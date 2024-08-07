Member Login
Home » Investing » How to Build a Powerful Passive Income Portfolio With Just $20,000

How to Build a Powerful Passive Income Portfolio With Just $20,000

These Canadian dividend stocks have strong fundamentals and can help you build a worry-free, powerful passive income portfolio.

Posted by
Sneha Nahata
Sneha is a M.Sc. in finance and has been a Motley Fool contributor since mid-2020. Sneha specializes in writing about bank, energy, consumer and TMT (technology, media, and telecom) stocks. She focuses on identifying winning long-term stock picks.
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

Investors seeking to build a solid passive income portfolio could consider investing in some of the top-quality dividend-paying companies. Fortunately, several Canadian companies have a solid payout history and growing earnings base, enabling them to reward their shareholders with regular dividend distributions. Their resilient payouts make them attractive investments for building a powerful income portfolio.

Against this backdrop, let’s look at three relatively less volatile Canadian stocks with fundamentally solid businesses and reliable payouts. Further, these companies can help investors build a powerful passive income portfolio with just $20,000.

Enbridge

Canadian energy companies are renowned for their solid dividend payments and growth, and Enbridge (TSX:ENB) stands out as one of the top picks. The company, which transports oil and gas, has a relatively resilient business model and generates solid earnings and distributable cash flows (DCF) in all market conditions, enabling it to distribute higher dividends to its shareholders.

Enbridge has paid dividends for 69 years in a row and raised its quarterly payouts for 29 consecutive years. Beyond higher dividends, Enbridge stock offers a high yield of 6.9% based on its closing price of $52.76 on August 6.

In the future, Enbridge is well-positioned to benefit from its highly diversified revenue sources and high asset utilization rate, which will drive its EPS and DCF per share. Further, long-term contracts and power-purchase agreements will support its financials. Additionally, its growing conventional and renewable energy assets, strategic acquisitions, and multi-billion secured projects will likely expand its earnings base and drive higher dividend payments.

Fortis

Investors planning to build a powerful passive-income portfolio could consider adding a few shares from the Canadian utility sector. Notably, the dividend payouts of utility stocks are covered through their relatively defensive business model, regulated earnings base, and predictable cash flows. Thanks to these attributes, utility companies consistently enhance their shareholders’ value through higher dividend payments.

Within the Canadian utility sector, Fortis (TSX:FTS) stands out for the durability of its distributions and visibility over future payouts. This regulated electric and gas utility company has consistently increased its dividend for over 50 years. Further, the company projects its dividends to grow by 4 to 6% annually through 2028. It also offers a worry-free yield of about 4%.

The company’s low-risk business model, predictable cash flows, and growing rate base support its dividend payouts. Since Fortis derives all its earnings from regulated utility businesses, its dividend payouts are well covered. Further, the company’s strategic focus on expanding its rate base through ongoing investments in regulated utility assets will likely be the key driver for future earnings and dividend growth. Fortis’ multi-billion-dollar capital projects will enable its rate base to grow by approximately 6.3% annually through 2028, allowing it to enhance shareholder returns via increased dividend payments.

Bank of Montreal

Leading Canadian banking stocks are also famous for their long dividend payment histories. One such stock is the Bank of Montreal (TSX:BMO), which has the longest dividend distribution history in Canada. This makes it an attractive stock for investors seeking passive income.

This financial services company has uninterruptedly paid dividends for over 195 years. Moreover, the bank has increased dividends at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5% in the past 15 years, which is impressive.

The bank’s diversified revenue base and focus on improving efficiency will drive earnings and enable it to pay higher dividends. Bank of Montreal’s earnings are forecasted to grow at a 7 to 10% CAGR over the medium term. This will drive higher dividend payments. Moreover, Bank of Montreal stock offers a healthy dividend yield of about 5.6%.

Bottom line

These three stocks are reliable investments for creating a powerful passive income portfolio. The table below shows that an investment of $20,000 in these stocks can help you earn over $274 every quarter, or about $1,096/year.

CompanyRecent PriceNumber of SharesDividendTotal PayoutFrequency
Enbridge$52.76126$0.915115.29Quarterly
Fortis$58.44114$0.59$67.26Quarterly
Bank of Montreal$111.5259$1.55$91.45Quarterly
Price as of 08/06/2024

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Sneha Nahata has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Enbridge and Fortis. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy

More on Dividend Stocks

Growing plant shoots on coins
Dividend Stocks

3 Safe Dividend Stocks to Own for the Next 10 Years

| Sneha Nahata

Companies like Canadian Utilities have a growing earnings base, which supports their payouts in all market conditions.

Read more »

Hand arranging wood block stacking as step stair with arrow up.
Dividend Stocks

Prediction: These 2 Canadian Bank Stocks Are About to Pop

| Christopher Liew, CFA

The financial sector has yet to outperform after two rate cuts, although a pair of Canadian bank stocks are well-positioned…

Read more »

Increasing yield
Dividend Stocks

Is MCAN Mortgage Stock the Best High-Yield Dividend for You?

| Adam Othman

When evaluating high-yield dividend stocks, it's a good idea to ensure that apart from having the proper fundamentals, the stock…

Read more »

consider the options
Dividend Stocks

Should You Buy This TSX Dividend Stock for its 5.4 Percent Yield?

| Aditya Raghunath

Down almost 26% from all-time highs, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners offers shareholders a tasty dividend yield of 5.4%.

Read more »

Female raising hands enjoying vacation, standing on background of blue cloudless sky.
Dividend Stocks

Opinion: 3 Blue-Chip Stocks Every Canadian Should Own

| Sneha Nahata

These Canadian blue-chip stocks could continue to generate notable capital gains and enhance shareholders’ value through higher dividend payments.

Read more »

Happy diverse people together in the park
Dividend Stocks

3 Blue-Chip Stocks Every Canadian Should Own

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Canadians should own three blue-chip stocks and not worry about recurring market pullbacks and downturns.

Read more »

IMAGE OF A NOTEBOOK WITH TFSA WRITTEN ON IT
Dividend Stocks

TFSA: The Ultimate Way to Earn $37.91 in Monthly Tax-Free Passive Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

The TFSA offers up ample opportunities to create long-term passive income, but this REIT could be your best monthly bet.

Read more »

exchange traded funds
Dividend Stocks

Got $500 to Invest in Stocks? Put it Into This ETF

| Andrew Button

TD Canadian Equity Index ETF (TSX:TTP) is very much worth a look.

Read more »