3 Royalty Stocks With Dividend Yields up to 10%

Royalty stocks can be a fantastic addition to your investment portfolio, offering a steady stream of income with relatively low risk. Investors in royalty companies often enjoy impressive yields. That’s thanks to the business model of receiving ongoing royalties from companies that produce or extract resources. Plus, these companies typically have lower operating costs, which means more of the revenue flows directly to shareholders.

However, royalty stocks aren’t without their drawbacks. The income from these stocks can be highly dependent on the performance of the underlying assets. This might be subject to market fluctuations or operational challenges. So, balancing pros and cons is key to making the most out of your royalty stock investments.

Labrador Iron Ore

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSX:LIF) (LIORC) on the TSX is an attractive option for Canadians seeking a reliable source of steady income. For the second quarter (Q2) of 2024, LIORC’s royalty revenue hit $52.3 million, a 3% increase from the same period last year. That’s thanks to higher iron ore prices and stronger pellet sales. With a solid dividend yield of around 9.97% and a strong financial performance, LIORC provides a compelling choice for income-focused investors. The company’s adjusted cash flow per share surged by 47% year over year, underscoring its capacity to return value to shareholders.

On the flip side, there are some factors to keep an eye on. While LIORC has shown resilience with a stable dividend payout and impressive financials, its performance is influenced by fluctuations in iron ore prices and global steel demand. Recent global steel production declined slightly, and iron ore prices have experienced some volatility. Nonetheless, with no debt and strong profitability metrics, LIORC remains a robust option for those seeking consistent income from a royalty stock.

Freehold

Freehold Royalties (TSX:FRU) is a notable player in the Canadian royalty stock scene, offering a tempting option for investors seeking steady income. With a market cap of around $2.04 billion and a robust dividend yield of 7.97%, Freehold delivers attractive returns for income-focused investors. The company’s revenue for Q2 2024 was $84 million, reflecting a healthy 14% increase from the previous quarter. Its solid performance is further underscored by a strong profit margin of 46.41% and a payout ratio of 68%. This suggests that dividends are well-supported by their cash flows. The stock has faced a slight dip of about 5% over the past year. However, it has demonstrated resilience with steady production and revenue growth.

Freehold’s recent activities show a proactive approach to expanding its portfolio. In Q2 2024, it saw a notable increase in drilling activity both in Canada and the U.S., with 274 gross wells drilled. That was up 52% from the previous year. This growth in drilling activity highlights Freehold’s strong position in key North American oil and gas basins. Now, Freehold remains a compelling choice for those looking to invest in royalty stocks with the potential for steady income.

PrairieSky

Finally, PrairieSky Royalty (TSX:PSK) is a compelling option for Canadians seeking steady income from royalty stocks. For Q2 2024, PrairieSky reported impressive results, with oil royalty production volumes hitting a record 13,312 barrels per day. This was a 6% increase from the previous year. Total royalty production also rose 8%, reaching 25,320 barrels of oil equivalent per day. Revenue for the quarter stood at a robust $135.6 million, with a notable $125.5 million coming from royalty production alone. The company declared a dividend of $0.25 per share, reflecting a payout ratio of 56%. It also used excess funds to acquire additional royalty interests and reduce debt. PrairieSky’s continued success in leasing and expanding its oil and gas portfolio highlights its strong position in the market.

Furthermore, the company’s strategic focus on high-quality oil plays like Mannville and Clearwater, along with its ability to generate significant cash flow and manage debt effectively, underscores its strength. Despite some fluctuations in natural gas pricing, PrairieSky’s overall growth and financial stability suggest that it is well-positioned to deliver consistent returns. That’s evidenced by its increasing funds from operations and disciplined capital allocation. For those interested in royalty stocks, PrairieSky offers a promising avenue for generating reliable income while benefiting from the company’s strategic expansion and operational efficiency.