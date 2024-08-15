Member Login
Home » Investing » 3 TSX Stocks That Can Turn Retirement Dreams Into Reality

3 TSX Stocks That Can Turn Retirement Dreams Into Reality

Let’s dive into why these three TSX stocks have the potential to make investors’ retirement dreams a reality over the long term.

Posted by
Chris MacDonald
Chris MacDonald has had a love for finance his whole life, ultimately leading him to pursue an MBA in finance. He's worked as a financial analyst for a number of companies in the corporate finance and venture capital space during his 10-year investing career. He endeavors to follow in the footsteps of iconic investors like Warren Buffett in building a long-term defensive portfolio.
Published
| More on:
Path to retirement

Image source: Getty Images

For those looking to build an incredible retirement, investing today can provide the income and growth one will need to sell assets when it comes time to do so. Accordingly, finding top TSX stocks that can grow faster than inflation and provide some level of income should be the top priority for millions of investors.

Those who find themselves in such a boat may want to consider the following three TSX-listed stocks. These are the companies I think can provide a long-term portfolio with the growth and dividends one will need to retire comfortably.

Alimentation Couche-Tard

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSX:ATD) is one of the largest corporations in Canada, operating a convenience store network in North America and Europe. The company provides a range of food, non-food items, and transportation fuels. Alimentation Couche-Tard distributes products through independent operators, merchandising, and franchisees; and offers carwash services. Over the last 10 years, Alimentation Couche-Tard has been a top performer on the Toronto Stock Exchange and offered consistent growth to its shareholders. 

The recent expansion of Alimentation Couche-Tard on the European market through the Total Energies deal showcases its strategic acquisitions to enhance its operations. Alimentation Couche-Tard has seen impressive growth in 2023, reporting a revenue increase of 14.4% to $71.9 billion. Furthermore, its adjusted earnings per share and revenue increased at a CAGR of 15.2% and 6.2%, respectively. All these factors enabled the company to deliver 495% returns to shareholders over the past 10 years at an annualized rate of 19.5%.

Boyd Group Services

Boyd Group Services (TSX:BYD) is one of the largest automotive companies in Canada. It operates under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive banner in Canada, and Gerber Collision & Glass in the United States. The company is one of the largest operators of non-franchised collision repair centres in North America and a major retail auto glass operator in the United States.

In the first quarter of 2024, Boyd Group Services Inc. reported adjusted EBITDA of US$81.7 million on sales of US$786.5 million. The net earnings were US$8.4 million for the period, and the total sales increased by 10% year-over-year, with an increase in same-store sales by 2.2%. Hence, Boyd Group Services Inc. can increase its cash flow, which will result in a higher stock valuation of its shares in the future. 

Shopify

Shopify (TSX:SHOP) is one of the largest e-commerce giants in the world, offering a platform to small and medium-scale businesses to sell their products and services. The company generates revenue by charging companies to use its platform to list their services and products. As a brand, Shopify Inc. operates in more than 175 countries to provide customized, reliable, secure, and speedy services to online customers through its platform. 

In the second financial quarter of 2024, Shopify’s gross merchandise value increased by 22% to US$67.2 billion and revenue by 21% to US$ 2 billion. Furthermore, the company reported 25% growth in its revenue year-over-year after adjusting the sale of logistics businesses. Hence, it showcases Shopify Inc.’s dominance in the e-commerce industry and its capacity to become the best e-commerce platform for small and medium-scale businesses worldwide. 

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Chris MacDonald has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alimentation Couche-Tard and Shopify. The Motley Fool recommends Boyd Group Services. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

a sign flashes global stock data
Tech Stocks

2 Stocks Down 38% and 25% to Buy Right Now

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their healthy growth prospects and discounted stock prices, these two TSX stocks are excellent buys at these levels.

Read more »

edit Sale sign, value, discount
Dividend Stocks

3 Cheap Canadian Stocks That Offer 6 Percent Dividend Yields

| Sneha Nahata

These Canadian stocks offer a combination of affordability, stability, and income potential that's hard to ignore.

Read more »

A robotic hand interacting with a visual AI touchscreen display.
Tech Stocks

Got $3,000? 3 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Term

| Robin Brown

Looking for Canadian stocks taking advantage of the AI revolution? Here are three to look at if you have some…

Read more »

Growing plant shoots on coins
Dividend Stocks

3 Magnificent Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in August

| Kay Ng

These dividend stocks offer ultra-high yields and trade at good valuations, making them a potential screaming buy this month!

Read more »

TFSA and coins
Bank Stocks

How to Turn Your TFSA Into a Gold Mine Starting With $10,000

| Andrew Button

You can get a lot of passive income by holding dividend stocks like the Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD) in a TFSA.

Read more »

man is enthralled with a movie in a theater
Investing

Is it Finally the Right Time to Buy Cineplex Stock?

| Daniel Da Costa

With a strong recovery in profitability expected for the second half of the year, now looks like the perfect time…

Read more »

exchange traded funds
Stocks for Beginners

What’s the Best Way to Invest in Stocks Without Any Experience? Start With This Index Fund

| Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®

Here's why this all-in-one ETF can be a great way to start investing today.

Read more »

concept of real estate evaluation
Dividend Stocks

Best Stocks to Buy in August: TSX Real Estate Sector

| Brian Paradza, CFA

One of the best TSX real estate sector stocks to buy this month has a 43% potential upside.

Read more »