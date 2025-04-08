Member Login
Home » Investing » Invest $25,000 in These Dividend Stocks for $1,267 in Annual Passive Income

Invest $25,000 in These Dividend Stocks for $1,267 in Annual Passive Income

Dividend stocks are strong options, but these two could be some of the best long-term options.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest.
Published
| More on:
Man holds Canadian dollars in differing amounts

Source: Getty Images

Investing in dividend-paying stocks has become a well-regarded strategy for Canadians, especially those who are looking to generate a consistent stream of passive income from their investment portfolios. By strategically allocating a sum of $25,000 into carefully selected dividend-paying stocks, investors can enjoy a regular flow of income — all while potentially benefiting from the long-term appreciation in the value of their invested capital. Two noteworthy options listed on the TSX that warrant consideration for such a strategy are Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:DIR.UN) and The North West Company (TSX:NWC).

Dream Industrial

Dream Industrial REIT is a real estate investment trust that focuses on the acquisition, strategic management, and value enhancement of a high-quality portfolio of industrial properties located across key markets in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The REIT offers its unit-holders an annual dividend of $0.70 per unit. This, based on the current unit price, translates to an attractive dividend yield of approximately 6.7%.

In its most recent earnings report, Dream Industrial REIT reported a net rental income of $91.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, representing a solid 7.3% increase compared to the net rental income reported in the same quarter of 2023. This growth in net rental income was primarily driven by strong operational performance and healthy leasing activity in key markets, particularly in Ontario and other strategic regions within its portfolio.

North West

The North West Company operates a network of retail stores that primarily serve underserved rural communities and urban neighbourhoods. It has a significant presence in northern Canada and Alaska as well as other international markets. The dividend stock offers its shareholders an annual dividend of $1.60 per share. This, based on the current stock price, results in a dividend yield of approximately 3.05%.

In its recent earnings announcement, The North West Company reported a quarterly dividend of $0.40 per share. This is consistent with its established track record of maintaining a stable and reliable dividend payout to its shareholders. The dividend stock’s strategic focus on providing essential goods and services in niche markets, where competition may be limited, supports its stable financial performance and its ability to sustain consistent dividend payments.

Creating income

So, if you have $25,000, how much could investors create in dividend income from these two dividend stocks? Let’s allocate $12,500 towards both and see what we get.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDENDTOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
DIR.UN$101,250$0.70$875monthly$12,500
NWC$51245$1.60$392monthly$12,500

Investors could gain a total of $1,267 in passive income through dividends alone. This investment strategy not only provides a steady and reliable stream of passive income for the investor. It also offers valuable exposure to different sectors of the economy of industrial real estate and consumer retail in niche markets, enhancing the overall diversification of the investment portfolio.

Bottom line

Strategically allocating a total of $25,000 between Dream Industrial REIT and The North West Company has the potential to yield a reliable annual passive income of over $1,267 for Canadian investors. These dividend stocks have demonstrated consistent financial performance within their respective sectors and offer attractive dividend yields, making them potentially solid choices for investors seeking to generate income and benefit from potential long-term growth in their investment portfolios. As always, it is advisable for investors to conduct their own thorough research and consider consulting with a qualified financial advisor to ensure that any investment decisions align with their individual financial goals, risk tolerance, and overall investment strategy.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust and North West. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Blocks conceptualizing Canada's Tax Free Savings Account
Dividend Stocks

The 1 Canadian Stock I’d Buy and Hold Forever in a TFSA

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This Canadian stock is a strong option for any TFSA, and here's why.

Read more »

investor looks at volatility chart
Dividend Stocks

I’m Adding This 12% Dividend Stock for a Recession-Resistant Portfolio

| Adam Othman

Despite boasting such a high dividend yield, this 12% dividend yield stock might be an excellent pick to build your…

Read more »

Make a choice, path to success, sign
Dividend Stocks

1 Undervalued TSX Stock Down 51% to Buy and Hold

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This TSX stock plunged, but don't count it out, especially at these prices.

Read more »

dividends can compound over time
Dividend Stocks

How I’d Invest $50,000 of TFSA Cash in 2025

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you have $50,000 to invest in a TFSA, here's how to get started.

Read more »

analyze data
Dividend Stocks

Why I’d Focus on Canadian Value Stocks for My Long-Term Portfolio

| Kay Ng

Canadian value stocks often provide income and growth that makes them great for long-term investing.

Read more »

woman looks at iPhone
Dividend Stocks

Investing $7,000 in Your TFSA? Consider These 2 Canadian ETFs for Retirement Planning

| Adam Othman

These two Canadian ETFs can be excellent long-term investments to add to your TFSA if you have contribution room available.

Read more »

ways to boost income
Dividend Stocks

Where I’d Invest $5,000 in Canadian Value Stocks During This Market Pullback

| Nicholas Dobroruka

For patient, long-term investors, here are three discounted TSX stocks to have on your watch list right now.

Read more »

calculate and analyze stock
Dividend Stocks

Here’s How Many Shares of Brookfield Renewable You Should Own to Get $500 in Quarterly Dividends

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you want some dividends on deck, then consider this energy producer, which could provide that and more.

Read more »