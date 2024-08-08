Member Login
Home » Investing » TD Bank Stock is Rising, But I’m Worried About This One Thing

TD Bank Stock is Rising, But I’m Worried About This One Thing

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD) stock is recovering well from its money laundering scandal, but I’m worried about one thing.

Posted by
Andrew Button
Andrew Button is a freelance financial writer with extensive experience writing about stocks, real estate and managed products. His portfolio consists mainly of blue chip dividend paying stocks and index funds. He has completed the Canadian Securities Course and passed the CFA Level 1 exam. Follow Andrew on Twitter: twitter.com/AJButton2
Published
| More on:
man in suit looks at a computer with an anxious expression

Source: Getty Images

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD) stock is rapidly recovering from its early 2024 bear market.

Near the start of this year, when most bank stocks were rallying, TD Bank was in a downtrend, mainly because of a money laundering scandal it was embroiled in at the time. In 2022, TD Bank tellers in New Jersey were caught laundering money for a drug cartel. In 2023, similar wrongdoing was found at TD branches in New York and Florida. The bank booked $615 in charges related to U.S. investigations into these matters.

Which brings us to today. For the last two months, TD stock has been recovering nicely from its 52-week lows (about $74). It’s at $77.50 today.

When TD was going through its fentanyl-driven scandal, I was buying up shares hand over fist. The analyst consensus on the amount of fines – $2 billion – would make TD among the cheapest North American mega banks if that were the only thing at TD changed compared to last year. So I started buying shares at $78 and continued buying as low as $74.

The ongoing matter of fines

Basically, if TD’s fines stop at $2 billion, the stock should perform well for me. It will at minimum pay me a high dividend yield (5.3% on my overall position), and it should deliver modest capital gains over the long term.

One issue that keeps me up at night though is the matter of fines exceeding what analysts expect. So far, TD has booked $615 million in fines related to the money laundering investigation. Analysts think said fines will eventually go as high as $2 billion. These sums don’t dent the thesis for investing in TD Bank all that badly.

But what if they go higher? Over periods of years, banks can sometimes pay very large amounts of fines stemming from one single issue. Bank of America once paid out $30 billion over about a decade related to the SMC scandal it and other U.S. banks got embroiled in in the aftermath of the financial crisis. Wells Fargo, too, paid out many billions over a few years because of its cross-selling scandal. Finally, JPMorgan Chase once paid out more than $10 billion in a single fine.

A $10 billion fine to TD Bank, or $30 billion in fines over a decade, would materially weaken the thesis for investing in the stock. While I’m still fairly confident that the fines will ultimately amount to about $2 billion, my certainty on that is not 100%. So those investing in TD ought to consider weighting the stock appropriately in their portfolios. It’s not something you’d “go all in on.”

Why I’m still invested

Despite all of the risks mentioned above, TD Bank stock is the most heavily weighted stock in my portfolio. It’s cheap, it has newly-acquired investment banking assets, its brand is widely recognized, and it’s one of the top Canadian banks in the United States. Plus the 5.3% yielding dividend is nice to receive.

Obviously, the points above do not make TD Bank an appropriate stock for every investor. But for me, it’s worth the investment.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

JPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. Wells Fargo is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. Bank of America is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. Fool contributor Andrew Button has positions in Bank of America and Toronto-Dominion Bank. The Motley Fool recommends Bank of America and JPMorgan Chase. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Bank Stocks

stock data
Bank Stocks

TD Bank Stock: Buy, Sell, or Hold Now?

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Canada’s second-largest bank underperforms in 2024 but remains a solid choice for income-focused investors.

Read more »

Bank sign on traditional europe building facade
Bank Stocks

Rate-Cut Winners: Which Canadian Bank Stocks Are the Best Buys Now?

| Jitendra Parashar

As lower interest rates in Canada are likely to boost economic activities in the coming quarters, these top Canadian bank…

Read more »

Volatile market, stock volatility
Stocks for Beginners

Bargain Alert: I’ve Been Buying Dips in These Canadian Bank Stocks

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Whether for dividends or returns, these two bank stocks provide investors with a solid future, even with a present dip.

Read more »

calculate and analyze stock
Bank Stocks

Should You Buy Scotiabank Stock for its 6.6% Dividend Yield?

| Aditya Raghunath

Down over 30% from all-time highs, Scotiabank stock offers you a tasty dividend yield of 6.6% in July 2024.

Read more »

Dice engraved with the words buy and sell
Stocks for Beginners

TD Bank Stock: Buy, Sell, or Hold?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

TD bank (TSX:TD) continues to face issues regarding its anti-money laundering issues, but has made a great start.

Read more »

risk/reward
Bank Stocks

TD Bank Stock: Worth the Risk for Long-Term Gains

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Yes, the company has concerns. But long-term investors should be able to reap the rewards from TD Bank (TSX:TD) as…

Read more »

Payday ringed on a calendar
Bank Stocks

TFSA Passive Income: Earn $500/Month

| Andrew Button

High yield stocks like First National Financial (TSX:FN) can get you to $500 per month in passive income with surprisingly…

Read more »

Pile of Canadian dollar bills in various denominations
Bank Stocks

Invest $10,000 in This Dividend Stock for $1,291 in Passive Income

| Aditya Raghunath

EQB is a cheap dividend stock trading at a discount to consensus price target estimates.

Read more »