Member Login
Home » Investing » Opinion: This Might Be the Most Overlooked Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stock to Buy Now

Opinion: This Might Be the Most Overlooked Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stock to Buy Now

A top Canadian stock could reap long-term benefits from the expansion of AI data centres in the United States and around the globe.

Posted by
Andrew Walker
Andrew has an MBA and has been writing for The Motley Fool Canada since 2014. As a contrarian investor, Andrew seeks out dividend opportunities the market is missing. He is a big fan of harnessing the power of compounding to grow a portfolio for retirement.
Published
| More on:
Abstract Human Skull representing AI

Source: Getty Images

Investors betting on the artificial intelligence (AI) boom have focused heavily on the makers of chips, computer servers, and cloud service providers, but the AI impact goes well beyond the tech sector and could bolster earnings in several other industries in the coming years.

Enbridge

Enbridge (TSX:ENB) certainly isn’t the first name that comes to mind for most investors when they think about stocks that will benefit from the growth of AI. The company is widely known for its oil transmission infrastructure, but investments in recent years have focused on natural gas and renewable energy, and these are the businesses that could see a windfall from the expansion of AI data centres.

Computers that run AI programs consume massive amounts of energy. Governments and AI firms are quickly realizing that existing electricity generation and transmission networks might not be able to meet the demand surges, and quick fixes are not easy due to regulatory and political roadblocks. In the United States, for example, getting new electricity transmission infrastructure approved and built can take more than a decade due to the different jurisdictions and permitting offices involved in the process.

Data centre firms are increasingly looking to build independent on-site power generation capacity to ensure there is enough electricity available to run the AI operations. Renewable energy installations are the ideal source of supply. Companies are also looking at building power plants fuelled by natural gas. In many cases, the solution could be a combination of the two energy sources.

Enbridge is positioned well to benefit on both fronts. In 2022, the company acquired the third-largest American wind and solar developer, Tri Global Energy. On the natural gas side, Enbridge’s extensive transmission network moves 20% of the natural gas used in the United States, and its US$14 billion acquisition of three natural gas utilities in the United States this year will make Enbridge the largest natural gas utility operator in North America.

In addition, Enbridge is a partner in the Woodfibre liquified natural gas (LNG) export facility being built in British Columbia and is expanding its natural gas infrastructure to support LNG export sites in the United States. Demand for natural gas in both the domestic and international markets is expected to grow in the coming years due to the expansion of gas-fired power production to supply electricity for AI projects.

Enbridge trades near $53 at the time of writing. The stock is up about 10% in the past month and recently hit a new 12-month high. The tailwind is largely due to the recent cuts to interest rates in Canada and anticipated rate cuts in the United States. Enbridge uses debt to fund part of its growth program, including acquisitions and development projects. Lower borrowing costs will help the bottom line and should free up more cash for distributions.

Enbridge raised its 2024 guidance when it reported the second-quarter 2024 results. The current $24 billion capital program, along with contributions from new acquisitions, should drive ongoing cash flow growth in the 3% to 5% range in the next few years, even without an AI demand boost. This should enable steady annual dividend increases in a similar range.

Enbridge raised the dividend in each of the past 29 years. Investors who buy ENB stock at the current price can get a 6.9% dividend yield.

The bottom line on unconventional AI stocks

Enbridge is a good example of a stock that could benefit from the AI boom, but isn’t a supplier of tech gear and services. The growth outlook already looks solid for the company due to its current investments and the market doesn’t appear to be pricing in the potential AI upside over the coming years.

A near-term pullback should be expected given the extent of the recent rally, but ENB stock pays you well to ride out some market turbulence and deserves to be on your radar right now for a buy-and-hold portfolio.

Related Topics:

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool recommends Enbridge. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Fool contributor Andrew Walker owns shares of Enbridge.

More on Dividend Stocks

financial freedom sign
Dividend Stocks

3 Stocks That Could Make You Richer in 2024

| Adam Othman

Some stocks can become highly profitable in the right conditions. But to get the best of such scenarios, you must…

Read more »

A worker gives a business presentation.
Dividend Stocks

My Top No-Brainer, High-Yield Dividend Stock to Buy in 2024

| Christopher Liew, CFA

A high-yield, small-cap energy stock is a top pick for dividend investors in 2024.

Read more »

TFSA and coins
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investors: 3 Rock-Solid Dividend Payers Yielding up to 6 Percent!

| Demetris Afxentiou

The market is full of great income-producing stocks for investors. Here's a look at three rock-solid dividend payers to buy…

Read more »

Target. Stand out from the crowd
Dividend Stocks

2 Dividend Stocks I’d Buy if They Fall a Bit

| Adam Othman

Promising dividend stocks often experience a lot of investor attention and become expensive/overpriced. Waiting for them to fall before buying…

Read more »

Increasing yield
Dividend Stocks

2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy as They Bounce

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Two high-yield but underperforming dividend stocks are viable options for income-focused investors.

Read more »

A robotic hand interacting with a visual AI touchscreen display.
Dividend Stocks

2 Top Canadian Stocks Riding AI Tailwinds to Buy in August 2024

| Adam Othman

The TSX has a distinct lack of pure-bred AI stocks, but there are several businesses that might experience transformation thanks…

Read more »

Pile of Canadian dollar bills in various denominations
Dividend Stocks

This 6.9 Percent-Yielding Dividend Stock Remains a Top Choice for Passive Income

| Adam Othman

Discounted Dividend Aristocrats offering generous yields are usually among the top choices for investors seeking to build a rock-solid passive…

Read more »

Payday ringed on a calendar
Dividend Stocks

Incredibly Easy Income: These Stocks Pay You Cash Every 30 Days

| Jitendra Parashar

Buying these two high-yield dividend stocks now could help you earn monthly passive income in Canada without much effort.

Read more »