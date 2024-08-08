Member Login
Home » Investing » This 6% Monthly Dividend Stock Is a Buy Right Now

This 6% Monthly Dividend Stock Is a Buy Right Now

Monthly dividend payers offering a juicy yield give you the best of both worlds: solid passive income and convenience of monthly payouts.

Posted by
Adam Othman
Adam is a value investor who is always on the hunt for fantastic undervalued companies that he can share with Motley Fool readers. He follows Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger's investment advice and has completed the Canadian Securities Course. When he's not investing, Adam can usually be found traveling or skiing.
Published
| More on:
TIMER SAYING TIME FOR ACTION

Image source: Getty Images

There are many factors you need to consider when you are buying a dividend stock. Most of the factors are tied to the dividends themselves, including yield, payout ratio, and dividend history.

Other factors, like the financials of the business or market movements, can impact the dividend-oriented factors, so they are worth considering as well. A bull market phase might shrink the yield, while weak financials may directly impact dividend sustainability.

If we list these factors in the order of importance (both dividend-oriented or external), dividend frequency — i.e., when the company pays dividends (quarterly or monthly) — might be somewhere close to the bottom of the list.

However, it is worth considering if one of your goals for your dividend income is convenience. Monthly dividends can make personal financial management a tad easier, and for many investors, that might be a reason to consider dividend stocks like Sienna Senior Living (TSX:SIA).

A senior living stock

Sienna Senior Living is one of the most prominent names in Canadian senior/retirement living communities and facilities. It has a sizable portfolio of 42 long-term-care communities, 40 retirement residences, and 12 managed residences. At total capacity, Sienna can take care of well over 12,000 seniors/retirees.

The company operates in four Canadian provinces and has been around for over 52 years, making it a trusted part of many Canadian communities. The highest concentration of these facilities is in Ontario in target-market-rich areas.

The dividends

The company has been paying dividends for well over a decade now and has maintained its payouts in the last 10 years, including the market crash of 2020. It has managed to sustain its dividends despite the high payout ratio in the previous 10 years, which inspires confidence regarding its long-term dividend sustainability.

The stock is still trading at a 20% discount from its pre-pandemic peak and five-year high price point. One advantage of this discount is the beefed-up yield of around 6%. If you can park around $20,000 in the company and stash it in your Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA), you can generate a monthly dividend income of about $100 at its current yield.

The yield would have been even more impressive if it hadn’t been for the bullish phase the stock is experiencing right now. It has risen over 32% since the beginning of this year and if it continues, you may benefit from some decent capital appreciation, along with enjoying its monthly benefits at a healthy yield.

Foolish takeaway

One reason the stock is a good buy right now is its bullish phase. If you buy now, you can lock in a high yield and experience capital growth, at least until the stock stabilizes. Waiting while the stock pushes upward may lower the yield and shorten the growth window you might gain access to by buying as early as possible, assuming you are confident about its bullish trend continuing.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Adam Othman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Piggy bank with word TFSA for tax-free savings accounts.
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Passive Income: Earn $500/Month

| Sneha Nahata

TFSA investors can secure a steady monthly income with these TSX stocks.

Read more »

calculate and analyze stock
Dividend Stocks

Bank of Canada Rate Cut: 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy Now

| Andrew Walker

These TSX giants pay great dividends and still trade at discounted prices.

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

This REIT Pays 10% Dividends, But Are They Safe?

| Adam Othman

High yields are quite common among the REITs of Canada. However, dividend sustainability is an area where this market segment…

Read more »

young woman celebrating a victory while working with mobile phone in the office
Dividend Stocks

10 Years From Now, You’ll Be Glad You Bought These Magnificent TSX Dividend Stocks

| Sneha Nahata

These TSX stocks have resilient earnings base and healthy cash flows, enabling them to deliver above-average dividend growth.

Read more »

An engineer works at a hydroelectric power station, which creates renewable energy.
Dividend Stocks

1 Top Canadian Renewable Energy Stock to Buy and Hold for Dear Life

| Adam Othman

Choosing the right renewable energy stocks can be tricky as you have to take many future-facing variables into account. However,…

Read more »

Increasing yield
Dividend Stocks

TFSA: 2 High-Yield Stocks With Decades of Dividend Growth

| Andrew Walker

Top dividend-growth stocks should have more room to run.

Read more »

Question marks in a pile
Dividend Stocks

Intact Financial Stock Is Rising, But Is it Still a Buy?

| Adam Othman

Many solid growth stocks can recover relatively quickly after a market crash, but it's still prudent to time your buying…

Read more »

Two seniors float in a pool.
Dividend Stocks

Buy Now, Play Later: 3 Stocks for a Wealthy Retirement

| Kay Ng

For a wealthy retirement, start saving and investing as soon as possible. Here are a few solid TSX stock ideas.

Read more »