Member Login
Home » Investing » Stock Market » TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Friday, August 2

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Friday, August 2

TSX investors may remain cautious today ahead of the long Civic Holiday weekend.

Jitendra Parashar
Latest posts by Jitendra Parashar (see all)
Published
| More on:
tsx today

After reaching a fresh all-time high in the previous session, the Canadian stock market fell sharply on Thursday as weak U.S. manufacturing data, some disappointing corporate earnings, and an intraday downside reversal in commodity prices weighed on investors’ sentiments. The S&P/TSX Composite Index tanked by 388 points, or 1.7% — posting its worst single-day performance in over five months.

Despite minor gains in some real estate stocks, big losses in most other key market sectors, such as technology, mining, energy, and financials, pressured the TSX index.

Top TSX Composite movers and active stocks

First Majestic Silver (TSX:AG) tanked by 13.3% to $7.40 per share, making it the worst-performing TSX stock for the day. This selloff in AG stock started after the Vancouver-headquartered mining company announced its dismal quarterly financial results.

In the quarter ended in June 2024, First Majestic’s revenue fell 7% YoY (year over year) to US$136.2 million due mainly to a 15% decline in payable silver equivalent ounces sold despite higher silver prices. Although the company’s production improved on a YoY basis, its net loss widened to US$48.3 million due to foreign exchange headwinds. On a year-to-date basis, AG stock is now down 9%.

NexGen Energy, SSR Mining, Denison Mines, and Parex Resources were also among the day’s bottom performers on the Toronto Stock Exchange, each plunging by more than 10%.

On the flip side, NFI Group (TSX:NFI) jumped by 11.3% to $19.08 per share after its upbeat second-quarter results boosted investors’ confidence. Last quarter, the Winnipeg-based bus manufacturer’s revenue surged by 28.9% YoY to US$851 million with the help of a solid 34% increase in deliveries. NFI reported a surprise adjusted quarterly net profit of US$3.1 million, crushing Street analysts’ expectations. NFI stock is now up 39.4% year to date.

TransAlta, Algoma Steel, and Colliers International were also among the session’s top-performing TSX stocks, climbing by at least 4.4% each.

Based on their daily trade volume, Enbridge, Suncor Energy, Manulife Financial, Cenovus Energy, and Canadian Natural Resources were the five most active stocks on the exchange.

TSX today

Metals prices were largely bullish early Friday morning, which could lift TSX mining stocks at the open today.

While no major domestic economic releases are due, Canadian investors will closely monitor the important monthly labour market data from the United States this morning, which could give further direction to stocks. Overall, TSX investors may want to remain cautious ahead of the long Civic Holiday weekend.

On the corporate events front, many large Canadian companies, including Energy Fuels, Enbridge, Brookfield Business Partners, Magna International, Imperial Oil, Atco, Canadian Utilities, Brookfield Renewable Partners, and Telus, are expected to announce their latest quarterly results on August 2.

Market movers on the TSX today

Financial Market Data copyright © 2024 QuoteMedia. Data delayed 15 minutes unless otherwise indicated (view delay times for all exchanges). RT=Real-Time, EOD=End of Day, PD=Previous Day. Market Data powered by QuoteMedia. Terms of Use.

Related Topics:

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Colliers International Group. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Renewable Partners, Canadian Natural Resources, Enbridge, Magna International, NFI Group, Parex Resources, and TELUS. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Stock Market

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Thursday, August 1

| Jitendra Parashar

With solid 5.6% gains in July, the TSX Composite Index just posted its best monthly performance in eight months.

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Wednesday, July 31

| Jitendra Parashar

Besides more corporate earnings, the Federal Reserve’s interest rate decision and press conference could keep TSX stocks highly volatile today.

Read more »

top TSX stocks to buy
Stock Market

The Best Stocks to Invest $500 in Right Now

| Robin Brown

Got $500 and looking for some smart stocks to buy? Here are three stocks that could be great buys for…

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Tuesday, July 30

| Jitendra Parashar

Monthly U.S. job openings and consumer confidence data will remain on TSX investors’ radar today.

Read more »

question marks written reminders tickets
Stock Market

Should You Load Up on Brookfield Business Partners Stock?

| Aditya Raghunath

Down 30% from all-time highs, Brookfield Business Partners is a TSX dividend stock you can own right now.

Read more »

Choice of fashion clothes of different colors on wooden hangers
Stock Market

Where Will Aritzia Stock Be in 5 Years?

| Aditya Raghunath

Down 23% from all-time highs, Aritzia stock has staged a comeback in 2024. Can the TSX stock continue to deliver?

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Monday, July 29

| Jitendra Parashar

TSX stocks remain volatile this week as investors closely monitor corporate earnings and await the Federal Reserve’s interest rate decision.

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Friday, July 26

| Jitendra Parashar

The important monthly personal consumption expenditure data from the United States will remain on TSX investors’ radar today.

Read more »