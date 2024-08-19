Member Login
Home » Investing » TFSA Growth 101: 1 Top Stock to Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

TFSA Growth 101: 1 Top Stock to Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

Constellation Software (TSX:CSU) stock is looking way too undervalued following its latest mild pullback off highs.

Posted by
Joey Frenette
Joey Frenette is a journalist, University of British Columbia graduate, ex-engineer, Warren Buffett fanatic, and Fool who's completed CFA Level 1. He’s been investing since 2014 and is always on the hunt for value, regardless of the market "weather." Before writing at The Motley Fool, Joey worked as an analyst/developer at several Canadian small- and mid-cap software firms, including Syscon and Avigilon. Beyond Motley Fool, Joey’s work can be found at TipRanks and InvestorPlace. Follow or send him a message on X (or Twitter) @realJoeFrenette
Published
| More on:
Upwards momentum

Image source: Getty Images

Younger Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) investors may wish to pursue growth stocks while time is still on their side. Indeed, it’s never a bad idea to reach for the defensive dividend stocks, especially if you’re a tad rattled by big swings in markets. Just because Canadian stocks (the TSX Index specifically) are flirting with new highs again after a brief dip doesn’t mean you shouldn’t be ready to keep on rolling with the volatility. There will always be events that can cause us to fall into a bit of a panic.

Most of the time, making panic-driven decisions (think selling at a loss) is a mistake. Though recent swings in markets have been major, I’d encourage investors to think back to the 2020 stock market crash caused by a viral outbreak that eventually evolved into a worldwide pandemic. Yes, pandemics are scary, but selling after the market crash proved incredibly ill-timed.

Don’t panic when the market sells off violently!

Those who bought on the panic walked away with very sharp gains. And while it’s unlikely we’ll have another such steep V-shaped move in markets, I still think that it makes sense to be just a bit more bullish when most others around you become bearish seemingly overnight on events whose magnitude is uncertain.

More recently, a surprise Japanese rate hike caused stocks to take a nosedive. It was really tough to know what was happening in the heat of the selloff. What exactly is a Japanese currency carry trade? And could the associated selling from its deterioration lead to some sort of market-wide contagion?

It was hard to tell. But, as it turned out, there wasn’t as much for investors to get worried over. Eventually, the stock plunge corrected to the upside and it was back to bargain-hunting for investors who were interested in putting cash to work on weakness.

Though I have no idea if the recent V-shaped bounce from the August selloff will reverse course next month, I see value in the following name. Perhaps it makes sense to dollar-cost average into the name over time, so you’re not shocked by a potential revisitation of August lows in September or at some point in the fourth quarter.

Constellation Software

Constellation Software (TSX:CSU) is a fantastic company to pursue whenever shares slip into a correction. Though the 11% correction has now been reduced to a 5.5% dip (around half of the losses from July and August recouped), I still see value in the name at nearly $4,200 per share.

The company has continued to make very smart deals in the Canadian software scene. In many ways, it’s a growth-by-acquisition type of firm that can create value steadily over time by putting its excess cash to work. In the last quarter, Constellation saw revenues surge by 21%. That’s an incredible jump.

More growth could be ahead as the firm looks to make the most of recent deals. For Canadian investors seeking growth in the smaller side of software, CSU stock is a top pick in the long run. Over the past decade, shares have risen over 1,445%, a meteoric rise.

Though such gains seem highly unlikely for the next decade, I’d not be surprised if the firm eventually appreciates such that its valuation eclipses $300 billion within the next five to 10 years. It’s a well-run company with a growth model that’s not just respectable but sustainable.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Constellation Software. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

Glass piggy bank
Dividend Stocks

How to Earn $486 in Passive Income With Just $10,000 in Savings

| Andrew Button

Canadian dividend stocks like First National Financial (TSX:FN) sometimes pay their dividend income monthly.

Read more »

TFSA and coins
Dividend Stocks

TFSA: 3 TSX Stocks for Every Investor’s $7,000 Limit

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Are you looking for the ultimate TFSA income? These three dividend stocks provide the most diversified, safe, strong portfolio out…

Read more »

TFSA (Tax free savings account) acronym on wooden cubes on the background of stacks of coins
Investing

TFSA: 2 Canadian Stocks to Buy and Hold for Tax-Free Gains

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their solid underlying businesses and healthy growth prospects, these two TSX stocks are ideal for your TFSA.

Read more »

TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) on wooden blocks and Canadian one hundred dollar bills.
Dividend Stocks

The Average TFSA Balance: Is it Enough?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Partner a dividend stock with a TFSA, and there's nothing keeping you from creating a top-notch TFSA portfolio for life.

Read more »

Glass piggy bank
Bank Stocks

Better Bank Stock for Long-Term Growth: RY or NA?

| Adam Othman

When you are betting on a stock long term, it’s a good idea to consider factors other than the obvious…

Read more »

Businessman holding AI cloud
Energy Stocks

3 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy Now and Hold for Decades

| Aditya Raghunath

Here's how investing in clean energy stocks such as NextEra and Brookfield can help you gain exposure to the AI…

Read more »

Hands holding trophy cup on sky background
Dividend Stocks

Canadian Blue-Chip Stocks: The Best of the Best for August

| Sneha Nahata

These Canadian blue-chip stocks will help diversify your portfolio, hedge against market volatility, and provide steady consistent income.

Read more »

A Canada Pension Plan Statement of Contributions with a 100 dollar banknote and dollar coins.
Dividend Stocks

Retirees: Boost Your CPP in 2024 for Life

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

With the combination of CPP payments and this top ETF, you can create even more passive income for your portfolio.

Read more »