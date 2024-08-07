Member Login
Home » Investing » Stock Market » TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Wednesday, August 7

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Wednesday, August 7

An overnight recovery in commodity prices could lift the TSX index today as investors await more corporate earnings.

Posted by
Jitendra Parashar
Published
| More on:
tsx today

Canadian stocks fell sharply for the third consecutive session on Tuesday as recent weakness in commodity markets and a selloff in global equities amid heightened U.S. recession fears weighed on investors’ sentiments. After diving by as much as 568 points in intraday trading, the S&P/TSX Composite Index recovered later during the session to settle at 21,979, down 248 points, or 1.1%, from its previous closing.

While all key market sectors trended downward, heavy losses in healthcare, mining, and consumer stocks primarily pressured the TSX benchmark yesterday.

Top TSX Composite movers and active stocks

Algoma Steel, Osisko Mining, SSR Mining, Energy Fuels, and Aya Gold & Silver were the worst-performing TSX stocks for the day, tanking by at least 6.7% each.

Pet Valu Holdings (TSX:PET) also slipped by more than 5% to $25.32 per share, making it among the bottom performers on the Toronto Stock Exchange. These sharp declines in PET stock came after the Markham-headquartered retailer and wholesaler of pet-related supplies announced its second-quarter financial results.

In the quarter ended June 2024, Pet Valu’s sales rose 3.5% to $265.2 million due partly to growth in its franchise revenues. Although the company’s adjusted quarterly earnings of $0.38 per share exceeded Bay Street analysts’ expectations, higher distribution and occupancy costs and higher discounts drove its operating profit down by around 16%, hurting investors’ sentiments. On a year-to-date basis, PET stock is now down 12%.

In contrast, Innergex Renewable Energy and Quebecor were the session’s top-performing TSX stocks, rising by at least 2.5% each.

Based on their daily trade volume, Enbridge, Suncor Energy, Tourmaline Oil, TD Bank, and Manulife Financial were the five most active stocks on the exchange.

TSX today

After consistently sliding for several sessions, crude oil, natural gas, and precious metals prices staged a recovery early Wednesday morning, which could lift the commodity-heavy main TSX index at the open today. Canadian investors may want to keep an eye on the domestic purchasing managers index data this morning, which could give further direction to stocks.

On the corporate events side, several TSX-listed companies, including Stantec, Pason Systems, SilverCrest Metals, Manulife Financial, Fortuna Silver Mines, Wheaton Precious Metals, IGM Financial, Granite REIT, Equinox Gold, Crombie REIT, Innergex Renewable Energy, NexGen Energy, Nutrien, Stelco, Torex Gold, Canadian Apartment Properties REIT, Killam Apartment REIT, Pan American Silver, Shopify, Air Canada, Stella-Jones, Brookfield Asset Management, and Sprott, are likely to announce their latest quarterly results on August 7.

Market movers on the TSX today

Financial Market Data copyright © 2024 QuoteMedia. Data delayed 15 minutes unless otherwise indicated (view delay times for all exchanges). RT=Real-Time, EOD=End of Day, PD=Previous Day. Market Data powered by QuoteMedia. Terms of Use.
Jitendra Parashar
Latest posts by Jitendra Parashar (see all)

Related Topics:

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Killam Apartment REIT, Pason Systems, and Shopify. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Asset Management, Enbridge, Granite Real Estate Investment Trust, Pet Valu, Stella-Jones, and Tourmaline Oil. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Stock Market

potted green plant grows up in arrow shape
Stock Market

2 TSX Growth Stocks I’d Stash in a TFSA for the Long Run

| Aditya Raghunath

Investors can consider holding quality growth stocks such as Propel and NFI Group in a TFSA to generate outsized gains.

Read more »

woman analyze data
Stock Market

Is Lion Electric Stock a Good Buy Right Now?

| Aditya Raghunath

Lion Electric stock is a beaten-down electric vehicle company that trades significantly below all-time highs.

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Tuesday, August 6

| Jitendra Parashar

The recent global stock market selloff amid growing fears of a recession and falling commodity prices could pressure the main…

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Friday, August 2

| Jitendra Parashar

TSX investors may remain cautious today ahead of the long Civic Holiday weekend.

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Thursday, August 1

| Jitendra Parashar

With solid 5.6% gains in July, the TSX Composite Index just posted its best monthly performance in eight months.

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Wednesday, July 31

| Jitendra Parashar

Besides more corporate earnings, the Federal Reserve’s interest rate decision and press conference could keep TSX stocks highly volatile today.

Read more »

top TSX stocks to buy
Stock Market

The Best Stocks to Invest $500 in Right Now

| Robin Brown

Got $500 and looking for some smart stocks to buy? Here are three stocks that could be great buys for…

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Tuesday, July 30

| Jitendra Parashar

Monthly U.S. job openings and consumer confidence data will remain on TSX investors’ radar today.

Read more »