Member Login
Home » Investing » ETF Alert: $10,000 Invested in XIT 10 Years Ago Is Worth This Much Today 

ETF Alert: $10,000 Invested in XIT 10 Years Ago Is Worth This Much Today 

The ETF gives you the benefit of a rally and also mitigates the downside risk.

Posted by
Puja Tayal
Puja Tayal has been writing for Motley Fool Canada since 2020. Her love for writing inspired her to start a college newsletter. With a Bachelors's degree in Finance and Accounting and CFA Level 1, Puja strives to transform stock discussions into breakfast table chats through her articles. A movie buff and a finance geek, Puja weaves superheroes, cartoons, and novels to tell you a story touching different aspects of investing, from portfolio and tax planning to retirement savings. Follow her on Twitter for more stories.
Published
| More on:
exchange traded funds

Image source: Getty Images

Is investing in exchange-traded funds (ETFs) worth it? The ETFs invest your money in a pool of stocks, which would require a significant investment if you directly buy these stocks. The stock portfolio will have multiple stocks, and as the price of these stocks fluctuates, the ratio of the stock in the portfolio fluctuates. You get the benefit of the price change as the value of the ETF unit also changes as the overall value of the portfolio changes.

Investing in technology ETFs

Technology stocks are volatile. They can generate remarkable triple-digit growth or fall steeply. There are multiple examples of the technology boom and bust. The cryptocurrency wave of 2021, the e-commerce wave of the pandemic, the artificial intelligence (AI) wave of 2022. Apart from these technology revolutions, there are tech companies with steady earnings.

E-commerce wave

The technology waves have made many investors millionaires, while those late in the game lost money. For instance, the 2020 e-commerce frenzy when lockdowns put all customers on Shopify’s (TSX:SHOP) e-commerce platform. The company had a Black Friday-like sale in April 2020. This growth was not predictable. However, Shopify stock rallied 329% between April 2020 to November 2021. If only you had a crystal ball and could time the stock’s rally, a $10,000 investment could have converted to over $36,000 in little over a year.

However, when the tech stock began its descent on November 16, 2021, it lost 64% of its value by February 28, 2022. Why did it fall? The stock was overvalued and people thought they could never get out of the lockdown, so Shopify is the new way of shopping. However, the news of the COVID-19 vaccine raised hopes that the lockdown would end someday, and they could visit physical stores. Even this wasn’t predictable. If you tried to sell the stock at the end of November, finding a buyer was difficult as everyone was selling the stock. The $36,000 value dropped to $12,900.

An ETF normalizes these returns through regular profit bookings. It keeps buying and selling stocks to rebalance the portfolio to replicate the benchmark index, thereby earning profits for its unitholders. The ETF gives you the benefit of the rally and also mitigates the downside risk.

$10,000 invested in XIT ETF 10 years ago

iShares S&P/TSX Capped Information Technology Index ETF (TSX:XIT) gives you exposure to all high-growth tech stocks trading on the TSX. In the last 10 years, the ETF has earned from the Shopify and Lightspeed rally. It also has a significant 27% holding in Constellation Software, which has grown 958% in 10 years by acquiring vertical-specific software companies. The ETF also benefited from the rally of Celestica, a third-party electronics manufacturer, which benefitted from the AI boom with a rapid surge in server and network switch orders.

The ETF also enjoys stable growth of Descartes Systems, which has been rallying at a 20% compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) for the last 10 years.

While the XIT ETF enjoyed the rally, it took the hit from the sharp fall of Dye & Durham, which fell after the founder resigned and active shareholders took control. The ETF also took BlackBerry’s dip after the Reddit short sale, Lightspeed’s dip from the short-seller report, and Nuvei’s exit from the stock market after the acquisition.

The technology ETF normalized these ups and downs through a diversified portfolio and generated positive cumulative returns.

A $10,000 investment in the XIT ETF 10 years ago in March 2015 is roughly $51,340 now, after deducting management fees and other expenses. The actual returns might be different but will be around the $50,000 figure.

In conclusion

A technology ETF cannot replicate the returns of an individual stock. However, it can diversify your portfolio, normalize the returns, and reduce the risk that comes with individual stocks.

A good strategy is to invest a certain amount monthly in the XIT ETF to benefit from the overall sector performance. It is not a substitute for investing in stocks but can complement your stock investing.

Alongside XIT ETF, you can invest in tech stocks you are confident will grow. 

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Dye & Durham and Shopify. The Motley Fool recommends Constellation Software, Descartes Systems Group, and Lightspeed Commerce. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Fool contributor Puja Tayal has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Tech Stocks

Medicinal research is conducted on cannabis.
Tech Stocks

Buy the Dip, Eh? 3 Canadian Stocks to Scoop Up During This Correction

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Looking for value in a correction? Now could be the time to pick up these three Canadian stocks.

Read more »

Income and growth financial chart
Tech Stocks

Buy the Dip: These Canadian Tech Stocks Are Primed for a Rebound

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Not all tech stocks are created equal, nor are they all volatile. The proof? These two tech stocks.

Read more »

Man looks stunned about something
Tech Stocks

Tariff Worries: How Canadian Investors Can Hedge Their Portfolios Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Worried about tariffs? Welcome to the club. So here are two Canadian stocks to help ease your anxieties.

Read more »

a-developer-typing-lines-of-ai-code-while-viewing-multiple-computer-monitors
Tech Stocks

Want to Buy Palantir? This Canadian Tech Stock Is a Better Buy in the Stock Market Sell-Off

| Aditya Raghunath

Down over 30% from all-time highs, Palantir is a tech stock that trades at a lofty multiple. Here's another TSX…

Read more »

rising arrow with flames
Tech Stocks

1 Canadian Stock Primed to Explode in 2025

| Christopher Liew, CFA

One Canadian stock could explode in 2025 because of an expanding business and minimal threat from the ongoing tariff war.

Read more »

Rocket lift off through the clouds
Tech Stocks

2 TSX Defence Stocks to Buy as the Trade War Heats Up

| Aditya Raghunath

Investing in TSX defence stocks such as MDA and MAL should help you deliver outsized gains over the upcoming decade.

Read more »

Nurse uses stethoscope to listen to a girl's heartbeat
Tech Stocks

3 Top Healthcare Sector Stocks for Canadian Investors in 2025

| Aditya Raghunath

Investing in TSX healthcare stocks such as Kneat.com can help Canadians generate outsized gains in 2025 and beyond.

Read more »

Stethoscope with dollar shaped cord
Tech Stocks

Buy the Dip in This TSX Healthcare Stock Right Now

| Aditya Raghunath

Down 30% from all-time highs, Andlauer Healthcare is a TSX stock that trades at a discount to consensus price targets.

Read more »