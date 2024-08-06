Member Login
2 Mid-Cap Stocks That Could Shine in the Back Half of 2024

Consider buying Cargojet (TSX:CJT) and another top mid-cap stock while the smaller firms roll over a bit.

Posted by
Joey Frenette
Joey Frenette is a journalist, University of British Columbia graduate, ex-engineer, Warren Buffett fanatic, and Fool who's completed CFA Level 1. He’s been investing since 2014 and is always on the hunt for value, regardless of the market "weather." Before writing at The Motley Fool, Joey worked as an analyst/developer at several Canadian small- and mid-cap software firms, including Syscon and Avigilon. Beyond Motley Fool, Joey’s work can be found at TipRanks and InvestorPlace. Follow or send him a message on X (or Twitter) @realJoeFrenette
Published
| More on:
stock data

Image source: Getty Images

While selling is always a bad idea when you’re in a state of shock and anxiety, I’d argue that excessive buying can also be a bad idea, especially if you find yourself exhausting your liquidity reserves too early in a selloff.

Indeed, maintaining liquidity on the way down can be wise, especially if you’re a new investor who’s just starting to get used to excessive levels of volatility. Timing bottoms is hard, if not impossible, to do. Instead, take timing out of the equation by committing to buying a little bit after every period.

That way, you’ll be able to sleep just a bit more comfortable knowing you have a game plan going into a selloff, whether it ends up a mere correction or something far worse (think a bear market or historic market crash).

In this piece, we’ll look at two great mid-cap stocks to buy if you want to further diversify your portfolio in the face of the latest market-wide selloff. Undoubtedly, we got a hint of a growth-to-value rotation just a few weeks ago.

Though mid-cap stocks have been unable to escape the pressure this time around, I think that there’s ample value to be had in the mid-cap universe right now (especially in Canada) now that the Russell 2000 (a mid-cap index) is right back to where it was before its “Great Rotation” surge at the start of July.

Without further ado, let’s check in with the two TSX mid-caps that stand out as intriguing gems.

Cargojet

Cargojet (TSX:CJT) stock has been rolling over again, with shares now down close to 15% from their 52-week highs. Undoubtedly, recent quarters have been really nothing to write home about, and with macro headwinds and recession fears picking up traction again, there’s a good chance that consumer digital spending could stay challenged for quite some time. As a provider of overnight shipping solutions, Cargojet could really use a healthier consumer.

While faster rate cuts would certainly help the cause, investors should be ready for nothing short of turbulence from the economically sensitive cargo airline. In any case, I find shares to be quite cheap, especially given its impressive fleet and positioning ahead of the next cyclical upswing. Whenever shoppers come back online, CJT stock could surge suddenly.

Until then, perhaps it makes sense to nibble into the name while it’s down close to 50% from its peak over matters that seem overblown.

StorageVault Canada

StorageVault Canada (TSX:SVI) is a $1.7 billion self-storage firm that’s still well off (close to 35%) in its early 2022 highs. I think the continued weakness, primarily related to the higher-rate climate, is just a tad overdone.

Indeed, self-storage solutions could be in for an upswing should people find themselves downsizing (in response to the rising costs of living). And if rates fall and consumers feel a bit better, StorageVault also stands to benefit, given it’ll take less of an interest hit from its debt load.

In any case, SVI stock is a well-run mid-cap firm to keep on your radar while it’s down and out. It’s still a “growthy” play and one that could yield results over a longer-term horizon.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Cargojet. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

