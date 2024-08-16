Member Login
Home » Investing » Better Stock to Buy Now: Constellation Software or Shopify?

Better Stock to Buy Now: Constellation Software or Shopify?

Let’s dive into whether Constellation Software (TSX:CSU) or Shopify (TSX:SHOP) is the better stock to buy from a growth perspective.

Posted by
Chris MacDonald
Chris MacDonald has had a love for finance his whole life, ultimately leading him to pursue an MBA in finance. He's worked as a financial analyst for a number of companies in the corporate finance and venture capital space during his 10-year investing career. He endeavors to follow in the footsteps of iconic investors like Warren Buffett in building a long-term defensive portfolio.
Published
| More on:
Different industries to invest in

Image source: Getty Images

Tech stocks currently continue to dominate most investors’ mind share right now. Over the past two decades, a number of top large-cap technology companies have ouperformed, and largely driven, most of the indexes around the world. In Canada, that’s no different, particularly when an investor zooms out over a longer time horizon.

With that said, differentiating between which top tech stocks are worth buying is easier said than done. Let’s dive into two of the largest and most prominent names in the Canadian market, and consider which may be the better buy.

Constellation Software

Constellation Software (TSX:CSU) provides enterprise and software solutions to clients spread across diverse sectors. Its specialized and crucial solutions enable clients to improve productivity, sales, cost-effectiveness, customer satisfaction and service. Constellation Software’s client base encompasses various important sectors such as biosciences, communications, financial services, education, utilities, marine, retail, and others. Operating globally, this is a company that’s seen impressive growth over the long-term, surging nearly four-fold over the past five years.

Much of this has to do with the company’s recent financial performance and its ability to produce consistently higher returns on invested capital over time. The tech giant brought in US$2.4 billion in revenue during the first quarter of 2024, with net cash flows coming in at US$737 million. That’s a very considerable free cash flow yield, and it is what leads many growth investors to consider this company a top pick right now.

Indeed, Constellation Software has been among the best Canadian stocks to own since its IPO in 2006. Over just 18 years, this is a stock that’s soared more than 22-fold, meaning patient investors have been well rewarded for simply sticking with it, and buying dips over the long-term.

The company’s growth plans are impressive, as it continues to acquire smaller firms and consolidate the fragmented tech industry. For those looking to ride broader long-term secular growth trends in the software space, this is a top way to do so.

Shopify

As one of the largest e-commerce giants in the world, Shopify (TSX:SHOP) offers a platform to small and medium-scale businesses to sell their products and services. The company generates revenue by charging transaction fees above a certain threshold, benefiting from the broader e-commerce growth trends we’ve seen in the market. Additionally, the company also generates strong profits and cash flows from its services business, which is growing at an impressive clip.

Like Constellation Software, Shopify has seen strong growth since its IPO, and it is a top-performing TSX stock. However, with incredibly high expectations built up following the pandemic (when companies were forced to set up online shops), Shopify’s sky-high growth rate at the time was put to the test. And notably, growth has slowed.

That said, after recent comps came down (and probably more accurately reflected the rate at which Shopify will continue to grow long term), the company’s recent results speak to strong growth across its core business. The company’s gross merchandise value (GMV) increased 22% year-over-year this past quarter to US$67.2 billion. In terms of free cash flow, Shopify brought in US$333 million and continues to show profitability.

For long-term investors, I think Shopify is probably the riskier play, considering its growth has been more volatile over time. But for those betting on long-term growth in the e-commerce world, it’s true that Shopify stock remains unmatched right now.

Bottom Line

Both Constellation Software and Shopify represent high-growth businesses with the potential to outperform over the long term. That said, I think Constellation Software’s long-term track record, as well as its consistency and stability shown during previous downturns, could become much more valuable to investors who are worried about a potential recession.

Shopify may have more near-term upside, but Constellation would be my longer-term bet right now.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Chris MacDonald has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Shopify. The Motley Fool recommends Constellation Software. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Tech Stocks

Digital background depicting innovative technologies in (AI) artificial systems, neural interfaces and internet machine learning technologies
Tech Stocks

3 Stocks to Invest in AI Even if You’re Not a Tech Nerd

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

AI stocks are absolutely not just for tech nerds, and these three companies prove it.

Read more »

Target. Stand out from the crowd
Tech Stocks

2 Stocks I’m Loading Up on in 2024

| Nicholas Dobroruka

Don’t miss your chance to pick up shares of these two growth stocks at discounted prices.

Read more »

man in suit looks at a computer with an anxious expression
Dividend Stocks

Forget the Magnificent 7: This Stock Offers Deep Long-Term Value

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This ETF is perhaps the top option for investors looking to get in on global growth, with a far safer…

Read more »

a sign flashes global stock data
Tech Stocks

2 Stocks Down 38% and 25% to Buy Right Now

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their healthy growth prospects and discounted stock prices, these two TSX stocks are excellent buys at these levels.

Read more »

A robotic hand interacting with a visual AI touchscreen display.
Tech Stocks

Got $3,000? 3 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Term

| Robin Brown

Looking for Canadian stocks taking advantage of the AI revolution? Here are three to look at if you have some…

Read more »

four people hold happy emoji masks
Tech Stocks

2 “Magnificent Seven” Stocks to Buy Right Now

| Aditya Raghunath

Here's why big tech stocks such as Amazon and Nvidia have more room to run and beat the S&P 500…

Read more »

artificial intelligence AI data deep processing
Tech Stocks

Why Every Canadian Needs to Be Investing in the AI Revolution

| Daniel Da Costa

With the impressive potential of AI technology and the rapid innovation we're seeing each day, here's why it's worth investing…

Read more »

A microchip in a circuit board powers artificial intelligence.
Tech Stocks

Are There Any AI Stocks in Canada? (Asking for a Friend With a TFSA)

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These AI stocks are top choices for investors looking for growth from companies directly into AI -- now and for…

Read more »