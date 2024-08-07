Member Login
Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » If You Invested $1,000 in BCE Stock 5 Years Ago, This is How Much You’d Have Now

If You Invested $1,000 in BCE Stock 5 Years Ago, This is How Much You’d Have Now

BCE stock didn’t return much over the last five years. It could be a better investment over the next five years, if it can reignite growth.

Posted by
Kay Ng
Kay began investing in dividend stocks around 2008 via the concept of value investing. Since then, she has expanded into growth investing, including in small caps. Her passion for investing has only grown over the years! After graduating from UBC with a BSc in Computer Science, she took university courses in financial markets, finance, and financial accounting. She has contributed her works to Motley Fool, Sure Dividend, and Seeking Alpha.
Published
| More on:
Dial moving from 4G to 5G

Image source: Getty Images

Before talking about BCE (TSX:BCE) stock from five years ago, I thought it would be more telling to go back farther in history.

For an extended period of about 12 years from 2009 to 2021, the Bank of Canada kept the policy interest rate between 0.25% and 1.75%. More and more investors were attracted to BCE stock for income.

That’s because fixed-income investments provided little interest income, pushing Canadians to shift more of their assets to higher-risk, but potentially higher-return assets – stocks. BCE stock stood out as a seemingly good replacement for more immediate income.

A reliable dividend

At the beginning of the 12-year period, it was fine because BCE was increasing its earnings per share at a good pace while paying a fat and growing dividend. Additionally, the dividend stock was trading at a good valuation. However, as more and more investors jumped in (likely for income) even when growth slowed at the big Canadian telecom, BCE stock’s valuation started creeping up.

The highest level was – as you can probably guess – right before the Bank of Canada started increasing interest rates in 2022. BCE stock reached about $73 per share, representing a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of over 22.

It’s important to note that BCE stock’s yield stayed around 5% through 2019 because it kept increasing its dividend like clockwork.

Regardless, the stock came crashing down in the rate hike cycle. The last two rate cuts have hardly repaired the damage from the stock valuation compression.

Undervalued?

With this background story in mind, perhaps it won’t be too surprising to reveal that over the last five years, BCE stock only returned about 6% – annualized returns of about 1.2%. In other words, $1,000 invested in BCE stock five years ago would be worth about $1,063, as shown from the chart below.

BCE Total Return Level Chart

BCE Total Return Level data by YCharts from an initial $1,000 investment

This is not a good long-term investment by any means. However, it’s also not the worst investment because it at least delivered positive returns.

This begs the question – is BCE stock a good investment today?

Valuation-wise, BCE stock trades at a P/E of about 15.4, at $48.20 per share at writing. This seems reasonable compared to its historical valuation range. Plus, the stock has a long-term normal valuation of about 15.6 times earnings, which could be used as the initial gauge for its fair multiple.

A high dividend yield

As the stock price has come down, its dividend yield has been pushed up to almost 8.3%. But is the yield sustainable? Will BCE stock cut its dividend?

Its payout ratio has actually been over 100%, since 2020. This means it has been paying out more dividends than it has earned in profits. However, the company also makes lots in cash flows, which could be what is sustaining its dividend policy. Reducing its capital investments will also immediately boost its free cash flow.

Still, it’s obvious that BCE has been operating in a challenging environment. After cutting its staff by about 9% across the company, it increased its dividend by 3.1% in February. This compares to the approximate 5% annual dividend hikes it was able to execute over the past decade.

BCE needs to reignite growth somehow. However, its big dividend – if it’s able to at least maintain it –should provide a good buffer for investors to increase their chance of getting positive returns over the long run. With an 8%-plus dividend yield, it might be too enticing for income-hungry investors. Just note that there’s little margin of safety from the stock valuation today.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Kay Ng has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Growing plant shoots on coins
Dividend Stocks

3 Safe Dividend Stocks to Own for the Next 10 Years

| Sneha Nahata

Companies like Canadian Utilities have a growing earnings base, which supports their payouts in all market conditions.

Read more »

Hand arranging wood block stacking as step stair with arrow up.
Dividend Stocks

Prediction: These 2 Canadian Bank Stocks Are About to Pop

| Christopher Liew, CFA

The financial sector has yet to outperform after two rate cuts, although a pair of Canadian bank stocks are well-positioned…

Read more »

Increasing yield
Dividend Stocks

Is MCAN Mortgage Stock the Best High-Yield Dividend for You?

| Adam Othman

When evaluating high-yield dividend stocks, it's a good idea to ensure that apart from having the proper fundamentals, the stock…

Read more »

consider the options
Dividend Stocks

Should You Buy This TSX Dividend Stock for its 5.4 Percent Yield?

| Aditya Raghunath

Down almost 26% from all-time highs, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners offers shareholders a tasty dividend yield of 5.4%.

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

How to Build a Powerful Passive Income Portfolio With Just $20,000

| Sneha Nahata

These Canadian dividend stocks have strong fundamentals and can help you build a worry-free, powerful passive income portfolio.

Read more »

Female raising hands enjoying vacation, standing on background of blue cloudless sky.
Dividend Stocks

Opinion: 3 Blue-Chip Stocks Every Canadian Should Own

| Sneha Nahata

These Canadian blue-chip stocks could continue to generate notable capital gains and enhance shareholders’ value through higher dividend payments.

Read more »

Happy diverse people together in the park
Dividend Stocks

3 Blue-Chip Stocks Every Canadian Should Own

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Canadians should own three blue-chip stocks and not worry about recurring market pullbacks and downturns.

Read more »

IMAGE OF A NOTEBOOK WITH TFSA WRITTEN ON IT
Dividend Stocks

TFSA: The Ultimate Way to Earn $37.91 in Monthly Tax-Free Passive Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

The TFSA offers up ample opportunities to create long-term passive income, but this REIT could be your best monthly bet.

Read more »