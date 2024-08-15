Member Login
Home » Investing » Retirees: 2 TSX Stocks to Buy Now for Passive Income

Retirees: 2 TSX Stocks to Buy Now for Passive Income

These high-yield stocks still look cheap.

Posted by
Andrew Walker
Andrew has an MBA and has been writing for The Motley Fool Canada since 2014. As a contrarian investor, Andrew seeks out dividend opportunities the market is missing. He is a big fan of harnessing the power of compounding to grow a portfolio for retirement.
Published
| More on:
woman retiree on computer

Image source: Getty Images

The drop in rates offered on Guaranteed Investment Certificates (GICs) is driving new interest in top Canadian dividend stocks. Retirees can still get good deals on TSX dividend payers with long track records of distribution growth.

BCE

BCE (TSX:BCE) has taken a beating over the past two years. The stock slipped from $74 in the spring of 2022 to below $43 last month. Bargain hunters have since moved in and the stock currently trades near $47.

Soaring interest rates triggered the initial pullback in the second half of 2022 and through much of last year. BCE spends billions of dollars every year on its networks and uses debt to fund part of the capital program. The jump in borrowing costs has cut into profits and reduced cash available for distributions. This is part of the reason the dividend increase for 2024 was 3.1% instead of the 5% average annual jump in the previous 15 years.

Tough market conditions and regulatory uncertainty have added to the pain. Price wars in the mobile and internet segment are putting a pinch on margins. Weak ad revenue in the media group has also impacted the business.

Things should start to improve next year, even as BCE will be forced to allow competitors to use some of its fibre networks. BCE took aggressive measures in the past year to position the business to meet financial targets. The company reduced staff by more than 10% and sold or closed dozens of radio stations while trimming programming across the television assets.

The combination of lower operating costs and reduced borrowing expenses from recent rate cuts should help BCE deliver stable results in 2025. For 2024, the company is maintaining its guidance for flat-to-slightly-higher revenue and better adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) compared to last year. This should support the dividend heading into 2025.

The stock is probably oversold at this level. Investors can get a dividend yield of 8.5% today from BCE.

TC Energy

TC Energy (TSX:TRP) soared in recent weeks as investors cheered rate cuts by the Bank of Canada and moved into the stock in anticipation of cuts to interest rates in the United States.

TC Energy’s debt levels soared in the past few years as it was forced to borrow extra cash to cover the jump in the cost to get its Coastal GasLink project completed. The final tally is expected to be in the range of $14.5 billion, which is more than double the original budget. Fortunately, the 670 km pipeline reached mechanical completion in late 2023 and is expected to go into commercial operation in 2025.

TC Energy has done a good job of monetizing non-core assets to shore up the balance sheet, with roughly $8 billion in asset sales completed or anticipated over the course of 2023 and 2024. These efforts, along with Coast GasLink’s successful $7.15 billion bond issue, will position TC Energy to pursue ongoing capital projects.

TC Energy raised the dividend in each of the past 24 years. Ongoing increases should be on the way, supported by cash flow growth as new assets go into service. Investors who buy TRP stock at the current price near $60 can get a 6.4% dividend yield. The shares were as high as $74 in 2022, so there is decent upside potential.

The bottom line on top stocks for passive income

BCE and TC Energy pay attractive dividends for investors seeking high yields and stable payouts. If you have some cash to put to work in a portfolio targeting passive income, these stocks deserve to be on your radar.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Fool contributor Andrew Walker owns shares of BCE.

More on Dividend Stocks

Person holds banknotes of Canadian dollars
Dividend Stocks

Passive Income: How to Make $383 Per Month Tax-Free

| Aditya Raghunath

Here's why you can hold monthly dividend stocks such as Whitecap in a TFSA and earn tax-free income every month.

Read more »

warning or alert
Dividend Stocks

Deal Alert: 2 Dividend Stocks That Are Still on Sale

| Andrew Walker

These TSX dividend stock have decent upside potential as interest rates decline.

Read more »

A close up color image of a small green plant sprouting out of a pile of Canadian dollar coins "loonies."
Dividend Stocks

Turn Your TFSA Into a Gold Mine With Just $10,000

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Tax-free compounding makes the TFSA an ideal vehicle for holding these growth stocks

Read more »

Retirees sip their morning coffee outside.
Dividend Stocks

3 Stocks Retirees Should Absolutely Love

| Puja Tayal

Don’t let retirement stop you from investing in stocks. These low-volatility stocks can give you better returns and hedge against…

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

3 Dividend Stocks That Pay Me More Than $120 Per Month

| Andrew Button

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD) stock pays me a considerable amount of dividend income each year.

Read more »

jar with coins and plant
Dividend Stocks

3 Fabulous Dividend Stocks to Buy in August 2024

| Demetris Afxentiou

Want a trio of fabulous dividend stocks to add to your portfolio? These three options boast growth and income-earning potential.

Read more »

rail train
Dividend Stocks

CN vs. CPKC: The 1 Rail Stock to Buy and the 1 to Avoid

| Joey Frenette

CN Rail (TSX:CNR) and CP Rail (TSX:CP) are top railway stocks, but only one can be the better bet this…

Read more »

edit Person using calculator next to charts and graphs
Dividend Stocks

Million-Dollar TFSA: 1 Way to Achieve 7-Figure Status

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

A million-dollar TFSA might seem impossible now. But invest in this top ETF and you could easily bring it well…

Read more »