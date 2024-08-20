Member Login
Home » Investing » How to Buy AI Stocks in Canada

How to Buy AI Stocks in Canada

Here are three ways you can buy artificial intelligence themed stocks in Canada.

Posted by
Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®
Tony started investing during the 2017 marijuana stock bubble. After incurring some hilarious losses on various poor stock picks, he now adheres to Bogleheads-style passive investing strategies using index ETFs. Tony graduated in 2023 from Columbia University with a Master's degree in risk management. His investing qualifications include the Certified ETF Advisor (CETF®) designation from The ETF Institute, the Canadian Securities Institute's Canadian Securities and Equity Trading & Sales course(s), Franklin Templeton's Canadian ETF Proficiency course, Bloomberg Market Concepts, CFA Investment Foundations, and McGill University's Personal Finance Essentials. His work has also appeared in U.S. News & World Report, USA Today, NYSE ETF Central, NASDAQ Fundinsight, Cboe ETF Market, TheStreet, and Benzinga.
Published
| More on:
A chip in a circuit board says "AI"

Source: Getty Images

I’m not one to chase after the latest fads, and despite the current hype around artificial intelligence (AI), I remain a firm believer in low-cost index funds.

However, if you’re a Canadian investor eager to tap into the potential of AI stocks, there are a few approaches you might consider.

Whether you’re looking to directly own stocks or explore other avenues, I’ve got you covered with three main strategies to gain exposure to AI.

Option #1: Buy the U.S. stock

The simplest way to gain direct exposure to AI stocks is to invest in leading companies like Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA).

However, there’s a catch: Nvidia trades in U.S. dollars (USD), so you’ll need to convert your Canadian dollars (CAD) to USD. The cost of currency conversion varies with your brokerage, ranging from as low as $2 to as much as 1.5% of the transaction amount.

Another consideration is the dividend withholding tax. If you’re holding this stock outside of a Registered Retirement Savings Plan (RRSP), you’ll lose 15% of any dividends to U.S. withholding tax. While this might not significantly impact your returns—since many AI stocks offer low dividend yields—it’s still something to be aware of.

Option #2: Buy the CDR

If you prefer to avoid currency conversion costs or wish to invest directly in CAD, consider purchasing Canadian Depositary Receipts (CDRs).

CDRs allow Canadians to buy shares of U.S. companies priced per share in CAD and are adjusted for smaller investment sizes. They are currency-hedged to mitigate the impact of USD fluctuations on your returns.

However, currency hedging can incur a cost of up to 0.5% per year. Additionally, dividend withholding tax still applies.

Finally, it’s important to note that not all stocks are available as CDRs. You can check the current list of available CDRs here.

Option #3: Buy an ETF

If you’re looking for a diversified and accessible way to invest in AI stocks, consider an exchange-traded fund (ETF). One excellent option is CI Global Artificial Intelligence ETF (TSX:CIAI).

This ETF is actively managed and charges a reasonable 0.2% management fee. It invests in a broad portfolio of global companies that are involved in AI, making it a well-rounded choice for exposure to this sector.

The fund is also quite popular, boasting over $574 million in assets under management. You can see its current top holdings below:

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Tony Dong has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Tech Stocks

a person watches a downward arrow crash through the floor
Dividend Stocks

3 TSX Stocks Trading at Absurd Discounts… for Now

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Three TSX stocks trading at depressed prices are buying opportunities and should break out from their slump soon.

Read more »

Business man on stock market financial trade indicator background.
Tech Stocks

3 Top TSX Stocks I’m Buying In August

| Rajiv Nanjapla

These three TSX stocks could outperform the broader equity markets in the next three years.

Read more »

Road sign warning of a risk ahead
Tech Stocks

There Are Real Risks Involved in AI Investing: Here’s What to Consider

| Adam Othman

One of the most significant risks AI investments come with is unpredictability, making it the wrong choice for most conservative…

Read more »

Digital background depicting innovative technologies in (AI) artificial systems, neural interfaces and internet machine learning technologies
Tech Stocks

Top AI Investments for Long-Term Upside

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These three AI stocks are top-notch options for those wanting stocks already levering the use of AI for massive gains.

Read more »

artificial intelligence AI data deep processing
Tech Stocks

3 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks to Buy With $1,000 and Hold Forever

| Aditya Raghunath

AI stocks such as Nvidia and Super Micro still have plenty of room to run and generate market-beating returns to…

Read more »

A dandelion disperses seed in the wind.
Tech Stocks

Stock Split Watch: Is CSU Next?

| Andrew Button

Some people think that Constellation Software (TSX:CSU) should split its shares.

Read more »

Different industries to invest in
Tech Stocks

Better Stock to Buy Now: Constellation Software or Shopify?

| Chris MacDonald

Let's dive into whether Constellation Software (TSX:CSU) or Shopify (TSX:SHOP) is the better stock to buy from a growth perspective.

Read more »

Digital background depicting innovative technologies in (AI) artificial systems, neural interfaces and internet machine learning technologies
Tech Stocks

3 Stocks to Invest in AI Even if You’re Not a Tech Nerd

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

AI stocks are absolutely not just for tech nerds, and these three companies prove it.

Read more »