Bargain Alert: I’ve Been Buying Dips in These Canadian Bank Stocks

These Canadian bank stocks offer nice, passive, dividend income that serve as a good basis for solid long-term returns.

Kay Ng
Kay began investing in dividend stocks around 2008 via the concept of value investing. Since then, she has expanded into growth investing, including in small caps. Her passion for investing has only grown over the years! After graduating from UBC with a BSc in Computer Science, she took university courses in financial markets, finance, and financial accounting. She has contributed her works to Motley Fool, Sure Dividend, and Seeking Alpha.
Here are two big Canadian bank stocks that have underperformed the industry, and I have been buying on dips in their shares. Based on stock price alone, Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD) and Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS) stocks are down about 9% and 1%, respectively, over the last 12 months versus the BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF (TSX:ZEB).

TD Chart

TD, BNS, and ZEB 12-month stock price change data by YCharts

Dividends and cash distributions add to total returns. Since the big Canadian bank stocks pay out nice dividends, investors should account for them. Here are their total returns in the period, including dividends/cash distributions.

TD Total Return Level Chart

TD, BNS, and ZEB 12-month Total Return Level data by YCharts

Sit back and enjoy a big dividend

The ZEB yields about 4.5%. With Bank of Nova Scotia, investors can enjoy an outsized dividend yielding almost 6.7%, which is almost 48% higher than the income offered by ZEB. The dividend is covered by its earnings.

The bank’s international strategy has actually been a drag on its performance, though. Over the past decade, it increased its diluted earnings per share by only 1.2% per year. In the period, the bank did increase its dividend by about 75%, which equates to an annual increase of close to 5.8%. However, this means its payout ratio has been rising. This fiscal year, its payout ratio is estimated to be about 66% of earnings.

Normally, its payout ratio is about 50% of its adjusted earnings. Even based on estimated adjusted earnings, though, its payout ratio is expected to be roughly 65% this year.

The international bank stock’s valuation is very reasonable at about 9.8 times adjusted earnings at $63.67 per share at writing. Currently, Bank of Nova Scotia stock is a wait-and-see story to see if its more focused international strategy in Latin America will play out. Essentially, investors are getting paid a bigger dividend for the higher risk they’re taking in a stock that could turn around.

What about TD stock?

Toronto-Dominion Bank stock can provide a better mix of dividend income and price appreciation. Over the last 10 years, its total returns were almost on par with those of ZEB. Specifically, TD delivered returns of about 112% versus ZEB’s 126%. TD’s recent underperformance could be a good entry point.

TD is more focused on its retail banking operations in Canada and the United States. As well, it owns a meaningful stake in Charles Schwab. At $78.36 per share at writing, it trades at a price-to-earnings ratio of about 9.8 based on adjusted earnings, which is a discount of about 17% from its long-term normal valuation.

Compared to BNS, TD offers a smaller but still decently high dividend yield of 5.2%. TD’s dividend is covered by its earnings with a payout ratio of about 60% of diluted earnings and 51% of adjusted earnings this year. Analysts also agree that TD stock trades at a bigger discount than BNS stock.

Investor takeaway

Based on conservative estimates, investors could come away with solid returns of over 10% per year over the next five years in these bank stocks, while earning nice, passive, dividend income.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Charles Schwab is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. Fool contributor Kay Ng has positions in Bank of Nova Scotia and Toronto-Dominion Bank. The Motley Fool recommends Bank of Nova Scotia and Charles Schwab. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

