TFSA Investors: 1 Top Stock to Buy While it’s Still on Sale

Aritzia (TSX:ATZ) stock looks like a growth stock bargain as the TSX takes off again.

Joey Frenette
Joey Frenette is a journalist, University of British Columbia graduate, ex-engineer, Warren Buffett fanatic, and Fool who's completed CFA Level 1. He’s been investing since 2014 and is always on the hunt for value, regardless of the market "weather." Before writing at The Motley Fool, Joey worked as an analyst/developer at several Canadian small- and mid-cap software firms, including Syscon and Avigilon. Beyond Motley Fool, Joey’s work can be found at TipRanks and InvestorPlace. Follow or send him a message on X (or Twitter) @realJoeFrenette
TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) on wooden blocks and Canadian one hundred dollar bills.

Source: Getty Images

With the TSX Index recently surging to new all-time highs, TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) investors may wonder if there are still decent deals to be had. Undoubtedly, the TSX Index may be in breakout mode, but there are still tons of deep-value options, especially compared to the U.S. indices (the S&P 500, but mainly the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 exchange).

Indeed, the TSX Index will likely always be a heck of a lot cheaper than the indices south of the border. That is, until tech sags for the long haul while energy and financials outperform on a relative basis, something that I viewed as unsustainable over extended periods.

Either way, the TSX Index is finally having a moment to shine, and while it’s off to the races of the U.S. stock markets as well, I would not be too surprised if the TSX Index and the many value names stand to outperform over the next several quarters. Indeed, just because the TSX is at new heights doesn’t mean there’s a lack of opportunities out there for TFSA investors seeking to grab a nice discount after the very choppy summer season we’ve faced.

Without further ado, here’s one top Canadian growth stock that may be a great bet right here as we inch into the month of September.

Aritzia

Aritzia (TSX:ATZ) is a Canadian women’s clothing retailer that’s quietly beaten the market this year, with shares of ATZ now up 64% year to date. Indeed, fashion can be a tough place to invest in. Not only do fashions go in and out based on unpredictable trends, but fashionable goods tend to go way out of favour when the economy gets rocked.

Looking ahead, the Canadian economy could stumble upon hard times. Whether we’re talking about looming railway strikes, artificial intelligence displacement, or the plethora of other issues that could hit economic growth, Canada’s economy seems to be in a fragile state. Either way, Aritzia stock looks quite cheap, at least relative to its long-term growth profile.

At writing, the $5 billion clothing retailer trades at a rather hefty 65.4 times trailing price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple. The real value, I believe, lies in its U.S. expansion plan. If the Canadian economy proves to be a rough ride over the next 18 months, the company needs to get its expansion right. And if it can, I see lots of growth runway as the Canadian clothing retailer looks to take market share away from some firms who may have been caught flat-footed.

At the end of the day, Aritzia is small enough such that any modest share-taking can result in drastic earnings upside. All considered, Aritzia is a fantastic mid-cap growth stock for the extremely long haul. If you’re a young TFSA, the name is definitely worth stashing on the radar or buying (incrementally) on the way up. Sure, shares may be a tad too hot (and expensive) for most right here. But after a pullback, the name may be worth stashing in a TFSA for years and decades at a time.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Aritzia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

