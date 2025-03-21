Is This Correction Your Chance? Top 5 Canadian Dividend Stocks on Sale

In the world of investing, market corrections can feel unsettling. However, these often present opportunities to acquire quality dividend-paying stocks at more attractive prices. Let’s explore five Canadian companies that fit this bill, and why they look like a great buy right now among dividend stocks.

Powerful companies

Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSX:WCP) is a Calgary-based oil and gas producer. In 2024, it achieved record annual production, reflecting strong operational performance. The dividend stock reported earnings per share of $0.46 for the fourth quarter, surpassing analysts’ expectations of $0.37. As of writing, Whitecap’s stock traded at $9.01, marking a 14.34% increase from its 52-week low of $7.88. The company also confirmed a monthly dividend of $0.0608 per share, demonstrating its commitment to returning value to shareholders.

Capital Power Corporation, (TSX:CPX) headquartered in Edmonton, is a growth-oriented power producer. The dividend stock owns approximately 9,300 megawatts of power generation capacity across 32 facilities. In the fourth quarter of 2024, Capital Power achieved commercial operation of its Genesee Repowering project, enhancing its position for U.S. growth. This development underscores the company’s strategic initiatives to expand and modernize its operations. And with an annual dividend of $2.61, it offers a stellar buying opportunity.

Income stability

Wajax Corporation (TSX:WJX) is one of Canada’s longest-standing and most diversified industrial products and services providers. The dividend stock operates an integrated distribution system, offering sales, parts, and services to a broad range of customers in diverse sectors of the Canadian economy. The company’s market capitalization stands at approximately $382.3 million, reflecting its solid presence in the industrial sector. Add in a dividend of $1.40, and it’s a clear winner.

Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSX:CCA) offers internet, video, and phone services in Canada and parts of the United States. The company is known for its robust dividend yield, providing investors with a steady income stream. Cogeco’s commitment to expanding its service offerings and enhancing the customer experience positions it well in the competitive telecommunications industry. Right now, that dividend sits at a strong $3.69!

Finally, Power Corporation of Canada (TSX:POW) is an international management and holding company focusing on financial services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The dividend stock offers a dividend yield of approximately 5.2%, providing investors with a reliable income source. Power Corporation’s diversified portfolio includes interests in insurance, asset management, and sustainable and renewable energy companies, reflecting its strategic approach to growth and value creation.

Foolish takeaway

Investing during a market correction requires careful consideration. While these dividend stocks offer attractive dividends and have demonstrated operational strength, it’s essential to conduct thorough research and assess your risk tolerance. Market conditions can change rapidly, and past performance is not indicative of future results. Consulting with a financial advisor can provide personalized guidance tailored to your investment goals.

Yet all considered, market corrections, while challenging, can unveil opportunities to invest in solid companies at more favourable prices. These dividend stocks each present compelling cases for consideration, thanks to their strong fundamentals and commitment to shareholder returns. As always, due diligence and a clear understanding of your financial objectives are key to making informed investment decisions.