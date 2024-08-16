Member Login
Home » Investing » What’s the Best Way to Invest in Stocks Without Any Experience? Start With This ETF

What’s the Best Way to Invest in Stocks Without Any Experience? Start With This ETF

This BMO ETF lets anyone invest in the S&P 500 cheaply.

Posted by
Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®
Tony started investing during the 2017 marijuana stock bubble. After incurring some hilarious losses on various poor stock picks, he now adheres to Bogleheads-style passive investing strategies using index ETFs. Tony graduated in 2023 from Columbia University with a Master's degree in risk management. His investing qualifications include the Certified ETF Advisor (CETF®) designation from The ETF Institute, the Canadian Securities Institute's Canadian Securities and Equity Trading & Sales course(s), Franklin Templeton's Canadian ETF Proficiency course, Bloomberg Market Concepts, CFA Investment Foundations, and McGill University's Personal Finance Essentials. His work has also appeared in U.S. News & World Report, USA Today, NYSE ETF Central, NASDAQ Fundinsight, Cboe ETF Market, TheStreet, and Benzinga.
Published
| More on:
exchange traded funds

Image source: Getty Images

Thanks to exchange-traded funds (ETFs), even as a total beginner to investing, you can easily invest in 500 of the top American companies with a single ticker and beat most professionally managed funds.

Are you interested in getting started with this strategy? Here’s the “why” and “how.” There are no complex concepts or advanced jargon to understand; this strategy is designed to be very straightforward and understandable for beginners.

Why the S&P 500?

Even as a beginner, you’ve likely heard of the S&P 500. This index comprises 500 large U.S. companies selected by a committee based on liquidity, earnings, and size criteria.

It’s designed to represent the broad American economy and holds stocks from all 11 sectors: information technology, health care, financials, consumer discretionary, communication services, industrials, consumer staples, energy, utilities, real estate, and materials.

Despite its simplicity, the S&P 500 has been tough to beat. For instance, the Standard & Poor’s Indices Versus Active (SPIVA) report found that over the last 15 years, only 12% of actively managed funds managed to outperform this index.

So, by having your investments track the S&P 500, you have a great chance of beating even professional investors. But there is a catch.

How to invest in the S&P 500

You can’t technically invest directly in the S&P 500 because it’s an index. Instead, you need to buy an ETF that tracks this index.

Here’s how these ETFs work: they purchase all 500 stocks in the S&P 500 in the exact proportions as the index and bundle them into a single investment vehicle. This bundle is then sliced up into shares that you can buy and sell on an exchange, just like any single stock.

For S&P 500 exposure, I like BMO S&P 500 Index ETF (TSX:ZSP).

It’s particularly appealing because it’s very cheap, with a management expense ratio of only 0.09%. If you invested $10,000 in ZSP, that’s just $9 in annual fees.

It’s also one of Canada’s most popular ETFs, with over $15 billion in assets under management and is very liquid, trading over 460,000 shares on an average day.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Tony Dong has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

Different industries to invest in
Tech Stocks

Better Stock to Buy Now: Constellation Software or Shopify?

| Chris MacDonald

Let's dive into whether Constellation Software (TSX:CSU) or Shopify (TSX:SHOP) is the better stock to buy from a growth perspective.

Read more »

TFSA (Tax free savings account) acronym on wooden cubes on the background of stacks of coins
Dividend Stocks

Use Your TFSA And Earn $480.83 in Passive Income Every Month

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you want monthly income, here's the best way to get it. With a top dividend stock that's well supported…

Read more »

potted green plant grows up in arrow shape
Dividend Stocks

TFSA: 2 Dividend-Growth Stocks for Reliable Passive Income

| Andrew Walker

These stocks have great track records of dividend growth.

Read more »

Money growing in soil , Business success concept.
Dividend Stocks

My Top 5 Dividend Stocks for Passive Income Investors to Buy in August 2024

| Demetris Afxentiou

Looking for some passive income stocks to power your portfolio? Here are five you can buy in August and hold…

Read more »

Digital background depicting innovative technologies in (AI) artificial systems, neural interfaces and internet machine learning technologies
Tech Stocks

3 Stocks to Invest in AI Even if You’re Not a Tech Nerd

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

AI stocks are absolutely not just for tech nerds, and these three companies prove it.

Read more »

Golden crown on a red velvet background
Dividend Stocks

8.5% Dividend Yield! I’m Buying This Passive Income Stock and Holding for Decades

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This dividend aristocrat has a long and storied history of providing dividends to its investors. And with shares down, it's…

Read more »

A Canada Pension Plan Statement of Contributions with a 100 dollar banknote and dollar coins.
Bank Stocks

CPP Benefits: How to Avoid the Dreaded OAS Clawback

| Andrew Button

Holding Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD) stock in an RRSP can lower your taxable income.

Read more »

Increasing yield
Dividend Stocks

RRSP: 2 High-Yield Canadian Stocks to Own for 20 Years

| Andrew Walker

These stocks still look cheap for a buy-and-hold RRSP portfolio.

Read more »