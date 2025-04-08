Invest $25,000 in These Dividend Stocks for $1,267 in Annual Passive Income

Dividend stocks are strong options, but these two could be some of the best long-term options.

Investing in dividend-paying stocks has become a well-regarded strategy for Canadians, especially those who are looking to generate a consistent stream of passive income from their investment portfolios. By strategically allocating a sum of $25,000 into carefully selected dividend-paying stocks, investors can enjoy a regular flow of income — all while potentially benefiting from the long-term appreciation in the value of their invested capital. Two noteworthy options listed on the TSX that warrant consideration for such a strategy are Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:DIR.UN) and The North West Company (TSX:NWC).

Dream Industrial

Dream Industrial REIT is a real estate investment trust that focuses on the acquisition, strategic management, and value enhancement of a high-quality portfolio of industrial properties located across key markets in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The REIT offers its unit-holders an annual dividend of $0.70 per unit. This, based on the current unit price, translates to an attractive dividend yield of approximately 6.7%.

In its most recent earnings report, Dream Industrial REIT reported a net rental income of $91.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, representing a solid 7.3% increase compared to the net rental income reported in the same quarter of 2023. This growth in net rental income was primarily driven by strong operational performance and healthy leasing activity in key markets, particularly in Ontario and other strategic regions within its portfolio.

North West

The North West Company operates a network of retail stores that primarily serve underserved rural communities and urban neighbourhoods. It has a significant presence in northern Canada and Alaska as well as other international markets. The dividend stock offers its shareholders an annual dividend of $1.60 per share. This, based on the current stock price, results in a dividend yield of approximately 3.05%.

In its recent earnings announcement, The North West Company reported a quarterly dividend of $0.40 per share. This is consistent with its established track record of maintaining a stable and reliable dividend payout to its shareholders. The dividend stock’s strategic focus on providing essential goods and services in niche markets, where competition may be limited, supports its stable financial performance and its ability to sustain consistent dividend payments.

Creating income

So, if you have $25,000, how much could investors create in dividend income from these two dividend stocks? Let’s allocate $12,500 towards both and see what we get.

COMPANY RECENT PRICE NUMBER OF SHARES DIVIDEND TOTAL PAYOUT FREQUENCY TOTAL INVESTMENT DIR.UN $10 1,250 $0.70 $875 monthly $12,500 NWC $51 245 $1.60 $392 monthly $12,500

Investors could gain a total of $1,267 in passive income through dividends alone. This investment strategy not only provides a steady and reliable stream of passive income for the investor. It also offers valuable exposure to different sectors of the economy of industrial real estate and consumer retail in niche markets, enhancing the overall diversification of the investment portfolio.

Bottom line

Strategically allocating a total of $25,000 between Dream Industrial REIT and The North West Company has the potential to yield a reliable annual passive income of over $1,267 for Canadian investors. These dividend stocks have demonstrated consistent financial performance within their respective sectors and offer attractive dividend yields, making them potentially solid choices for investors seeking to generate income and benefit from potential long-term growth in their investment portfolios. As always, it is advisable for investors to conduct their own thorough research and consider consulting with a qualified financial advisor to ensure that any investment decisions align with their individual financial goals, risk tolerance, and overall investment strategy.