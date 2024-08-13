Member Login
Home » Investing » 1 Super Tech Stock (Besides Nvidia) to Buy Hand Over Fist in 2024

1 Super Tech Stock (Besides Nvidia) to Buy Hand Over Fist in 2024

While it may not look as energetic as cutting-edge tech stocks riding a bullish trend, a Canadian tech superstar has the potential to make investors rich in the long term.

Posted by
Adam Othman
Adam is a value investor who is always on the hunt for fantastic undervalued companies that he can share with Motley Fool readers. He follows Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger's investment advice and has completed the Canadian Securities Course. When he's not investing, Adam can usually be found traveling or skiing.
Published
| More on:
trends graph charts data over time

Source: Getty Images

Tech stocks across the border are a completely different breed compared to tech stocks in Canada. The U.S. is home to the so-called “Magnificent Seven,” which includes the newcomer semiconductor giant Nvidia. Once a company that made graphics chips for gaming, Nvidia started gaining a lot of investor attention when crypto miners started using its graphics cards heavily.

Now, the company is riding the artificial intelligence (AI) train. The hardware it creates, i.e., graphics cards/graphics processing units (GPU), is critical for training large AI models, and this has made Nvidia one of the most valuable companies in the world.

There are no such superstars in the Canadian tech sector, but when it comes to growth, Canadian tech stocks like Constellation Software (TSX:CSU) are in a league of their own.

Explosive vs. consistent growth

Constellation Software is a stock to consider in almost any year, and 2024 is no exception. The stock has risen over 1,390% in the last 10 years. The growth slowed down in recent years but over 220% growth in five years is still quite significant. At that pace, investors can get four-fold returns on their investment in less than a decade. The numbers become more impressive when we add the dividends to the equation.

The growth in the last five years is a fraction of Nvidia’s 2,500%. However, practically most of Nvidia’s growth happened in the last five years, when it rose from a single-digit price tag to a low three-digit one. It used to be a penny stock before 2016, trading below US$1 per share.

Constellation, however, has been going up for two consecutive decades. This consistent growth and resilience against harsh markets is why it’s a super tech stock for a lot of investors.

The company

One of the things that makes Constellation quite safe is its business model. It is an acquisition-oriented business, and Constellation currently has a portfolio of six companies that, in turn, control a number of smaller companies, targeting a variety of vertical markets. Each of the six companies caters to anywhere between six and over a dozen public and private sectors/industries.

The geographical spread of its business is just as impressive. One of its subsidiaries, which it has spun out into its own publicly traded company, mostly operates in the European market. Another has a presence in a hundred countries.

Foolish takeaway

Constellation is a solid pick, not just for its performance history, consistency, or business model, but also for its ownership structure. Insiders own about 6.6% of the company and institutions own roughly 41.6%. The rest is owned by the public. This indicates management’s strong belief in the company’s future and a large institutional ownership leads to higher stability, allowing it to weather bear markets better.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Adam Othman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Constellation Software. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Tech Stocks

The letters AI glowing on a circuit board processor.
Tech Stocks

2 Stock Ideas (That Aren’t Nvidia) to Dip a Toe Into AI Investing 

| Puja Tayal

There are more fishes in the sea of AI other than Nvidia. Here are a few investing ideas to get…

Read more »

A microchip in a circuit board powers artificial intelligence.
Tech Stocks

Opinion: These Are the Top Canadian AI Stocks to Buy 

| Puja Tayal

Does Canada have AI stocks? There are plentiful tech stocks that are leveraging the AI potential to drive growth.

Read more »

Digital background depicting innovative technologies in (AI) artificial systems, neural interfaces and internet machine learning technologies
Tech Stocks

3 No-Brainer Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks to Buy With $200 Right Now

| Puja Tayal

You don't need to shell out $500 to $1,000 to get exposure to the AI revolution. A $200 investment can…

Read more »

financial freedom sign
Tech Stocks

2 Millionaire-Maker Technology Stocks

| Aditya Raghunath

AI-powered tech stocks such as AMD and Broadcom should help you deliver impressive returns in the upcoming decade.

Read more »

A microchip in a circuit board powers artificial intelligence.
Tech Stocks

My 3 Top Artificial Intelligence (AI) Semiconductor Stocks for August 2024

| Puja Tayal

The biggest beneficiaries of the AI boom are semiconductor stocks, as chips lay the foundation for parallel computing used for…

Read more »

young people stare at smartphones
Tech Stocks

2 Ridiculously Cheap Growth Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in 2024

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Two low-priced growth stocks are multi-baggers in the making for their visible high-growth potential.

Read more »

artificial intelligence AI data deep processing
Tech Stocks

1 Top Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stock to Buy in August

| Aditya Raghunath

Microsoft is a diversified tech company that is poised to benefit from an early mover advantage in the AI segment.

Read more »

A chip in a circuit board says "AI"
Tech Stocks

2 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks That Could Make You a Millionaire

| Aditya Raghunath

Large-cap AI stocks such as CrowdStrike have the potential to deliver outsized returns to shareholders in 2024 and beyond.

Read more »