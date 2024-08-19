TFSA: 2 Canadian Stocks to Buy and Hold for Tax-Free Gains

The Canadian government introduced TFSAs (Tax-Free Savings Accounts) in 2009 to encourage investors to save more. Canadian citizens over 18 can open these accounts. Account holders can earn tax-free returns on a specified amount called a contribution limit. The Canadian Revenue Agency has fixed this year’s contribution limit to $7,000, with a cumulative value of $95,000.

Meanwhile, investors need to be careful while investing through TFSA, as a decline in stock price and subsequent selling would lead to capital erosion and lower contribution room. Amid the volatile environment, I believe the following two TXS stocks would be an excellent addition to your TFSA, given their solid underlying businesses and healthy growth prospects.

Enbridge

Enbridge (TSX:ENB) owns and operates pipeline networks transporting oil and natural gas across North America. It also has a substantial presence in the natural gas utility and renewable energy sectors. The company’s cash flows are stable and reliable, given its long-term cost-of-service contracts and inflation-indexed adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization). Supported by these solid cash flows, the company has paid dividends uninterruptedly since 1954 and has raised the same for 29 previous years at a CAGR (compound annual growth rate) of 10%. It currently offers a juicy forward dividend yield of 6.91%.

Meanwhile, the midstream energy company is expanding its asset base through a secured capital investment of $24 billion, with an annual deployment of $6-7 billion. Further, the company has acquired two natural gas utility assets in the United States and is working on closing the third deal. These acquisitions would diversify its business and further stabilize its cash flows, thus enhancing its dividend growth profile.

Moreover, Enbridge’s financial position also looks healthy, with its liquidity at $18 billion as of June 30 and a net debt-to-EBITDA ratio of 4.7. Its valuation also looks reasonable, with the company trading at 1.9 times its book value and 17.6 times analysts’ projected earnings for the next four quarters. Considering all these factors, I believe Enbridge would be an excellent addition to your TFSA.

Dollarama

Dollarama (TSX:DOL) is a discount retailer with extensive presence across Canada. Supported by its superior direct sourcing and efficient logistics, the company offers various consumer products at attractive prices, thus enjoying healthy same-store sales even during a challenging environment. Along with the healthy same-store sales, the expansion of its store network from 652 in fiscal 2011 to 1,569 by the end of the first quarter of fiscal 2025 has boosted its top and bottom lines.

Since 2011, the discount retailer’s revenue and adjusted EBITDA have grown at an annualized rate of 11.5% and 17.3%, respectively. Also, its adjusted EBITDA margin has expanded from 16.5% to 32%. The company has returned 795% over the last 10 years at 24.5% CAGR. Given its healthy growth prospects, I expect the uptrend to continue. Dollarama has planned to expand its store network to 2,000 by the end of fiscal 2031. Further, Dollarama recently increased its stake in Dollarcity, which operates retail stores in Latin America, from 50.1% to 60.1%. With Dollarcity plans to add around 500 stores over the next six years, Dollarama could witness increased contribution from Dollarcity.

Moreover, Dollarama has rewarded its shareholders by raising its dividends 13 times since 2011 and repurchasing $6.5 billion of shares. Considering its solid underlying business and healthy growth prospects, I believe Dollarama would be ideal for your TFSA.