Member Login
Home » Investing » 1 Mid-Cap Stock That Could Shine in the Back Half of 2024

1 Mid-Cap Stock That Could Shine in the Back Half of 2024

Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSX:BDGI) could be in for a huge rebound in the second half as rates tank.

Posted by
Joey Frenette
Joey Frenette is a journalist, University of British Columbia graduate, ex-engineer, Warren Buffett fanatic, and Fool who's completed CFA Level 1. He’s been investing since 2014 and is always on the hunt for value, regardless of the market "weather." Before writing at The Motley Fool, Joey worked as an analyst/developer at several Canadian small- and mid-cap software firms, including Syscon and Avigilon. Beyond Motley Fool, Joey’s work can be found at TipRanks and InvestorPlace. Follow or send him a message on X (or Twitter) @realJoeFrenette
Published
| More on:
Target. Stand out from the crowd

Image source: Getty Images

With the broader markets sinking lower, investors may wish to consider diversifying into some of the more promising mid-cap value plays. Indeed, there’s no shortage of such stocks on the TSX Index. And though the mid-caps were caught skating offside during last week’s brutal broad market selloff, I think some of the more punished names can better withstand a continuation of the market-wide meltdown should it continue into the midpoint of August.

Of course, the mid-cap names tend to be a choppier ride than many established large- and mega-cap stocks. So, why bother with such smaller firms when the stock market itself is already a stomach-churner after last week’s barrage of choppiness?

Bank of Canada rate cuts could come in quicker: That’s good news for mid-caps in the back half

The mid-cap stocks stand to do far better once interest rates begin dropping. With recession fears in the U.S. picking up a notch after some lacklustre job numbers, the Bank of Canada may be able to pick up the pace of its rate cuts from here. Indeed, with bond yields taking a step lower, it certainly seems like the costs of borrowing could fall markedly over the next 12-18 months.

As you may know, smaller companies tend to feel the weight of their debt loads heavier than the mega-caps.

As rates come down, the mid-cap names stand to benefit more. And if rates drop like a rock from here, perhaps the rotation to mid-cap stocks is only just beginning. Either way, Canadian investors should diversify across large- and mid-caps as rate cuts and recession fears become the name of the game moving forward.

Here are two intriguing TSX mid-cap plays that stand out as candidates that could take the podium in the coming weeks and months.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions: A top mid-cap stock for H2 2024

Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSX:BDGI), formerly known as Badger Daylighting (I thought the old name was better), is a provider of non-destructive soil excavation solutions. As infrastructure (think energy and utilities) spending rises, BDGI stock could continue to feel the wind at its back. More recently, though, the stock has been on the retreat alongside the rest of the market.

With shares tanking 6% on Friday, the name is now off close to 18% over the past three months alone. Indeed, the plunge seems overdone, especially considering rates could fall markedly lower, allowing Badger to spend a bit more on growth efforts that would have otherwise gone to interest payments.

Sure, low rates aren’t here yet, but they’re likely coming. And while a Canadian recession would not bode well for Badger, I think a “no landing” scenario can be achieved as central banks backtrack on rates. With a nice 1.87% dividend yield and a modest 22.2 times trailing price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio, BDGI stands out as one of the top Canadian mid-cap stocks to watch.

If the sell-off intensifies, perhaps investors will get a chance to pick up shares in the low $30 range, where BDGI spent most of its time in the year prior to the melt-up that began in mid-2023.

All considered, the $1.2 billion mid-cap gem is just waiting to be unearthed by Canadian value hunters.

Joey Frenette
Latest posts by Joey Frenette (see all)

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

stock data
Investing

2 Mid-Cap Stocks That Could Shine in the Back Half of 2024

| Joey Frenette

Consider buying Cargojet (TSX:CJT) and another top mid-cap stock while the smaller firms roll over a bit.

Read more »

Paper Canadian currency of various denominations
Tech Stocks

2 TSX Stocks That Could Turn $500 Into $1,000 by 2030

| Aditya Raghunath

Here are two TSX tech stocks that are well positioned to beat the broader indices over time. Let's see why.

Read more »

The TFSA is a powerful savings vehicle for Canadians who are saving for retirement.
Dividend Stocks

Passive Income: How to Use a TFSA to Boost Pension Earnings

| Andrew Walker

The TFSA is a great tool for retirees seeking tax-free passive income.

Read more »

Retirees sip their morning coffee outside.
Dividend Stocks

Retirees: How to Boost Your CPP Pension

| Andrew Button

Making RRSP contributions to invest in stocks like Fortis Inc (TSX:FTS) often pays off. It also lowers your taxes.

Read more »

potted green plant grows up in arrow shape
Stock Market

2 TSX Growth Stocks I’d Stash in a TFSA for the Long Run

| Aditya Raghunath

Investors can consider holding quality growth stocks such as Propel and NFI Group in a TFSA to generate outsized gains.

Read more »

Stocks for Beginners

3 Canadian Stocks to Buy in 2024 and Hold for a Decade

| Robin Brown

Like stocks for the long run? Here are three high quality Canadian stocks to buy on the dip and hold…

Read more »

A solar cell panel generates power in a country mountain landscape.
Energy Stocks

A Dividend Giant I’d Buy Over Enbridge Stock Right Now

| Kay Ng

Here's a dividend giant that has better income growth potential than Enbridge stock.

Read more »

Business success with growing, rising charts and businessman in background
Investing

2 Fantastic Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

| Sneha Nahata

These two stocks have strong growth potential and could help investors build substantial wealth over time.

Read more »