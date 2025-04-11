1 Magnificent Canadian Stock Down 16% to Buy and Hold Forever

This Canadian stock might be one of the best opportunities out there right now while shares are down.

Spotting a good deal in the stock market can be exciting! Sometimes when a Canadian stock’s price drops, it can be a chance to buy in at a lower price, especially if the company itself is still doing well. One Canadian stock that’s seen a recent dip is Lumine Group (TSXV:LMN). This scenario might make it interesting for investors thinking long term. Let’s look into why.

About Lumine

Lumine Group is all about buying and growing software companies that focus on the communications and media world. By sticking to this specific area, it has created a unique spot for itself in the market. This allows it to use the strengths of all the companies it owns to help them grow together.

As of writing Lumine Group’s stock was trading at about $38. That’s down from its highest point in the last year, which was $45.68. That’s a drop of about 15%! While a drop like that might make you wonder, looking closer at how the company has been doing lately suggests it might just be a temporary setback, not a sign of bigger problems.

In its most recent earnings report, for the last three months of 2024, Lumine Group said its revenues were $261.7 million. That’s a big increase compared to before! This shows that its plan of buying and bringing together software businesses is working and bringing in more money. Also, the Canadian stock’s operating income for those three months was $36.4 million. That’s double the $18.2 million it made in the same period the year before!

Considerations

However, there’s a bit of a twist. Lumine Group also reported a net loss of $489.6 million during those same three months. But this big loss was mainly because of a $496.6 million expense related to the increasing value of some special securities the company has. These kinds of accounting adjustments can sometimes make the overall picture look a bit cloudy, but they don’t always mean the Canadian stock is having trouble with its actual business operations.

Looking beyond just the numbers, Lumine Group has been actively growing its portfolio. On April 1, 2025, it finished buying some assets related to the Vidispine brand and business from another company. This move fits with Lumine’s plan to strengthen what it offers in the communications and media software world. This could lead to new ways to make money and make it an even stronger player in the market.

Sometimes, the stock market can do its own thing, and a company’s stock price might not perfectly reflect how well the company is actually doing. For Lumine Group, this recent drop in stock price might be because of general market trends or just short-term reactions to those financial reports. But the fact that the company keeps growing its revenue, making smart acquisitions, and focusing on a specific market suggests it has a solid base for future success.

Bottom line

If you’re thinking about investing in Lumine Group, it’s also good to know that the company’s total market value is around $10.2 billion. That makes it a significant player in the Canadian tech scene, with the resources and size to handle challenges and take advantage of opportunities.

While every investment has some risk, Lumine Group’s recent stock price dip could be a good chance to buy for those who are thinking long-term. It has a clear plan for growth and a strong position in a specialized market. As always, if you’re considering investing, do your own research and think about what your own investment goals are.