dividends, but which dividend stock is the better buy all around?

Read more »

Man making notes on graphs and charts
Energy Stocks

The Best Canadian Stocks to Buy With $1,000 Right Now

| Aditya Raghunath

Here's why undervalued Canadian stocks such as Enerflex should be on top of your shopping list in July 2024.

Read more »

a person watches a downward arrow crash through the floor
Dividend Stocks

Is It Time to Buy the TSX’s 3 Worst-Performing Stocks?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Sure, these stocks have performed poorly. But don't let that keep you from investing. Because the past does not predict…

Read more »

oil and gas pipeline
Energy Stocks

TC Energy Stock Is Starting to Get Ridiculously Oversold

| Joey Frenette

TC Energy (TSX:TRP) stock is one of those deep-value dividend plays for the next decade and beyond.

Read more »

A worker overlooks an oil refinery plant.
Energy Stocks

3 Top Energy Stocks With High Dividends

| Kay Ng

Investors looking for big dividends in the energy sector can explore these top energy stocks.

Read more »

Dollar symbol and Canadian flag on keyboard
Energy Stocks

3 Canadian Stocks You Can Confidently Buy Now and Hold Forever

| Nicholas Dobroruka

You don’t need to think twice about loading up on these three top stocks.

Read more »

Aerial view of a wind farm
Energy Stocks

Is There Any Hope for Brookfield Renewable Stock?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Brookfield Renewable stock (TSX:BEP.UN) may be going through a rough patch, but recent moves suggest more is yet to come.

Read more »