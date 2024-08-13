Member Login
Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » 3 Canadian Stocks You Can Confidently Buy Now and Hold Forever

3 Canadian Stocks You Can Confidently Buy Now and Hold Forever

Want some of the best stocks to buy now and hold forever? Here’s a trio that are too hard to ignore right now which belong in every portfolio.

Posted by
Demetris Afxentiou
Published
| More on:
Growing plant shoots on coins

Image source: Getty Images

How often do you change investments? Market volatility, opportunity, or even fear itself can be a powerful motivator for some to sell some investments and buy others. But there are some stocks that investors can buy now and hold forever.

These buy-now-and-hold-forever stocks provide investors with superb appeal for both growth and income-seekers. Here’s a look at a trio of options to consider and why they belong in your portfolio.

Option 1 – Fortis

Fortis (TSX:FTS) has a reputation for being one of the most defensive options on the market. As one of the largest utility stocks in North America, there’s some truth to that statement.

Utilities like Fortis generate a recurring and reliable revenue stream that is backed by long-term regulated contracts. In short, as long as Fortis continues to provide service, it generates a stable revenue stream, which allows it to invest in growth and pay out a dividend.

That dividend currently pays out a quarterly dividend with a respectable yield of 4%. But what makes this a buy now and hold forever option?

That designation is thanks to Fortis’ status as one of only two Dividend Kings in Canada. Specifically, Fortis has provided investors with generous annual upticks for an incredible 50 consecutive years without fail.

There’s nothing that screams buy now and hold forever more than a half-century of annual upticks.

Option 2- Bank of Montreal

Another great stock to buy now and hold forever is Bank of Montreal (TSX:BMO). BMO is the oldest of Canada’s big bank stocks. Incredibly, BMO has paid out dividends to investors for nearly two centuries without fail.

That’s an amazing amount of time, spanning every conceivable market fluctuation. Today the quarterly dividend on offer works out to a juicy 5.5%, making it a great option to buy now and hold forever.

Prospective investors should also note that BMO isn’t just an income stock. The company has also invested heavily over the years into growth initiatives. One such investment was the acquisition of California-based Bank of the West.

That deal, which concluded last year, added hundreds of new branch locations and millions of customers into BMO’s growing U.S. operation.

Thanks to that deal, BMO’s U.S. presence now spans across a whopping 32 state markets, making it one of the largest banks in that lucrative market.

Prospective investors should keep in mind that BMO’s U.S. presence is in addition to its stable and mature segment at home in Canada.

Collectively, both the domestic and international arms make BMO a great option for any portfolio.

Option 3 – Telus

Canada’s big telecoms represent yet another lucrative segment to buy now and hold forever, and Telus (TSX:T) is the telecom to consider right now.

Telus operates the typical array of subscription-based services to expect from a large telecom – specifically, wireline, TV, internet and wireless units. And it’s those latter two segments that are fueling growth and represent an opportunity for investors right now.

In the years since the pandemic started, the need for a fast and consistent internet connection has grown immensely. The necessity of a mobile connection has also grown exponentially.

Both of these continue to lend a hand to Telus, providing a bump during earnings season. In fact, in the most recent quarter, Telus set records for both segments in terms of new customer connections.

Specifically, the mobile segment saw net additions of 101,000, and the company saw 33,000 net new internet connections in the quarter.

Turning to dividends, Telus really shines. The company offers a juicy quarterly dividend with an insane 6.9% yield.

Even better, Telus has provided annual or better increases to that dividend going back an incredible 19 years without fail.

That fact alone makes Telus one of the buy now and hold forever options to own today.

Final thoughts – will you buy now and hold forever?

All three of the stocks mentioned above boast some defensive appeal in addition to a juicy income with annual increases.

In my opinion, that combination makes them great options to form part of any well-diversified portfolio.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Demetris Afxentiou has positions in Fortis. The Motley Fool recommends Fortis and TELUS. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

An airplane on a runway
Dividend Stocks

3 Beaten-Down Stocks That Could Take Off in a New Bull Market

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Three beaten-down stocks could reverse course and take off if a bull market comes.

Read more »

Piggy bank and Canadian coins
Dividend Stocks

Is BCE Stock or Enbridge Stock a Better Buy for Passive Income?

| Andrew Button

BCE Inc (TSX:BCE) and Enbridge (TSX:ENB) are both high-yield champions. Which is the better buy?

Read more »

edit Business accounting concept, Business man using calculator with computer laptop, budget and loan paper in office.
Dividend Stocks

How Much to Invest to Get $500 in Dividends Every Month

| Demetris Afxentiou

Want to get a cool $500 in dividends every month? Here are three stocks you can buy today to start…

Read more »

Arrowings ascending on a chalkboard
Dividend Stocks

TFSA: 2 Rebounding Dividend Stocks With More Room to Run

| Andrew Walker

These stocks have raised their dividends annually for decades.

Read more »

jar with coins and plant
Dividend Stocks

Retirees: 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy in August

| Sneha Nahata

Retirees can rely on these Canadian dividend stocks for steady passive income. Moreover, they offer high and sustainable yields.

Read more »

Person holds banknotes of Canadian dollars
Dividend Stocks

Invest $7,000 in This Dividend Stock for $470 in Passive Income

| Demetris Afxentiou

Are you looking for a superb dividend stock that can provide a healthy income source for decades? This gem is…

Read more »

forests trees
Dividend Stocks

Is Waste Connections Stock a Buy After Its Impressive Quarter?

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Waste Connections looks like an opportune buy despite its expensive valuation due to its solid underlying business and healthy growth…

Read more »

Person holds banknotes of Canadian dollars
Dividend Stocks

Stability Amid Volatility: 2 Unshakeable Dividend Stocks That’ll Pay You to Wait

| Joey Frenette

Loblaw (TSX:L) and another resilient dividend grower that's worth buying if you're looking to trim some risk.

Read more »