Member Login
Home » Investing » Got $500? 3 Top Small-Cap Stocks to Buy Now for Growth Ahead

Got $500? 3 Top Small-Cap Stocks to Buy Now for Growth Ahead

Given their high-growth prospects, these three small-cap stocks would be excellent buys at these levels.

Posted by
Rajiv Nanjapla
Rajiv Nanjapla has been with Motley Fool Canada since July 2020. He has over eight years of experience in analyzing financial statements and writing financial research reports. His area of interest includes cannabis, retail, technology, and energy. He also holds a post-graduate diploma in finance and operations.
Published
| More on:
Hand arranging wood block stacking as step stair with arrow up.

Image source: Getty Images

Small-cap companies have a market capitalization between $300 million and $2 billion. Given their smaller size, these companies have massive scope to expand their operations and grow their financials above the industry average. However, small-cap stocks are highly susceptible to macro factors, thus making them riskier propositions.

Against this backdrop, I believe investors with higher risk-tolerance abilities and longer investment horizons should look to buy these stocks to earn superior returns. Meanwhile, here are three small-cap stocks that I am bullish on due to their high-growth prospects.

WELL Health Technologies

WELL Health Technologies (TSX:WELL) is a digital healthcare company that leverages technology to help healthcare practitioners deliver positive patient outcomes. Supported by its solid first-quarter performance, the raising of its 2024 guidance and the announcement of a new share-repurchase plan have improved investors’ confidence, driving the company’s stock price. Year to date, the company is trading 20.5% higher. Despite the surge, WELL Health’s valuation looks attractive, with its NTM (next-12-month) price-to-earnings multiple of 18.5.

Meanwhile, the growing popularity of virtual healthcare services, digitization of patient records, and adoption of software services in the healthcare industry have created a multi-year growth potential for WELL Health. The digital healthcare company is developing new artificial intelligence-powered products, making strategic partnerships, and continuing its acquisitions, which could boost its top line in the coming years. Further, it has also implemented a cost-optimization program, which could improve its operating efficiency and drive profitability. Considering all these factors, I believe WELL Health will deliver multi-fold returns over the next 10 years.

Savaria

Second on my list is Savaria (TSX:SIS), which designs, manufactures, and markets accessibility and mobility products and solutions. It reported an impressive second-quarter performance earlier this month, with its top line and adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization) increasing by 11.6% and 43.3%. Its adjusted EBITDA margin expanded by 420 basis points to 19%. At the end of the quarter, the company’s available funds stood at $226.6 million. So, its financial position looks healthy to fund its growth initiatives.

The demand for accessibility and mobility solutions could continue to rise amid the aging population and increasing income levels. Meanwhile, Savaria is investing in research and development to enhance the features of its existing products and develop new ones. Its “Savaria One” initiative focuses on price optimization and market share expansion. Also, the initiative would help increase its production capacity and efficiency while streamlining its procurement and supply chain. Amid these growth initiatives, Savaia’s management projects its top line to reach $1 billion next year while expanding its adjusted EBITDA margin to over 20%.

Moreover, Savaria pays a monthly dividend of $0.0433/share and trades at an attractive forward price-to-earnings multiple of 18.8, making it an excellent buy at these levels.

Docebo

My final pick is Docebo (TSX:DCBO), which offers learning management solutions to businesses worldwide. The company posted an excellent second-quarter performance last week, with its top line growing by 22%. Expanding customer base and growth in average contract value boosted its sales. Supported by the efficient use of artificial intelligence in its platform, the company has added 307 customers over the last four quarters while growing its average contract value from $48,148 to $52,822.

Moreover, the company’s adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EPS (earnings per share) grew by 158% and 85.7%, respectively. Its adjusted EBITDA margin expanded from 7% to 15%. It also generated free cash flows of $8.4 million during the quarter. Meanwhile, the uptrend in its financials could continue amid the growing popularity of digital learning solutions in academics and businesses. The company’s innovative product launches and strategic partnerships could continue to drive its financials.

Amid its solid second-quarter performance, Docebo’s stock price has increased by 14.6% since reporting its earnings on August 8. Despite the recent increases, the company trades around 25% lower than its 52-week high. Considering its higher growth prospects and discounted stock price, I believe Docebo will be an excellent buy at these levels.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Rajiv Nanjapla has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Docebo. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

Canada day banner background design of flag
Investing

The Best Canadian Stocks to Buy With $1,000 Right Now

| Sneha Nahata

Investing in these Canadian stocks offers solid opportunities for significant capital appreciation and consistent income.

Read more »

A close up color image of a small green plant sprouting out of a pile of Canadian dollar coins "loonies."
Dividend Stocks

2 Dividend Stocks That Could Double Payouts by 2030

| Aditya Raghunath

Here's why blue-chip dividend stocks such as Broadcom and Brookfield Infrastructure could double dividends by 2030.

Read more »

Man holding magnifying glass over a document
Dividend Stocks

2 Top TSX Dividend Stocks That Still Look Oversold

| Jitendra Parashar

These seemingly oversold TSX dividend stocks have the potential to outperform the broader market and yield outstanding returns on investments…

Read more »

Paper Canadian currency of various denominations
Dividend Stocks

Buy 4,521 Shares of This Top Dividend Stock for $260/Month in Passive Income

| Puja Tayal

You can lock in a 9% yield while this dividend stock trades at a discount. It can boost your monthly…

Read more »

Road signs rerouting traffic
Dividend Stocks

1 Dividend All-Star I’d Buy Over CIBC Stock

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These two dividend stocks offer up huge income, sure, but I'm not sure I'd pick CIBC stock over this other…

Read more »

Gold medal
Investing

Podium Performers: 2 Canadian Stocks Worthy of a Gold Medal!

| Joey Frenette

Barrick Gold (TSX:ABX) stock and another top pick could soon surge into year's end.

Read more »

Businessman holding AI cloud
Tech Stocks

3 Beaten-Down Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Investors looking to capitalize on this trend may find significant long-term growth potential in Canadian AI stocks.

Read more »

data analyze research
Stocks for Beginners

Here Are My Top 3 TSX Stocks to Buy Right Now

| Robin Brown

After the recent correction, many TSX stocks are looking more attractive to buy. Here are three top stock picks to…

Read more »