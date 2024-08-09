3 Stocks That Could Make You Richer in 2024

Member Login
Some stocks can become highly profitable in the right conditions. But to get the best of such scenarios, you must buy them before these favourable conditions manifest.

Adam Othman
Adam is a value investor who is always on the hunt for fantastic undervalued companies that he can share with Motley Fool readers. He follows Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger's investment advice and has completed the Canadian Securities Course. When he's not investing, Adam can usually be found traveling or skiing.
financial freedom sign

Image source: Getty Images

Some stocks can make you rich if you invest a sizable enough sum and hold them for long enough. They are consistent growers that are resilient against weak market conditions. Then, some stocks can boost your portfolio and the size of your nest egg if you buy them under the right circumstances or if suitable catalysts exist in the industry/market.

A cannabis stock

Cannabis stocks in Canada have made a lot of investors very rich and some very poor. Their performances have fluctuated between both extremes: exceptional highs and rock-bottom lows. As a new stock, Terrascend (TSX:TSND) hasn’t been part of this trend.

However, the company is perfectly positioned for one major catalyst that can breathe life into the Canadian marijuana sector, which is the legalization of marijuana in the U.S.

Terrascend has a strong U.S. presence, with vertically integrated operations in five U.S. states and a retail-focused presence in Canada. The company is ripe for a federal legalization and its financials are relatively healthier compared to its industry peers.

It already has eight well-known brands under its umbrella and a federal legalization might allow it to expand its boundaries to several other states, with the stock following the organic growth.

A crypto stock

Crypto stocks have a reputation for volatility, though some, like Galaxy Digital Holdings (TSX:GLXY), may offer slightly more stability than others. The reason is its business model. Unlike most publicly traded cryptocurrency stocks in Canada focused on crypto mining, Galaxy Holdings is focused on a crypto economy and offers a range of solutions. It also offers digital infrastructure solutions.

That doesn’t make it immune to crypto market dynamics that are moved and even shaped by the two most significant and most actively traded crypto assets — i.e., Bitcoin and Ethereum. But the impact might be more sheltered. Its growth trajectory in the last 12 months is far smoother than Bitcoin’s. Plus, it’s undervalued right now, considering its price-to-earnings ratio of 3.3.

A tech stock

Despite its pedigree and connection to a telecom giant, Telus International (TSX:TIXT) hasn’t managed to create a solid presence in the stock market. The stock has fallen almost 90% from its initial public offering price, and it’s currently trading at just $4 per share. The downward trajectory is not showing any signs of reverting soon, but there is a glimmer of hope: artificial intelligence (AI).

AI is a vital part of the company’s service portfolio, but it has yet to ride the AI hype train like some other tech stocks have. It specializes in customer experience and augments it with AI. A significant leap in the right direction or one of its products/services taking off might become the catalyst that pushes the stock high, making its investors rich.

Foolish takeaway

All three stocks are currently discounted, and Telus International is brutally beaten down. But this discount is part of the appeal. If the right circumstances are present, the stocks can surge and, in the process, make their investors richer. Buying before those bullish trends manifest might allow you to leverage them fully instead of being partially profitable.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Adam Othman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Telus International. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

